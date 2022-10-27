Read full article on original website

Lidl Announces Opening Of Store In North Charleston, South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenNorth Charleston, SC
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in South CarolinaKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated WalkwaysKennardo G. JamesNorth Charleston, SC
SC Residents Have an Opportunity To Be on the Big Screen With This Movie StarKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC

Save the Date: Charleston, SC Oyster Roast at Historic Drayton Hall – Sunday, December 4, 2022
Drayton Hall is pleased to announce the 2022 date of Charleston, SC’s best December and Christmas-time Lowcountry event on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 2:30 pm: The 2022 Drayton Hall Oyster Roast! A long-time favorite of local families and visitors alike, Drayton Hall throws the best annual oyster roast to celebrate the holiday season in Charleston! Register early, this event sells out early every year!
Charleston City Paper
7 Charleston cafes and bakeries with tasty pastries
A warm cup of cocoa, coffee or tea always pair well with classic pastries like a blueberry muffin or coffee cake. At these seven cafes and bakeries in Charleston, you’ll find tradition treats and creative, fun pastries you can’t find anywhere else in town. Annie O’ Love’s Cookie...
live5news.com
Ghosts, ghouls & golf carts: Isle of Palms hosts Halloween parade, carnival
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Golf carts were not just hitting the fairways on Saturday on Isle of Palms; they were hitting the streets dressed up for Halloween. The Isle of Palms Recreation Center hosted its annual Halloween Golf Cart Parade and Carnival. This event started when COVID-19 hit to help with social distancing.
live5news.com
THE LIST: Halloween events in the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Communities and organizations across the Lowcountry are hosting events for Halloween. Below is a list of events happening throughout the week:. The town of Moncks Corner is hosting its 11th annual trunk-or-treat from 5:30-8 p.m. The free event will feature a costume contest, a haunted house and games. The event takes place at Main Street and Railroad Avenue.
charlestondaily.net
Presenting Aquarium Aglow presented by the South Carolina Aquarium – November 18 – December 31, 2022
The wonder of the season comes alive at Aquarium Aglow, elegant evenings of holiday celebration in the heart of downtown Charleston. Gather friends and loved ones to journey through the Aquarium, becoming immersed in waves of color from tens of thousands of lights. Installations, from warm and nostalgic to awe-inspiring and contemporary, transform the Aquarium you know and love.
charlestondaily.net
Very Special Lowcountry Event: Charleston Oyster Week – OystoberFEST: Friday, November 11, 2022 – Tickets on sale now
When: Friday, November 11, 2022 – 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM. Where: Private Mansion – 1466 Winton Road, Mt Pleasant 29464. Join us as we usher in Oyster Roast Season in The Low Country. OYSTERS Ultra Premium Raw Bar, Grilled Oysters 3 Ways, Low Country Oyster Roast...
charlestondaily.net
The Inclusive Holiday Hoedown at Wannamaker County Park – Thursday, December 8, 2022
Holiday Hoedown on Dec. 8: An Inclusive Holiday Celebration. [NORTH CHARLESTON] – Charleston County Parks invites people with disabilities and their families, friends and caregivers to a special holiday celebration!. The Inclusive Holiday Hoedown will be held at North Charleston Wannamaker County Park on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 6...
live5news.com
West Ashley bar and grill to close after 18 years
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A bar and grill in the Avondale community will open its doors for the last time on Saturday, Nov. 12. Caroline’s Aloha Bar made the announcement on their Facebook page Friday afternoon. “Thank you times a million Charleston for 18 amazing years!” the post...
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in South Carolina
SOUTH CAROLINA - There are several places to try if you're looking for some of the best crab cakes in South Carolina. Fleet Landing Restaurant is in Charleston, SC, and Bimini's Oyster Bar and Seafood Cafe are in Greenville, SC. Try Sea Captain's House or Inlet Crab House & Raw Bar in Myrtle Beach. They both have fantastic crab cakes.
South Carolina high school band captain dies unexpectedly
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Colleton County High School community is remembering a student who passed away over the weekend. According to the Colleton County High School Band of Blues, band captain Delaine Ford passed away “unexpectedly” but they did not share any details. Ford was a senior at Colleton County High School. “We […]
live5news.com
Deputies release checklist for safe trick-or-treating
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As children prepare for trick-or-treating, law enforcement officials across the state are hoping families will take precautions to avoid unintended scares on Halloween. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says registered sex offenders who are currently on probation or parole are not allowed to participate in trick-or-treating...
live5news.com
Charleston County fire leaves 2 displaced
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A family of two is without a home after a Saturday afternoon fire in the Hollywood area, according to the American Red Cross. The fire happened at a home on Dixie Plantation Road, and it caused damage to the house. It left two people in need...
4 wounded in shooting at apartment complex in Charleston, South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Four people were injured after a shooting at a South Carolina apartment complex early Sunday, authorities said. According to the Charleston Police Department, the shooting occurred at the Orleans Garden Apartments at about 3:24 a.m. EDT, WCSC-TV reported. Officers arriving at the scene discovered three males...
Red Cross aids family following Hollywood fire
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The American Red Cross is assisting a family in Hollywood after a fire damaged their home on Dixie Plantation Road. According to the American Red Cross, volunteers are assisting a family following a house fire that happened Saturday. Red Cross is providing “financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, […]
5 must-try foods at the Coastal Carolina Fair
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Coastal Carolina Fair opens on Thursday afternoon and it’s so close we can practically taste it. For many eager fairgoers, the biggest reason to attend is to taste the delicious, sometimes strange concoctions that food vendors serve up throughout the 11-day event. Of course, all the classic fare such as foot-long […]
abcnews4.com
New development on Charleston peninsula to bring thousands of people to the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A new development is coming to the Charleston peninsula, with tens of thousands of new residents and visitors. For decades, the 189-acre magnolia site has sat empty without approval for the change. Recently, the Environmental Protection Agency approved the land for development, becoming the largest...
wpde.com
Superheroes all around: MPPD's SWAT team rappels from children's hospital for Halloween
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Police's SWAT team kept a loved tradition alive last Friday by rappelling from the roof of the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital. The special display was to bring a smile to the patients there this Halloween. "It has come to be one of...
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In South Carolina
Cheapism found the best, most affordable restaurant in each state, including this eatery in South Carolina.
live5news.com
Three community gardens coming to Tri-County
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Trident United Way is an organization whose mission is to be a catalyst for community transformation. Officials say one of the latest ways they plan to meet this goal is by increasing access to fresh produce in communities that lack these resources. Trident United Way’s...
WLTX.com
4 teens shot in Charleston apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Two adults and two teens were wounded in a shooting at a Charleston apartment complex early Sunday. Charleston police tell local news outlets they were called about the shooting at Orleans Apartments after 3 a.m. Sunday. Police told WCSC-TV that the victims were 15, 17, 18,...
