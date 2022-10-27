It’s a familiar refrain for South Florida industrial landlords. During the third quarter, asking rents continued on an upward trajectory, as premium warehouse space in the tri-county region remains hard to find, according to a JLL report. New developments in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties are experiencing strong pre-leasing activity, resulting in landlords setting the market for asking rents.

