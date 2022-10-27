ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale Lakes, FL

therealdeal.com

Tech founder buys non-waterfront Miami Beach home for $9M

The co-founder of Miami-based blockchain security startup Halborn bought a non-waterfront home in Miami Beach’s Lakeview for $8.6 million, setting a price record for dry properties in the neighborhood. Records show Steve Walbroehl and his wife, Berenika, bought the house at 795 Lakeview Drive from Richard and Kirsten Tester...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
therealdeal.com

Movers & Shakers: Sotheby’s expands in Palm Beach County

Residential brokerages drove the biggest hiring moves in South Florida real estate this week. Sotheby’s International Realty opened an office in West Palm Beach. The brokerage’s new hub will be located at 222 Lakeview Avenue in the Esperante Building. Additionally, it acquired Concierge Auctions in Wellington in September....
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
therealdeal.com

Industrial rents keep climbing as vacancies fall in South Florida

It’s a familiar refrain for South Florida industrial landlords. During the third quarter, asking rents continued on an upward trajectory, as premium warehouse space in the tri-county region remains hard to find, according to a JLL report. New developments in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties are experiencing strong pre-leasing activity, resulting in landlords setting the market for asking rents.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
therealdeal.com

Lease roundup: Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty signs at Miami Worldcenter

The retail and the financial sector have been front and center of Miami’s leasing action as of late. Here’s a rundown of some of the most notable newly signed contracts:. Savage X Fenty, Lululemon, Ray-Ban, Posman Books I Miami Worldcenter. Rihanna’s lingerie brand Savage X Fenty is among...
MIAMI, FL
therealdeal.com

Giddyap! Altman plans 286 apartments next to rodeo arena in Davie

The Altman Companies won site plan approval for Altis Davie, a 286-unit, mid-rise apartment complex near the rodeo arena in downtown Davie. Altman plans to build Altis Davie as a four-story, mixed-use development with 1,450 square feet of commercial space, according to a report by the Davie Planning & Zoning Division. The mix of residential units would include 24 studio apartments, 117 one-bedrooms, 126 two-bedrooms, and 19 three-bedrooms.
DAVIE, FL

