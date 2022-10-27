ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Treat yourself to a safe, happy Halloween with these safety tips

ALABAMA, USA — As the spooky season kicks into high gear this weekend, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) recommends the following tips to help ensure everyone has a safe and fun time this Halloween. Costumes. Be sure costumes, masks, wigs, beards, and other accessories are flame-resistant. Add...
Alabama's Amendment 3: What it means to one family

Alabama's Amendment 3: What it means to the family of murder victim Lisa Ann Millican. Amendment 3 on the ballot this year has a story that dates back long before 2022. The story starts forty years ago in Dekalb County's Little River Canyon at Lynn Overlook, with a girl by the name of Lisa Ann Millican and ends with her family, who we began speaking with back in 2018.
