Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
yourerie
Downtown Edinboro businesses find ways to celebrate Halloween with community
Downtown Edinboro businesses find ways to celebrate Halloween with community. Downtown Edinboro businesses find ways to celebrate …. Downtown Edinboro businesses find ways to celebrate Halloween with community. Motivation Monday: ‘No weight gain November’. Motivation Monday: 'No weight gain November'. Motivation Monday: ‘No weight gain November’. Motivation Monday:...
yourerie
Not too scary for Halloween
ERIE, PA – The big question for Halloween Monday is will we see some showers? The short answer is yes, as a storm system approaches from the Ohio valley. While a few showers are possible during the daytime, it will not be a washout. Any showers through the daytime hours will be very brief and pass through pretty quickly. It will be another fairly mild day by October standards and it will still be mild for trick-or-treating Monday evening. While there is the small risk of a shower, expect mainly rain-free weather with temperatures creeping into the upper 50s in the evening.
yourerie
Solar panels being added to Erie Central Fire Station
Solar panels being added to Erie Central Fire Station. Solar panels being added to Erie Central Fire Station. Protect your investments and savings from market …. Protect your investments and savings from market volatility. Community mourns 14-year-old girl fatally shot on …. Community mourns 14-year-old girl fatally shot on Saturday.
yourerie
Coroner identifies body found near Emory Red Hinkler Park as Erie man
Coroner identifies body found near Emory Red Hinkler Park as Erie man. Coroner identifies body found near Emory Red Hinkler …. Coroner identifies body found near Emory Red Hinkler Park as Erie man. Motivation Monday: ‘No weight gain November’. Motivation Monday: 'No weight gain November'. Motivation Monday: ‘No weight...
yourerie
Crews respond to fatal accident along Route 6N, east of Union City
Crews respond to fatal accident along Route 6N, east of Union City. Crews respond to fatal accident along Route 6N, east …. Crews respond to fatal accident along Route 6N, east of Union City. Motivation Monday: ‘No weight gain November’. Motivation Monday: 'No weight gain November'. Motivation Monday: ‘No...
yourerie
GECAC could lose nearly $1 million in funds, County Executive says otherwise
A local nonprofit could be seeing nearly $1 million cut from its funds if the proposed county budget is passed. The county executive said the proposed budget isn’t cutting funds for the Greater Erie Community Action Committee (GECAC) while the CEO for GECAC said this change will largely impact underserved communities. The Erie County proposed budget changes the amount of grant money local organizations are receiving, including the GECAC.
Comments / 0