Boston, MA

Shine My Crown

Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose

It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
CONNECTICUT STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former 76ers top pick Jahlil Okafor talks on his friendship with Jayson Tatum, efforts to return to the NBA

“This is a part of Mexico that I’d never even imagined,” said the former No. 3 pick of the 2015 NBA draft as we sat on the sidelines of an Olympic training gymnasium just outside of the upscale Polanco neighborhood of Mexico City. The Celtics Wire made the trip to see the Mexican metropolis’ G League team practice as a member of the Capitanes, the NBA’s only development league affiliate based outside the US or Canada.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Klay gets touching advice from Steph's mom after Barkley remarks

Klay Thompson took to heart recent criticism from TNT NBA analyst Charles Barkley and let his emotions out following the Warriors’ 123-110 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday. Since Barkley's remarks, in which the analyst said Thompson is no longer the same player he was before his injuries,...
NESN

Jaylen Brown Pokes Fun At Donovan Mitchell After Posterizing Cavs Star

Lost in the shuffle of another abysmal defensive performance from the Boston Celtics on Friday night was a highlight-reel play from Jaylen Brown. Just over two minutes into overtime against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Brown stole a Donovan Mitchell pass intended for Caris LeVert to set up a two-on-one opportunity with Marcus Smart. Brown fed the ball to Smart with Mitchell racing back into the paint before Smart passed it right back to Brown.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Channing Frye blames Anthony Davis for Lakers' problems

The Los Angeles Lakers are 0-5 after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, and there is no shortage of blame. According to various people, the Lakers are struggling because (take your pick) Russell Westbrook is still on the team, the roster is poorly constructed, LeBron James and Anthony Davis don’t have enough offensive support around them, James is too old, James doesn’t care about winning anymore and only cares about his own stats, etc.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Hornets spoil Curry’s homecoming again

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — P.J. Washington scored 31 points, Gordon Hayward added 23 and the Charlotte Hornets once again spoiled Stephen Curry’s annual homecoming game with a 120-113 overtime win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. Kelly Oubre Jr added 18 points as the Hornets beat...
CHARLOTTE, NC
hypebeast.com

Jimmy Butler Releases First Signature Sneaker With Li-Ning

Jimmy Butler has officially released his first signature sneaker, the JB1, with. Since joining the Miami Heat, Butler has shown persistence, strength and most evidently, toughness to endure the changes within the league, from playing in the bubble and through the pandemic until now. Inspired by his leadership through tough games and scenarios that included injuries, the first colorway of the JB1 model is named “Tough.” As an homage to his current team and all that he has learned, the shoe arrives in orange and red, the Miami Heats’ signature colors.
MIAMI, FL
silverscreenandroll.com

LeBron and Russ believe Anthony Davis needs to get his mind right with his injury issues

Prior to the 2022-23 season, Anthony Davis set a goal of playing in all 82 games for the first time in his career. It wasn’t exactly a realistic goal, not just because of Davis’ injury history, but also because stars don’t usually play in that many games. When a team has postseason aspirations, it behooves the coaching staff to manage their best players' minutes and games played, a sentiment Darvin Ham expressed during training camp.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

‘He shouldn’t be in the league’: Dennis Smith Jr. sounds off on doubters after outlasting Stephen Curry, Warriors

The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Golden State Warriors in a nail bitter to secure their first home win, 120-113. It may have taken overtime to get the job done against a team led by the greatest shooter ever in Steph Curry, but it was an impressive win by this young group. The Hornets are now 3-3 on the season after dropping their last two games on the road to the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic. They would not have secured the win if it was not for Dennis Smith Jr. though. He finished with 13 points, eight assists, and nine rebounds.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Udonis Haslem takes savage shot at ex-Celtics greats

Udonis Haslem is still not backing down at 42 years old. Retired former Boston Celtics greats Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett made some unflattering comments this week about the Miami Heat on an episode of Garnett’s podcast. Amid a bumpy 2-4 start to the year for Miami, Garnett called out the Heat for supposedly having “no identity.” Pierce took it a step further, saying of the Heat that “their [championship] window is closing.”
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

