Paul Pierce Thought Klay Thompson Should Have Included Him In His Top 5 Shooters List
Paul Pierce had a problem with Klay Thompson's list of the greatest shooters ever as he felt he should have been on it.
Former NBA greats Kevin Garnett And Paul Pierce Say Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo Need More Consistency
The ex-Celtics tandem say the Heat need provide help for Jimmy Butler
Udonis Haslem throws shots at Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce, reminds them of ‘that a-s whooping y’all took back in the day’
Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce recently earned the ire of some Miami Heat fans after the retired players declared that the team’s championship window is closing. Heat veteran Udonis Haslem was apparently not pleased with their statements, as he took to social media and fired shots at his former rivals.
Charles Barkley Says Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, And LeBron James Are The Perfect Players
Charles Barkley has high praise for Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, calling them 'perfect players'.
Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose
It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
Former 76ers top pick Jahlil Okafor talks on his friendship with Jayson Tatum, efforts to return to the NBA
“This is a part of Mexico that I’d never even imagined,” said the former No. 3 pick of the 2015 NBA draft as we sat on the sidelines of an Olympic training gymnasium just outside of the upscale Polanco neighborhood of Mexico City. The Celtics Wire made the trip to see the Mexican metropolis’ G League team practice as a member of the Capitanes, the NBA’s only development league affiliate based outside the US or Canada.
NBC Sports
Klay gets touching advice from Steph's mom after Barkley remarks
Klay Thompson took to heart recent criticism from TNT NBA analyst Charles Barkley and let his emotions out following the Warriors’ 123-110 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday. Since Barkley's remarks, in which the analyst said Thompson is no longer the same player he was before his injuries,...
Jaylen Brown Pokes Fun At Donovan Mitchell After Posterizing Cavs Star
Lost in the shuffle of another abysmal defensive performance from the Boston Celtics on Friday night was a highlight-reel play from Jaylen Brown. Just over two minutes into overtime against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Brown stole a Donovan Mitchell pass intended for Caris LeVert to set up a two-on-one opportunity with Marcus Smart. Brown fed the ball to Smart with Mitchell racing back into the paint before Smart passed it right back to Brown.
Channing Frye blames Anthony Davis for Lakers' problems
The Los Angeles Lakers are 0-5 after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, and there is no shortage of blame. According to various people, the Lakers are struggling because (take your pick) Russell Westbrook is still on the team, the roster is poorly constructed, LeBron James and Anthony Davis don’t have enough offensive support around them, James is too old, James doesn’t care about winning anymore and only cares about his own stats, etc.
Steve Nash rips Nets for being a ‘disaster’
The Brooklyn Nets are a mess both on and off the court, and Steve Nash knows it. Nash’s Nets lost at home on Saturday to the Indiana Pacers 125-116 to drop to 1-5. They allowed the Pacers to shoot 50 percent on 3-pointers (23/46) and couldn’t keep up.
Steve Nash’s Shocking Statement After Kyrie Irving’s Antisemitism Comments
Steve Nash surprisingly believes people should understand both perspectives after Kyrie Irving shared a controversial movie link on his Twitter account.
Kevin Durant Makes Blunt Admission About Nets' Locker Room Following Kyrie Irving's Tweet
Kevin Durant was not worried about the noise outside and felt it had no impact on the team.
Patrick Beverley Tries To Copy LeBron James During Warmups: "This is hilarious."
The mimicking garnered quite the reactions from fans who had something to smile about after the fifth loss in a row.
Former 76ers No. 3 pick Jahlil Okafor opens up about Colangelo scandal, bid to return to NBA
The evolution of the game away from bigs who feasted in the paint and toward small ball taking off at almost exactly the moment former Philadelphia 76ers No. 3 pick Jahlil Okafor came into the league did the Duke alumnus no favors. But it probably did not help Okafor’s career...
Hornets spoil Curry’s homecoming again
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — P.J. Washington scored 31 points, Gordon Hayward added 23 and the Charlotte Hornets once again spoiled Stephen Curry’s annual homecoming game with a 120-113 overtime win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. Kelly Oubre Jr added 18 points as the Hornets beat...
hypebeast.com
Jimmy Butler Releases First Signature Sneaker With Li-Ning
Jimmy Butler has officially released his first signature sneaker, the JB1, with. Since joining the Miami Heat, Butler has shown persistence, strength and most evidently, toughness to endure the changes within the league, from playing in the bubble and through the pandemic until now. Inspired by his leadership through tough games and scenarios that included injuries, the first colorway of the JB1 model is named “Tough.” As an homage to his current team and all that he has learned, the shoe arrives in orange and red, the Miami Heats’ signature colors.
silverscreenandroll.com
LeBron and Russ believe Anthony Davis needs to get his mind right with his injury issues
Prior to the 2022-23 season, Anthony Davis set a goal of playing in all 82 games for the first time in his career. It wasn’t exactly a realistic goal, not just because of Davis’ injury history, but also because stars don’t usually play in that many games. When a team has postseason aspirations, it behooves the coaching staff to manage their best players' minutes and games played, a sentiment Darvin Ham expressed during training camp.
‘He shouldn’t be in the league’: Dennis Smith Jr. sounds off on doubters after outlasting Stephen Curry, Warriors
The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Golden State Warriors in a nail bitter to secure their first home win, 120-113. It may have taken overtime to get the job done against a team led by the greatest shooter ever in Steph Curry, but it was an impressive win by this young group. The Hornets are now 3-3 on the season after dropping their last two games on the road to the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic. They would not have secured the win if it was not for Dennis Smith Jr. though. He finished with 13 points, eight assists, and nine rebounds.
Udonis Haslem takes savage shot at ex-Celtics greats
Udonis Haslem is still not backing down at 42 years old. Retired former Boston Celtics greats Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett made some unflattering comments this week about the Miami Heat on an episode of Garnett’s podcast. Amid a bumpy 2-4 start to the year for Miami, Garnett called out the Heat for supposedly having “no identity.” Pierce took it a step further, saying of the Heat that “their [championship] window is closing.”
Officials reach decision in Eric Bledsoe domestic violence case
The recent domestic violence case involving former NBA guard Eric Bledsoe has reached a resolution. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has officially declined Bledsoe’s case because of “insufficient evidence,” per TMZ Sports. As a result, Bledsoe will not be facing criminal charges over the incident.
