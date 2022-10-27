ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

After a violent spiral, famed Chicago chef seeks redemption — and Michelin stars — in South Florida

A typical dinner in Jacob Bickelhaupt’s West Palm Beach kitchen flows like an interpretive dance. The stage is the chef’s counter, and the players: a ballet of Japanese A5 Wagyu, dry-ice smoke, wine, delicate bouquets of microgreens, and more wine. His audience? No more than 12 people, tops. At his Konro pop-up restaurant inside the clubby Fern Street Wine Bar & Kitchen, all the ingredients ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
westorlandonews.com

Expanding Network of Car Culture Clubhouses in South Florida

Hagerty announced the expansion of its national network of premium clubhouse and car storage facilities with the opening of Hagerty Garage + Social Palm Beach. Building on existing locations in Delray Beach and Miami, Garage + Social offers world-class clubhouse and storage facilities to South Florida’s car collectors and enthusiasts.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Parkland Talk

12-Year-Old Parkland Girl Fulfills Broadway Dream

Parkland actor, singer, and dancer Ellie Rose Pulsifer just made her Broadway National Tour debut in the title role of Annie. The seventh-grade student at Somerset Parkland Academy has been singing and dancing since she was three. She has appeared in productions around South Florida, including Slow Burn Theatre Company’s Matilda: The Musical.
PARKLAND, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Sewage/wastewater backing up through floor drains,’ flies, rodent droppings: 6 South Florida restaurants shut

State inspectors temporarily shut six South Florida restaurants last week, citing issues such as live flies on dining room walls and drying pans, rodent droppings along kitchen walls, and roaches crawling on a dishwasher. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
fashionweekdaily.com

Mario Carbone Brings Japanese Bocce Club To The Boca Raton

Mario Carbone has done it again! Last week, one of the food world’s biggest names opened his latest project, Japanese Bocce Club, at famed The Boca Raton resort in Florida. His latest concept combines traditional Japanese cuisine with a playful spirit and the menu features sushi, a curated selection of crispy rice, BBQ spareribs, and a comprehensive selection of sake. Chef de Cuisine, Takao Soejima, formerly head sushi chef of Morimoto, will be overseeing the menu.
BOCA RATON, FL
Architectural Digest

Diana Ross Buys Waterfront Miami Property for $15.5 Million

Diana Ross just became the latest megastar to put down roots in Miami. As reported by Dirt, the former lead singer of the uber-famous 1970s girl group The Supremes shelled out $15.5 million for waterfront property located on San Marco Island, one of the man-made islands located in Biscayne Bay between Miami Beach and the city of Miami.
MIAMI, FL
beckersspine.com

5 things to know about Hospital for Special Surgery Florida

Hospital of Special Surgery Florida, an affiliate of New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery, opened in West Palm Beach in 2020. Here are five things to know about the practice, according to its website:. 1. HSS Florida orthopedic clinic is a joint partnership between New York City's Hospital for...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Lake Worth Beach hefty raised utility rates explained

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Residents of Lake Worth Beach were in for an unpleasant surprise when they checked their most recent utility bills, a big jump in what they were originally being charged. Unlike most cities in surrounding areas, Lake Worth Beach does not use Florida Power...
LAKE WORTH, FL
NBC Miami

Stakeholders Break Ground on Site of Miami's First Supertall Building

The Waldorf Astoria hotel and residences in Miami is officially taking off in downtown. Stakeholders gathered Thursday to break ground on this groundbreaking structure on Biscayne Boulevard and 4th Avenue. “It's a big moment for us as a company, for me as a Miamian, not all breaking grounds is equal,”...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

700 Euclid: Another Slice of Miami Beach History Crumbles

The Annell apartment building in Miami Beach — once a booming hotel known for its Mediterranean revival architecture and rich history — is now shuttered and uninhabited. In June, city officials found the 87-year-old building to be unsafe to house tenants. Following a partial ceiling collapse and a...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Graphic Video: Groomer accused of abusing dogs in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The co-owner of a dog grooming business in Boca Raton is accused of tormenting dogs in his care. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 47-year-old Plinio Roberto De Camargo Jr. on two counts of animal cruelty. **Warning: Graphic depictions of animal abuse. Viewer...
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Car drives inside home of elderly couple in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An elderly couple's house is destroyed after a possible drunk driver plowed into their Lake Worth home. According to Jawanda Denson, the daughter of the homeowners, around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 30, the car drove through the kitchen pushing the kitchen sink into the living room and then finally hitting her father.
LAKE WORTH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Loggers Run Boca Raton Homeowners Spar With Iguana Killer

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A battle over iguanas in Logger’s Run is fueling a debate over whether the iguanas are being killed humanely. Video published on Bocanewsnow.com shows a trapper killing an iguana as a small group of homeowners screams in protest, then verbally attacks the trapper.
BOCA RATON, FL

