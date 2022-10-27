Read full article on original website
Sony Q2 profit rises 8%, beating estimates
TOKYO (Reuters) – Sony Group Corp said on Tuesday operating profit rose 8%, above analyst estimates, in the second quarter. Sony booked a profit of 344 billion yen ($2.32 billion) in the July-September quarter. That compared with a 300 billion yen estimate from 10 analysts polled by Refinitiv. ($1...
BP smashes forecasts with $8.2 billion profit
LONDON (Reuters) – BP on Tuesday reported a third-quarter profit of $8.15 billion, easily beating expectations, boosted by strong natural gas trading, and announced another $2.5 billion in share repurchases. BP is the last top Western energy giant to report quarterly results after rivals including Shell, Exxon Mobil and...
Japan carrier ANA Holdings posts half-year profit, raises full-year target
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s largest airline ANA Holdings Inc on Monday swung to a half-year profit and raised its full-year earnings target as a relaxation of COVID-19 border measures fosters a recovery in travel demand. ANA lifted its operating profit forecast to 65 billion yen ($440 million) for the 12...
Panasonic Q2 profit falls 11% but exceeds estimates
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s Panasonic Holdings Corp posted on Monday an 11% drop in second-quarter operating profit, but performed better than analysts’ estimates. It reported 86.1 billion yen ($582.54 million) in operating profit for the three months to end-September, versus an average 81.6 billion yen profit estimated by nine analysts, according to Refinitiv data.
Insurer AIA’s new business value rises marginally in third quarter
(Reuters) – Asia-focussed insurer AIA Group Ltd reported a 1% rise in quarterly new business value on Tuesday as sales recovered from pandemic lows in its main markets of China and Hong Kong. The insurer’s value of new business, or VONB, rose to $741 million in the third quarter...
Nitro Software receives $320 million offer from KKR’s Alludo
(Reuters) -Australia’s Nitro Software said on Monday it would back a near A$500 million ($320.15 million) offer from KKR Inc’s Alludo that trumps an earlier bid from major shareholder Potentia Capital Management. Alludo made the offer early Monday at A$2.00 per share, which it said was an 11%...
BP profits soar in 3Q as pressure increases for windfall tax
LONDON (AP) — BP’s earnings more than doubled in the third quarter as the London-based energy giant benefited from high oil and natural gas prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Underlying replacement cost profit, which excludes one-time items and fluctuations in the value of inventories, jumped to...
Credit Suisse confirms shareholder meeting for capital hike
ZURICH (Reuters) – Credit Suisse Group AG on Tuesday confirmed an extraordinary general meeting will take place on November 23 for shareholders to approve a proposed capital increase. The embattled bank is hoping to raise 4 billion Swiss francs ($4.01 billion) in fresh capital to fund its restructuring and...
Toyota profit to rise but eyes will be on its shaky supply chain, EV strategy
TOKYO (Reuters) – Toyota Motor Corp is expected to report a small quarterly profit increase on Tuesday, with soaring costs of parts and materials nearly offsetting the benefits from the plunging Japanese yen and a rebound in production. The world’s biggest automaker by sales said last week its global...
China’s yuan bounces from 15-year low as dollar bulls retreat
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s yuan bounced off a near 15-year low against the dollar and into the black in late trade afternoon on Tuesday, amid a broader greenback selloff and as general investor sentiment improved. The dollar eased in global trade against most of its major peers while...
LVMH-backed L Catterton aims to raise 2 billion yuan in first yuan-denominated fund
BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) -L Catterton, the private equity firm backed by luxury goods empire Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy, said on Monday it aimed to raise 2 billion yuan ($275.44 million) for its first yuan-denominated fund, as it eyes early-stage investments in China. L Catterton, which has invested in Chinese soft...
China, HK stocks rebound sharply on unverified social media posts over COVID easing
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Hong Kong and China stocks jumped on Tuesday after rumours based on an unverified note circulating on social media that China was planning a reopening from strict COVID curbs in March triggered a sharp rebound following last month’s savage selling. A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman...
U.S. automaker Ford opens $260 million campus in Mexico
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – U.S. automaker Ford Motor Co opened its new global technology and business center on the outskirts of Mexico’s capital on Monday after a $260 million investment. The new campus will host business operations, global transformation activities and the largest engineering center in Mexico, according...
Marketmind: Trick or treat?
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga. There’s a sense of cheer among investors before the Fed’s mid-week rate decision as markets seem to be pricing in an expected treat from the U.S. central bank. Risk-on appetite is gradually coming back...
Russian rouble edges lower as month-end tax support passes
MOSCOW (Reuters) – The rouble edged lower against the dollar, euro and yuan on Tuesday, as the Russian currency began trading without the support of a favourable month-end tax period and investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy meeting. The Fed is all but certain to raise interest...
Indonesia inflation eases in Oct, still above central bank target
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s inflation rate eased in October but remained above the central bank’s target range for five straight months, statistics bureau data showed on Tuesday, against market expectations for a slight acceleration. The headline annual inflation rate cooled to 5.71% in October, compared with 5.95%...
Amazon says India’s Appario to stop selling on platform
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – One of Amazon India’s biggest sellers, Appario, will cease to list products on the shopping website, the U.S. firm said on Monday, after it faced years of allegations from brick-and-mortar retailers of giving preferential treatment to the seller. A Reuters investigation last year, based...
Emerson Electric to sell majority stake in climate tech unit to Blackstone
(Reuters) – Emerson Electric Co said on Monday it would sell a majority stake in its climate technologies business to buyout giant Blackstone Inc in deal that values the unit at $14 billion, as it looks to streamline operations and intensify its focus in automation. (Reporting by Nathan Gomes...
Saudi Arabia approves dual listing of Pizza Hut, KFC franchisee
DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s market regulator said on Monday it had approved a concurrent and dual listing of Americana Group, the Middle East and North Africa franchisee of fast-food chains KFC and Pizza Hut, in the kingdom and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Americana has approval to...
Australia’s NAB hikes home loan rate by 25 bps, matching central bank
(Reuters) – National Australia Bank Ltd on Tuesday said it will hike its standard variable home loan interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) per annum from end of next week, matching the central bank’s rate hike from earlier in the day. Australian banks thus far have moved...
