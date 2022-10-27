Read full article on original website
Rising stars to watch at World Cup: Pedri, Bellingham, Reyna
ROME — (AP) — Spain's Pedri González will highlight the list of teenagers who could make an impact at the World Cup. Others include England's Jude Bellingham, Germany's Jamal Musiala and American teammates Gio Reyna and Yunus Musah. All five players are 19, although Reyna turns 20...
Soccer-Moriyasu targets World Cup quarters as Furuhashi, Osako miss out
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu left Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi and Vissel Kobe forward Yuya Osako out of his 26-man squad for the World Cup on Tuesday, saying he had opted for players with “burning ambition” over experience at the finals this month. The Japanese...
Soccer-Urawa coach Rodriguez to leave at end of J1 season
(Reuters) – Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez will leave Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds at the end of the J1 League season, despite leading them to the Asian Champions League final. Monday’s announcement came after Urawa suffered a 4-1 loss to J1 League leaders Yokohama F Marinos on Saturday that...
Soccer-Belgium striker Lukaku injured again three weeks before World Cup
(Reuters) – Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku has injured his hamstring again after making a comeback from two months on the sidelines, the Serie A club said on Monday, three weeks before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar. Lukaku, on loan at Inter from Chelsea, returned to action...
T20 World Cup Super 12s: England v New Zealand – live
Over-by-over report: England take on New Zealand at the Gabba in a match vital for their T20 World Cup fortunes. Join Geoff Lemon for updates
