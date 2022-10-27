Read full article on original website
Tina Nelson, 69; service later
Tina Nelson, 69, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at The Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice. Tina was born on October 25, 1953, in Augusta, Georgia, to Wallace Melvin Penland and Katie Perry Penland. With a smile that could light up a room, Tina’s presence, care, and nurture touched numerous lives. Working as a Licensed Practical Nurse, her giftings and skill were a blessing to so many. Upon her retirement, she was the Center Manager of a Respiratory Company.
Sybil Johnson, 88; service November 1
Sybil C. Johnson, 88, of Emerald Isle, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 1st, at Swansboro United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Regina Harrison. The family will receive friends following the service. She will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Durham.
Helen McElroy, 84; private service
Helen Deloris McElroy, 84, of Morehead City, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 29, 2022, after an extended illness. Helen was born on September 15, 1938, to the late Chancer and Elizabeth (Williams) Hill in Smith Creek (South Charleston), West Virginia. Nicknamed "Doll" by her family, Helen...
Carolyn Lauffer, 91; service November 4
Carolyn Gibson Lauffer, 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 29. She was a longtime resident of Emerald Isle and enjoyed living near the ocean. During her youth, she participated in the Mariner Girl Scout program and was given the opportunity to explore oceans, lakes and rivers and learned the importance of protecting aquatic life. She was a teacher at heart and loved teaching English composition and literature to many high school and college students. Outside of work, she loved singing with the Southern Belles of Carteret County.
Online ‘ranking’ website names Pine Knoll Shores best place to retire in North Carolina
PINE KNOLL SHORES — Niche.com has named Pine Knoll Shores the top place for retirees in North Carolina and tabbed Emerald Isle as eighth best. The company said Pine Knoll Shores “is nestled on the ocean side and Bogue Sound side of (Bogue Banks), “combining for a secluded beach experience. The Crystal Coast Country Club is a golfers’ paradise, and there is easy public beach access through a series of designated walkways.”
Area Death Notices - Oct. 29, 30 & 31
Carolyn Gibson Lauffer, 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 29, 2022. A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 4 at 2:00 PM at the Buies Creek Cemetery. Friends are welcome to attend. She was a longtime resident of Emerald Isle and enjoyed living near the ocean. Bessie...
Delphine Hargett, 75; incomplete
Delphine Hargett, 75, of Beaufort, died Friday, October 28, 2022, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Mary Turnage, 91; service November 4
Mary Danielson Turnage, 91, of Morehead City, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Pruitt Health in Sea Level. Her memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, November 4th, at Parkview Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. John Carswell. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Rodney Williams, 75; service November 3
Rodney A. Williams, 75, of Newport, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022, at his home. A graveside service, with military honors, will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, November 3, at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. Grady Simpson. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Linda Corsmeier, 72; incomplete
Linda Ann Corsmeier, 72, of Pine Knoll Shores, died Friday, October 28, 2022, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
County Board of Education to recognize outgoing BOE member McLean for his service
BEAUFORT — Carteret County Board of Education members will honor one of their own as he attends his last school board meeting Tuesday, Nov. 1. Officials will recognize John “Bubba” McLean of Cape Carteret for his eight years of service on the board. McLean, a Republican who serves District 1, has served two four-year terms and opted to not seek reelection for a third term.
WITN
Temporary lane closures on U.S. 70 this weekend in Craven County
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - There will be temporary lane closures for drivers on U.S. 70 in New Bern this weekend. Starting at 7:00 p.m. on October 28, the state transportation contractor will close the right lane in each direction of U.S. 70 between Airport Road and Taberna Way in order to install temporary pavement.
Spooky Special: Onslow County USO
Each Friday in October during our “9 On Your Side News at 5:30,” WNCT will air a “Spooky Special.” It’s our monthlong series about places in Eastern North Carolina that people may consider to be haunted or just plain spooky. ===== JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As Halloween is approaching, we’re highlighting haunted sites across the […]
2 women arrested after armed robbery at North Carolina Dollar General
ORIENTAL, N.C. (WNCT) — Two Bayboro women have been arrested and charged after an armed robbery Wednesday morning at the Dollar General on Broad Street on Wednesday morning, authorities said. Sasha Chwasciewski, 43, and Rhiannon Morgan, 35, have been charged with one count each of robbery with a dangerous weapon. Morgan was jailed under a […]
New Bern police encouraging neighborhood watch programs
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The New Bern Police Department is reminding residents about ways to prevent crime in the area. Whether it’s break-ins, missing persons, or car accidents, officials say a neighborhood watch program could help solve or reduce crime. In light of the recent activity, New Bern Police are encouraging people to get […]
Richard Eubanks Sr., 97; private service
Richard "Dick" Dexter Eubanks Sr., 97, of Beaufort, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at his home. A private graveside service, with military honors, will be held at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Richard, or Dick as he was known by all, was born on December 19, 1924, in Morehead City,...
Person killed in Tuesday night New Bern house fire
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A house fire killed a person Tuesday night in New Bern, according to officials. Ira Whitford, assistant emergency services director for Craven County, told WNCT’s Marisa Fonseca they responded to a call of a house fire at 8:47 p.m. Tuesday at 213 Stadiem Dr. Two people were inside the home […]
Aurora restaurant owner assaulted and robbed
The owner of Frank and Shirley’s Restaurant, 75, was assaulted and robbed during the early morning hours of Monday, Oct. 24. The assault occurred when he arrived at the restaurant located on Highway 33 in Aurora. According to Beaufort County Crime Stoppers, two men anticipated the owner’s arrival then assaulted and robbed them.
No action following CCC closed session
Carteret Community College trustees took no action in open session following a closed meeting Oct. 31 to review contracts and bids. The board met in the McGee Boardroom.
Delayed justice served: Onslow County man who sacrificed his 13-month-old daughter gets 40 years in prison
JACKSONVILLE - An Onslow County man, who sacrificed his 13-month-old daughter and has served the past seven years in pretrial confinement, pleaded guilty and will serve a minimum of 40 years behind bars. Anthony Young, 44, of Richlands entered Onslow County Superior Court Wednesday afternoon to accept a plea-arranged sentence...
