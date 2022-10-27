Read full article on original website
Pfizer raises sales estimates for COVID vaccine by $2 billion
(Reuters) -Pfizer Inc on Tuesday raised its full-year estimates for sales of its COVID-19 vaccine by $2 billion to $34 billion, encouraged by demand for its new bivalent booster shots. The company maintained its full-year sales forecast for COVID-19 pill Paxlovid at $22 billion. Even as demand for original coronavirus...
Macau to conduct community-wide testing for COVID-19 on Tuesday
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Macau’s government said on Monday it would conduct community-wide testing for COVID-19 on Nov. 1 as the world’s biggest gambling hub grapples to contain the spread of the virus, which has seen authorities reinstate tough curbs. (Reporting By Twinnie Siu and Anne Marie...
French govt to consult over motorbike road tests after court order
PARIS (Reuters) -France government said on Monday it would hold consultations on introducing roadworthiness tests for motorbikes, after the country’s highest administrative court ordered it to phase in such inspections in line with European Union regulations. A 2014 EU directive required member states to impose periodic technical inspections for...
South Korean government pledges all-out effort to boost exports
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s government vowed on Tuesday to make every effort to boost export growth in semiconductors, rechargeable batteries and areas promising new growth, after preliminary government data showed exports fell the most in 26 months in October. “It will be difficult for exports to reverse...
UniCredit raises full-year guidance on net interest income
MILAN (Reuters) – UniCredit has made a slight upward revision to its guidance for this year’s net interest income (NII) excluding Russia after changes to the terms of the European Central Bank’s Targeted Longer-term Refinancing Operations (TLTRO). Italy’s No.2 bank, which previously forecast 2022 NII of more...
China tells U.S. to stop containment and suppression against it
BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his U.S. counterpart that the United States should stop the practice of containment and suppression against China and not create new obstacles to the relationship between the two countries, its foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday. Wang also...
Disney closes Shanghai resort from Oct 31 due to COVID curbs
BEIJING (Reuters) – Shanghai Disney Resort said on Monday it had closed the whole resort including Shanghai Disney from Oct. 31 due to COVID-19 prevention requirements in the city, according to a company statement. The company didn’t give a time frame for when the operation will be resumed.
U.S. FTC to order education tech firm Chegg to boost security
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Monday called on education technology provider Chegg Inc to bolster its data security, citing lax security practices that regulators said exposed the personal data of millions of customers. The proposed FTC order would also require the company to limit...
Amazon says India’s Appario to stop selling on platform
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – One of Amazon India’s biggest sellers, Appario, will cease to list products on the shopping website, the U.S. firm said on Monday, after it faced years of allegations from brick-and-mortar retailers of giving preferential treatment to the seller. A Reuters investigation last year, based...
Emerson Electric to sell majority stake in climate tech unit to Blackstone
(Reuters) – Emerson Electric Co said on Monday it would sell a majority stake in its climate technologies business to buyout giant Blackstone Inc in deal that values the unit at $14 billion, as it looks to streamline operations and intensify its focus in automation. (Reporting by Nathan Gomes...
China, HK stocks rebound sharply on unverified social media posts over COVID easing
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Hong Kong and China stocks jumped on Tuesday after rumours based on an unverified note circulating on social media that China was planning a reopening from strict COVID curbs in March triggered a sharp rebound following last month’s savage selling. A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman...
UAE, U.S. sign strategic partnership agreement worth $100 billion in clean energy projects – WAM
ABU DHABI (Reuters) – The United Arab Emirates and the United States signed a strategic partnership agreement to invest $100 billion in clean energy projects with a production capacity of 100 gigawatts by 2035, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday. (Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Lina Najem;...
Credit Suisse confirms shareholder meeting for capital hike
ZURICH (Reuters) – Credit Suisse Group AG on Tuesday confirmed an extraordinary general meeting will take place on November 23 for shareholders to approve a proposed capital increase. The embattled bank is hoping to raise 4 billion Swiss francs ($4.01 billion) in fresh capital to fund its restructuring and...
Suspension of oil exploration in Colombia would be high risk -fiscal paneld
BOGOTA (Reuters) – Income derived from hydrocarbon exploration and production in Colombia is key to the country’s financial stability and its trade balance, its fiscal rule committee said on Monday, and suspension of exploration would put fiscal sustainability at risk. The government of new leftist President Gustavo Petro,...
S.Korea president calls for safety measures to prevent crowd accidents
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol called on Tuesday for safety measures to prevent accidents with masses people, saying the Halloween crush that killed more than 150 in the capital shows the importance of crowd management, his office said. Yoon made the remarks as he presided over a cabinet...
U.S. automaker Ford opens $260 million campus in Mexico
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – U.S. automaker Ford Motor Co opened its new global technology and business center on the outskirts of Mexico’s capital on Monday after a $260 million investment. The new campus will host business operations, global transformation activities and the largest engineering center in Mexico, according...
Bond investors like short maturities, on guard even as smaller Fed hikes loom
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Many bond investors are playing it safe on the short end of the yield curve, even as Federal Reserve officials have started to float the idea of smaller interest rate hikes as soon as the December policy meeting. Investors widely expect the Fed this week...
Hong Kong retail sales rise 0.2% in September
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong’s September retail sales climbed 0.2% from a year earlier thanks to an increase in sales of electrical goods and other consumer durable goods, government data showed on Tuesday. Sales rose to HK$28.1 billion ($3.58 billion). That compared with a revised 0.2% slide...
J&J to buy Abiomed in $16.6 billion deal to boost cardiovascular business
(Reuters) -Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday it will acquire Abiomed Inc in a deal valued at $16.6 billion to boost the healthcare conglomerate’s cardiovascular devices business. The upfront payment of $380 per share represents a 50.7% premium to Abiomed’s last closing price. Shares of Abiomed surged 48% in...
Toyota profit to rise but eyes will be on its shaky supply chain, EV strategy
TOKYO (Reuters) – Toyota Motor Corp is expected to report a small quarterly profit increase on Tuesday, with soaring costs of parts and materials nearly offsetting the benefits from the plunging Japanese yen and a rebound in production. The world’s biggest automaker by sales said last week its global...
