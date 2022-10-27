ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winslow, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wabi.tv

What would Mainers do with $1 billion Powerball prize?

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Monday’s grand prize is the second largest in Powerball history. Bryan Sidelinger caught up with some folks in Ellsworth today to talk all things jackpot. The Powerball drawing and Halloween just happened to fall on the same night this year. The trick? Getting all six...
ELLSWORTH, ME
wabi.tv

Erin’s Run returns to Bangor for 9th year

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In downtown Bangor Sunday, an event to remember a Bangor woman, and to raise awareness for causes close to her heart. The ninth annual Erin’s Run was held along the waterfront Sunday morning. Erin Woolley, who passed away in 2010, worked for Partners for Peace,...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine man's moose calls selling as fast as he can make them

PORTLAND, Maine — It’s always risky to say that someone or something is one of a kind, but that label may apply to Butch Phillips. In a workshop in the basement of his home in Milford, Phillips — who is 82 and a member of the Penobscot Nation — makes birch-bark moose calls. He’s been creating them for more than three decades and knows of no one else doing the same work.
MILFORD, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you have never been to them.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Hampden community goes all-out for Halloween fun

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Plenty of flashing lights around Constitution Avenue in Hampden Monday - but for a festive reason. Public Safety closed the road for five hours of uninterrupted trick-or-treating, and the costumed faithful showed up in full force. So too did the houses, with many decked out with...
HAMPDEN, ME
The Maine Writer

Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30

Halloween weekend is upon us, and with that, we have plenty of events for both the kids and the kids at heart. I have put together this handy dandy events schedule to help you plan out your weekend of Halloween fun. Halloween itself is going to have its own events schedule coming out shortly so keep an eye out for it. Enjoy the weekend!
AUGUSTA, ME
colbyecho.news

The long way to a small Waterville, Maine

There’s nothing like planning your travels for the upcoming Thanksgiving break to get a girl thinking about just how difficult it can be to get home a mere 2,023 miles away. It also gets you thinking about how different home is from the quaint city of Waterville, Maine. Secret...
WATERVILLE, ME
wabi.tv

Car crashes into Bangor’s Bull Moose

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A car crashed into a building in Bangor Friday morning. It happened around 11 a.m. at Bull Moose on Hogan Road. Police say the driver is okay after the slow speed crash took out a pole outside the store. All the stores in The Maine Square...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Anah Shriners host trunk or treat

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - What a great day for some Trick-or-Treating at the Anah Shrine in Bangor. The Annual Trunk-or-Treat event IS hosted by the Anah Shrine Clowns, and Sunday’s beautiful weather welcomed a large crowd. From Frozen characters to friendly pirates, everyone was happy to have some spooky...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Several injured in Casco multivehicle crash

CASCO, Maine — Three people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Casco Monday afternoon. It happened shortly before 1 p.m., according to a news release from the Cumberland Country Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office responded to the scene, along with the Maine Department of Transportation, Life Flight of Maine, and fire departments from Raymond, Casco, and Naples.
CASCO, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

One dead in Harpswell crash

HARPSWELL, Maine — A 21-year-old Harpswell man was killed Monday morning in a crash on Mountain Road. Mason Warren, 21, was heading towards Route 123 in a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado when the truck went onto the dirt shoulder near Reach Road just before 7 a.m., Capt. Kerry Joyce with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said in a release.
HARPSWELL, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Two Maine schools closed on Halloween due to threat of violence

READFIELD, Maine — Maranacook Community High School and Middle School were closed Monday due to a threat of violence. According to a message by RSU 38 Superintendent Jay Charette, the two schools and all school-based activities were closed “out of an abundance of caution” after school officials received an anonymous text on Saturday that threatened violence at the high school.
MANCHESTER, ME
lpgasmagazine.com

Dead River expands operations in Maine

Dead River Co. of South Portland, Maine, purchased the propane and heating oil delivery business and HVAC business of Charlie Burnham Energy & Heating Service, based in Freeport, Maine. HVAC industry experts Charlie Burnham and George Gyorgy founded Charlie Burnham Heating Service in 1991. In 2009, Jim Enrico joined the...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
Kool AM

Maine Man Hospitalized After Being Accidentally Shot By a Friend While Bird Hunting

According to the Kennebec Journal, a Maine man from Industry has been hospitalized following an apparent hunting accident that happened in the Maine woods last weekend. The KJ is reporting that David Dorr, 66 of Industry, had been in the woods hunting with a friend in the small Maine town of Starks. Dorr's friend, a woman from Rhode Island in her 60s, stepped off the path and into the woods to flush out some birds.
STARKS, ME
wabi.tv

Teen summonsed after Maranacook school shooting threat

READFIELD, Maine - The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office says a Readfield teen has been summonsed for terrorizing after a reported threat at the Maranacook Community Middle and High Schools. Officials say a 14-year-old girl received a text message Saturday from an unknown person that read, “I’m shooting up the...
READFIELD, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy