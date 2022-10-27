Read full article on original website
Want to Beat the Dow? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock
As an investor, there's absolutely nothing wrong with plugging into a basket of blue chip stocks and leaving it alone for a few years. In fact, that's probably the best plan for most investors. It's the effort to out-trade the market that often leads people to underperform it, after all.
Why Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Jumped 9.03% on Friday
Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), a biopharmaceutical stock that specializes in cystic fibrosis (CF) and gene-editing therapies, saw its shares jump 9.03% on Friday. The stock closed at $287.89 on Thursday, then opened on Friday at $302 before rising to $313.89 in the late afternoon. It's now close to its 52-week high of $316.48. Its 52-week low is $179.96. So far this year, the stock is up more than 41%.
Buy These 2 Evergreen Growth Stocks Today to Beat the Bear Market Blues
Regardless of the market's daily gyrations, the downtrend over the last year is enough to rattle many investors. It can get pretty discouraging to see your portfolio falling week after week, and it's even harder to see this happen without knowing for how long the market can fall. Nonetheless, right...
2 Growth Stocks That Could Gain 125% and 164% From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street
Investor sentiment has deteriorated throughout the year, as persistent inflation and rapidly rising interest rates have called the economy's strength into question. During that time, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) have seen their share prices slip 84% and 58%, respectively. Both stocks currently sit near a 52-week low.
This Fallen Growth Stock Is Still a Wall Street Favorite: Here's Why
The stock may be down by 60% over the past 12 months, but Maravai LifeSciences Holdings (NASDAQ: MRVI) is still in Wall Street's good graces, with all 10 of the big-time financial analysts who cover the stock rating it as either a buy or a strong buy. In the face of such a steep decline, that's quite a strong endorsement of the company's potential.
Which Stocks To Buy Now? 3 Undervalued Stocks To Watch Right Now
Undervalued stocks are stocks that are trading below their intrinsic value. That is, they are trading at a price that is lower than the true value of the company. Investors often look for undervalued stocks because they believe that the market has incorrectly priced the stock and that it is therefore a good investment.
Long-Term Investment Options in Metaverse Stocks: 5 Companies That Could Prosper in the Age of Web3
While excitement surrounding the emergence of the metaverse has seen plenty of investor interest grow throughout 2022, recent market downturns have heavily impacted the performance of stocks. Now, as a new year of more innovations and hopes of greater fiscal control loom, it may be worth investors taking a fresh look at some of the key players of the metaverse.
3 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in the Bear Market
The fast-moving stock market lends itself to high volatility. That factor may or may not work in favor of investors, though prospective buyers can find bargains if they exercise enough patience. However, the current down cycle is the most severe since the 2008 financial crisis. That factor could mean an...
Why Rollins Stock Jumped 15% This Week
Shares of Rollins (NYSE: ROL) popped 15% this past week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The pest control specialist announced stronger-than-expected sales and profits. Rollins also boosted its quarterly cash payout to investors by a whopping 30%. So what. Rollins' revenue climbed 12.2% year over year...
3 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Double in 5 Years
Little Orphan Annie had it right: The sun will come out tomorrow. Although we're in a bear market now, stocks will rebound in time. We asked three Motley Fool contributors which stocks they're especially optimistic about. Here's why they think that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (NYSE: DNA), Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR), and Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT) are unstoppable stocks that could double in five years.
WOLF vs. TXN: Which Semiconductor Stock is Better?
The last few years have been turbulent for chipmakers as supply-chain issues weighed on their sales and profitability. So are things any closer to turning around? In this piece, we compared two less-talked-about chipmaker stocks. Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) address similar markets but are quite different. While WOLF is more exciting, TXN may be the better pick. This article will explain why.
Why InMode Stock Ignited This Week
Shares of InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) jumped 9% this past week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the medical technology specialist delivered strong third-quarter financial results. So what. InMode's revenue surged 29% year over year to $121.2 million, driven by rising demand for its minimally invasive surgical platforms....
Devon Energy (DVN) on a Tear, Ahead of This Week’s Earnings Release
Oil and natural gas giant, Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is scheduled to release its Q3 results next week on November 1. For Q3, the Wall Street community expects DVN's EPS to almost double year-over-year compared to the prior-year quarter's EPS of $1.08 per share. The stock has gained 73% over the past year (not including dividends), while the S&P 500 (SPX) has lost 16%. Specifically, the stock has gained 35% over the past month, driven by OPEC+'s decision to cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day.
Why MongoDB Stock Is Falling Today
Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), a cloud computing database company, were sliding today on no company-specific news. Instead, investors appeared concerned about cloud stocks in general today, after Amazon reported disappointing quarterly financial results and weak guidance. As a result, investors lost some faith in other cloud stocks and MongoDB's...
Chevron's Stock Rises to a Record High as Earnings Soar: Time to Buy a Buffett Favorite?
Chevron (NYSE: CVX) continued to capitalize on strong conditions in the oil and gas market. The energy giant's earnings soared well past analysts' expectations. That gave the oil company's stock the fuel to rally toward a record high. The rise in Chevron's stock price is further enriching Warren Buffett, whose...
Blink Charging (BLNK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Blink Charging (BLNK) closed at $14.47, marking a +0.21% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
Piper Sandler Companies Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PIPR
In trading on Friday, shares of Piper Sandler Companies (Symbol: PIPR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $124.84, changing hands as high as $125.77 per share. Piper Sandler Companies shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PIPR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Alphabet Stock Is Down After Earnings: Time to Buy or Time to Bail?
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) reported third-quarter results on October 25, and shares have fallen by double digits since. Revenue was up a modest 6%, half the growth rate of the first half of the year, and YouTube ad revenue actually declined. Is Alphabet dealing with temporary weakness in the ad market, or is growth slowing permanently? In this video, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall takes a closer look.
What's Going on With SoFi Stock?
Sofi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) stock is one of the market's more popular fintech stocks today. The company recently earned a bank charter, which is helping fuel growth. This video will dive deeply into Sofi Technologies' second-quarter earnings call. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Oct. 27, 2022. The...
Why Dogecoin's Price Was Sinking on Sunday
The mighty bark that was Dogecoin's (CRYPTO: DOGE) bark at the end of last week softened into a whimper on Sunday. The effect of the cryptocurrency's frequent cheerleader Elon Musk buying Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) was obviously fading fast. As of mid-afternoon that day, the meme cryptocurrency's price was down by nearly 9% over the preceding 24 hours. All things considered, Dogecoin still rose 60% between Friday afternoon and Sunday evening, Eastern Time.
