Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
uvmathletics.com
Men’s Hockey Extends Unbeaten Streak to Three Games at Colgate
HAMILTON, N.Y. – Joel Määttä scored for the Catamounts and Gabe Carriere made a season-high 42 saves in what goes down officially as a 1-1 tie between Vermont at Colgate. UVM won the shootout between the two teams with goals from Robbie Stucker and Will Zapernick. With the official tie Vermont improved to 2-4-1 while the Raiders record now stands at 2-5-1. RELATED LINKS.
uvmathletics.com
Catamounts Complete Comeback to Down #15 Boston College 3-2
BURLINGTON, Vt. – The 14th-ranked Vermont women's hockey team rallied from 2-0 down to defeat No. 15 Boston College 3-2 Friday evening in Hockey East action from Gutterson Fieldhouse. Senior defenseman Sara Levesque keyed the Catamounts comeback with two primary assists as UVM scored three times in 18:42 to earn all three league points. With the win Vermont is now 5-3-1 on the campaign and 3-1-1 in league play.
WCAX
Vermont born musician reflects on new album, “Stick Season”
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont musician has garnered national attention for his New England-inspired album, “Stick Season.”. We first had Noah Kahan on WCAX back in January of 2021, talking about songwriting from home during the pandemic. The Strafford native has since released two albums, and his...
vermontbiz.com
UVM freezes tuition for fifth year, new plan offers free tuition to Vermonters from households with incomes up to $60K
UVM President Suresh Garimella answers questions from the press after announcing that tuition has been frozen for a fifth consecutive year and that Vermont students from households with incomes of up to $60,000 will receive these full tuition scholarships for four years of study. VermontBiz photo. Vermont Business Magazine The...
WCAX
What to Do: Saturday, October 29
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at what to do this Saturday. There are many Halloween events throughout the state this weekend, including in towns like Winooski, Richmond, Middlebury, Rutland, White River Junction, and Plattsburgh. These towns are hosting events in their downtown areas that feature trick-or-treating, costume parades, pumpkin carving, and more.
WCAX
Vermont organization urging salt-pile managers to stock up
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont League of Cities and Towns wants Vermont salt pile managers to stock up ahead of a possible rail strike this winter. The VLCT is the trade organization for Vermont municipalities, offering insurance, training, advice, and other services. The organization says although it looked like a deal was reached between the railways and rail unions, not all were happy with the agreement, and talks are scheduled to carry on into November.
Brenda Siegel’s odds of winning are long — but her message may still strike a chord
Every indicator that shows Gov. Phil Scott out ahead also suggests his challenger’s tenacious campaigning and disciplined messaging is gaining more traction than expected. Read the story on VTDigger here: Brenda Siegel’s odds of winning are long — but her message may still strike a chord.
Fall Foliage Dinner Train Ride in Vermont Is a Total Can't-Miss
Fall is simply magical in New England.
glensfallschronicle.com
Boston woman buys Palmer Brothers Marina on Brant Lake
Claudia Vigorito, a Boston accountant, has purchased the Palmer Brothers Marina in Brant Lake and renamed it the Brant Lake Marina, The Chronicle has learned. She said she paid “right under $1-million.” Sellers were John and Pete Palmer, who started the business 32 years ago. Ms. Vigorito said...
mynbc5.com
Gimme 5 lotto ticket worth $100,000 sold in Essex Junction
ESSEX, Vt. — One lucky lotto player is $100,000 richer after a convenience store in Essex Junction sold a winning ticket this week. Vermont Lottery reported that a $100,000 Gimme 5 top prize ticket was sold at Simon’s Essex Center Store & Deli in Essex Junction this week.
US News and World Report
16 Top Romantic Getaways in Vermont
From the colorful fall foliage and covered bridges to beautiful landscapes and sugarhouses, Vermont is full of romance. Charming bed-and-breakfasts and historic inns are scattered throughout the state, and year-round outdoor activities are plentiful as well. U.S. News has curated a list of romantic getaways for all types of travelers to enjoy in the Green Mountain State.
Milton man indicted in deadly Littleton, NH crash
A grand jury has indicted Jordan Couture in connection with a crash in which his two daughters were killed.
WCAX
Super Senior: The Book brothers
WEST HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - When you own 1,400 acres of land in West Haven, you need some wheels to get around. Seventy-nine-year-old Charlie Book, his brother Harold, and the rest of the family have been farming in the small Rutland County community for generations. “Where else would you want to be,” Charlie said. Maneuvering around the property on an ATV, he gives a scenic show-and-tell. “That’s New York right there, Poultney River...”
Conservative Legal Group Sues After Randolph Student Suspended
A high-profile conservative Christian legal advocacy group has taken on the cause of a student and her father who school officials said bullied and misgendered a transgender girl at Randolph Union High School. Attorneys from the Alliance Defending Freedom, along with Vergennes lawyer Anthony Duprey, filed a lawsuit on Thursday...
WCAX
Harvest Week: Freezer apple pie filling
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s Harvest Week on Channel 3 and we’re discovering some tasty recipes to try at home. Cat Viglienzoni visited with Joyce Amsden, a UVM Extension master gardener, to make apple pie filling to freeze for later on. You can find the recipe here.
WCAX
WCAX Morning Show announces kids costume contest winner
Crews with the Vermont Agency of Transportation are preparing to re-open the interstate in Richmond. Vermont Health Department celebrates drug take back day. Time to collect old and unused medication because tomorrow is National Drug Take Back Day. South Burlington community collects food and goods to support Chittenden County. Updated:...
WCAX
Celebration of Life for Marshall Webb at Shelburne Farms
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - People from across the green mountain state gathered to pay their respects and celebrate the life of Marshall Webb. The service took place at the Breeding Barn at Shelburne Farms. Webb, along with his siblings, co-founded Shelburne Farms as an educational organization in 1972. More recently, he served as its carbon drawdown coordinator. Webb passed away this past August while trying to protect his grandchildren while swimming through turbulent weather. The celebration honored his life and the impact he had on so many.
whdh.com
WATCH: Bodycam footage shows Logan Clegg’s arrest in Vermont library
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WHDH)– Newly released bodycam footage from a Vermont officer on Oct. 12 shows the arrest of Logan Clegg, the 26-year-old who stands accused of murdering Concord, New Hampshire couple Steve and Wendy Reid. Clegg was arrested at a library in South Burlington, Vermont for an unrelated...
WCAX
North Country family finally honored for their service
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A North Country family made a commitment to the military and now, decades later, they are being recognized for it. The North Country Honor Flight took a moment to celebrate the Blair family after their service in the army. Michael Cashman, the Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor,...
WPMI
Father, daughter sue Vermont school district for 'retaliation' over discomfort with trans student
RANDOLPH, Vt. (TND) — A high school student and her father are suing a Vermont school district, claiming they were wrongfully retaliated against for expressing discomfort over a biologically male student using a girls' locker room. Blake and Travis Allen have each let the Orange Southwest Unified School District...
