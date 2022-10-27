Can you believe Halloween is days away? We know that some of you are not ready. That’s ok, we have you covered. If you’re wanting to take it back with a retro 80s costume, Janet Jackson’s “Pleasure Principle” look is an easy one to pull off. Or, if glitz and glam with a little edge is more your style, our favorite bad girl bared some chest with her CFDA look dripping in crystals with a stylish boa. Finally, for the boy moms out there who want to match their kids, Cardi B and Wave hit the internet in a matching denim suit that is easy to pull off as a DIY project.

3 DAYS AGO