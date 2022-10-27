Stolen Cryptocurrency Recovered For Victims With The Latest Technology By DPS Cyber Security Crypto Recovery Firm

Read full article on original website
Immuta Awarded Snowflake Financial Services Competency Badge for Accelerating Innovation in the Financial Services Data Cloud
Immuta provides secure data access for joint customers. Immuta, the leader in data access and data security, today announced it has been awarded the Snowflake Financial Services Competency Badge for its innovation in the Snowflake Financial Services Data Cloud. Immuta is extending the depth of its automated access control and data security capabilities, unlocking new ways to transform the industry and accelerate data-driven outcomes for customers.
Insights on the Forensics Technology Global Market to 2030 - Proactive Initiatives Taken by Government Organizations, Such as Funding to Support Forensic Research Drive Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Forensics Technology Market By Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The forensics technology market was valued at $15,216.14 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $44,251.15 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.2% from 2021 to 2030. The...
Anglepoint Acquires Fisher Information Technology Services
SAN FRANCISCO - November 1, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Anglepoint, the leading provider of Software Asset Management (SAM) Managed Services for the Global 2000, is announcing the completed acquisition of UK-based Fisher Information Technology Services (FisherITS). FisherITS brings a 10-year track record of providing high-quality SAM consulting and Managed Services to large and midsize clients in the UK, USA, Canada, and EMEA.
J.P. Morgan Goes Live in Denmark With Proxymity's Full Digital Proxy Voting Service, Vote Connect
LONDON - October 31, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Proxymity, the leading digital investor communication platform, announced today that J.P. Morgan has gone live with its digital proxy voting service, Vote Connect, in Denmark. The successful deployment follows similar rollouts in Belgium, France, Australia, and New Zealand. Proxymity Vote Connect is the...
Understanding Electronic and Digital Signatures Law and Best Practice: 1 Day Training Course - December 15th, 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Electronic and Digital Signatures - Understanding the Law and Best Practice Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Everybody signs documents. In an increasingly virtual world, there are increasingly virtual ways to sign documents - or are there?. The use of electronic signatures rather than 'wet' signatures...
AVANGRID’s Digital Summit Showcases Latest in Disruptive Technology
Top technology leaders – such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Deloitte and IBM – demonstrate innovations to support customer service, operations and smart grids. A diverse array of technology leaders converged at the Connecticut headquarters of AVANGRID (NYSE: AGR) last week to showcase the latest in digital solutions for the energy sector as part of AVANGRID’s second annual Digital Summit.
Baron Weather Joins the Esri Partner Network - Empowering Users with Effortless Access to Weather Intelligence
Baron Weather, Inc., the world leader in superior weather intelligence joins the Esri Partner Network (EPN) with packages that provide location-specific past, present, and forecast weather data with unparalleled accuracy. As an EPN silver partner, Baron’s solutions will empower businesses, government agencies, and other Esri users by enabling effortless implementation of Baron’s weather intelligence within the Esri suite of products. This offering couples the advantages of Esri’s easy-to-use GIS solutions, visualization and location intelligence with Baron’s current weather conditions, major perils detection and historical datasets within the various ArcGIS products.
China Automotive Head-up Display (HUD) Industry Report 2022: AR HUD is Being Largely Mounted on Vehicles with Local Suppliers Lead the Way - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "China Automotive Head-up Display (HUD) Industry Report, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. PGU becomes the key technology for realizing mass production of AR HUD. At present, although many an OEM has launched AR HUD-enabled models, almost all of them are testing water on small scale. As...
Valux Digital Becomes a Trusted Member of Rare360
NEW YORK - October 31, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Valux Digital, a digital marketing and PR agency and a member of the Forbes Communications Council, is proud to announce it has been accepted into rare360. Rare 360 is a Rare Advocacy Movement (RAM) program dedicated to strengthening, protecting and unifying community-based rare disease patients, their families, allied patient advocates and community-focused stakeholders.
Elon Musk Challenger Who Rose To Fame For Taking On Tesla Autopilot Now Departs His Own Self-Driving Tech Company
George Hotz, who shot into the spotlight by challenging Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk in 2015 that he could make a better version of the electric vehicle maker’s Autopilot software, is stepping down from his own self-driving technology company, Comma AI. What Happened: Hotz announced the decision on...
Ensysce Biosciences Announces Positive Topline Results of Clinical Study Evaluating Human Abuse Potential of Intranasal Administration of PF614, a TAAP Abuse-Deterrent Oxycodone Extended-Release Product
SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2022 / Ensysce Biosciences Inc. ("Ensysce" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ENSC)(OTC PINK:ENSCW), a clinical-stage biotech company applying transformative chemistry to improve prescription drug safety focused on reducing abuse and overdose, today announced positive topline results from a human abuse potential (HAP) study for PF614. PF614 is a new class of analgesia, a Trypsin Activated Abuse-Protected oxycodone product. Ensysce's TAAPTM technology is designed to be highly resistant to tampering and abuse as compared to traditional Abuse Deterrent Formulations (ADFs) of oxycodone. The product's abuse-deterrent characteristics are being evaluated in laboratory and clinical studies, consistent with the 2015 FDA Guidance for labeling. The HAP study was designed to test if known recreational drug users "liked" the product and is critical for new drugs in this class. The primary measure in this study, "drug liking," is recommended by the FDA in their Guidance on "Assessment of Abuse Potential of Drugs." This measure is known to correlate with a drug's potential for abuse.
DNP Acquires Anti-Bacteria and Anti-Virus Certification for Anti-Glare Film
- Will maintain optical and functional properties needed for display film - Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (DNP, TOKYO: 7912) has acquired SIAA certification from The Society of International sustaining growth for Antimicrobial Articles (SIAA) related to an anti-bacterial and anti-viral for anti-glare film developed for laptop computers, monitors and TV displays. The newly certified product will be available from October 31.
America is facing a dramatic diesel shortage that could get even worse
A top oil analyst broke down the worsening fuel shortage in the US and how markets could respond in the coming months.
What Can be Achieved Through a Construction Recruitment Agency
In a variety of ways, labour is critical to the success of construction companies. The staffing requirements are subject to change in tandem with the evolving project specifications. Building and construction-specific employment agencies can be of assistance. Hiring through a construction agency has a number of advantages which you will...
Beauty Industry Leader ALIVER Cosmetics Enlarges Territory with Southeast Asia Launching
New York, NY - ALIVER Cosmetics is once again the leader of the pack in the beauty industry, with its launching of two more overseas warehouses in Malaysia and Indonesia on October 19, 2022. They are a household name in the United States and acknowledged across Britain, Poland, Australia, Indonesia, France, and other locations. This venture completes their worldwide logistics system, providing better service to their local customers in Southeast Asia.
Best’s Market Segment Report: AM Best Maintains Negative Outlook on Indonesia Non-Life Insurance Market
AM Best is maintaining its negative market segment outlook on the Indonesia non-life insurance segment, citing challenges in credit and motor insurance and ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties. Claims frequency normalization, which has the potential to dampen the segment’s profitability, also underpins the negative outlook. In a new Best’s Market Segment...
Marina Bay Capital Corp. Brings Asian Mid-Caps To IPO or Exit, And Now Lets Investors Participate
Marina Bay Capital Corp. offers investors a compelling opportunity to invest in mid-cap financial services for IPO-seeking Asian companies. Key are Marina Bay Capital’s strategic collaborating partners — leading financial institutions in Singapore, Middle East and North America. Closely-held private Marina Bay Capital Corp.’s Nick Standish, Executive Director,...
India Cold Chain Market Report 2022: Increased Demand from Food, Healthcare & Retail Industries Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Cold Chain Market in India 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The cold chain market in India was valued at INR 1.54 Trn in 2020 and is expected to reach INR 4.09 Trn by 2026, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~17.80% during the 2021 - 2026 period. Increasing demand for cold storage facilities from the food, healthcare, and retail sectors, and the evolving lifestyle of consumers, mainly in terms of food habits and awareness about wellness, are the significant factors fueling the growth of the cold chain market in India.
Small Satellite Global Market Report 2022: Rising Need for Remote Sensing and Earth Observation Services Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Small Satellite Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global small satellite market size reached US$ 3.68 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 8.84 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.73% during 2021-2027.
Global Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) Market to Reach $292.1 Billion by 2027 at a 31.4% CAGR - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Graphic Processing Unit (GPU): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) Market to Reach $292.1 Billion by 2027. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) estimated at $46.4 Billion in the year...
