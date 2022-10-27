Stolen Cryptocurrency Recovered For Victims With The Latest Technology By DPS Cyber Security Crypto Recovery Firm

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2022 / Ensysce Biosciences Inc. ("Ensysce" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ENSC)(OTC PINK:ENSCW), a clinical-stage biotech company applying transformative chemistry to improve prescription drug safety focused on reducing abuse and overdose, today announced positive topline results from a human abuse potential (HAP) study for PF614. PF614 is a new class of analgesia, a Trypsin Activated Abuse-Protected oxycodone product. Ensysce's TAAPTM technology is designed to be highly resistant to tampering and abuse as compared to traditional Abuse Deterrent Formulations (ADFs) of oxycodone. The product's abuse-deterrent characteristics are being evaluated in laboratory and clinical studies, consistent with the 2015 FDA Guidance for labeling. The HAP study was designed to test if known recreational drug users "liked" the product and is critical for new drugs in this class. The primary measure in this study, "drug liking," is recommended by the FDA in their Guidance on "Assessment of Abuse Potential of Drugs." This measure is known to correlate with a drug's potential for abuse.

