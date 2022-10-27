Read full article on original website
Related
Spooky Bear Sightings Near Hudson Valley Home, New York Park
On Halloween, Hudson Valley residents were spooked by potentially "aggressive" bear sightings near homes and parks. On Monday, officials from two Hudson Valley hometowns warned residents about bear sightings. Black Bear Spotted Near Westchester County, New York Home. On Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, the Yonkers Police Department received reports of...
Where is The Ultimate Hudson Valley Lake House
What I am about to share with you is in my opinion three of the most amazing houses for sale in Ulster County that come with Lake Life. These three estates are not your granny's cabin in the woods. All three are on multiple acres, all three come with a...
Enjoy Hudson Valley Made Hard Cider Thousands of Feet in The Air
Have you ever enjoyed a locally made adult beverage thousands of feet in the air? If your answer was no, well your time has come! Angry Orchard hard cider has headed to the top of New York City with its latest installment. Angry Orchard in Walden shared phenomenal news earlier...
It’s a Big Dill: Hudson Valley Pickle Fest is Moving
Every year we get excited to spread the word about one of the Hudson Valley's Dilliest Festivals, the Rosendale International Pickle Festival. Earlier this year we let you know it was back and hopefully you got to enjoy the festival when it happened in Rosendale back on October 16th, 2022.
2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York
Check those tickets! A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley while a $2 million winner was sold in Upstate New York. The Powerball jackpot will continue to grow. No one won the jackpot on Halloween, so Wednesday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion. That will mark the second-largest jackpot in the game's history and the largest Powerball prize in over six years.
Traffic: Week Long Lane Closures On I-84 In Hudson Valley, Fines Doubled
Drivers across a few Hudson Valley counties should expect delays all week on Interstate 84. The New York State Department of Transportation is advising Dutchess and Putnam County drivers that one lane of Interstate 84 eastbound and westbound is expected to be closed all week. Expect Traffic On I-84 in...
Popular Ulster County Restaurant Named Small Business of 2022
Have you ever been to Big Indian in Ulster County? I know I have, but I feel like it’s been years since I’ve been there. The first time I went it was an accident. My friend and I had spent the day in Woodstock, then went for a ride and ended up in Bug Indian. It seemed like a cool area, but there wasn’t a whole lot going on. This was in the late 1970s, by the way. I remember seeing a building that I think was a restaurant, but I don’t remember eating there.
Spectacular Rhinebeck Restaurant Reveals New Outdoor Dining Plan
We can't always find something good that came out of the pandemic but one thing I believe that changed for the better was people's willingness to enjoy a meal outdoors and our favorite Hudson Valley restaurants being able to make that happen. I think that a lot of people thought...
Hudson Valley Detective, Former New York Cop Dies At 31
Law enforcement in the Hudson Valley is heartbroken to report a detective who wanted to "get the bad guys" passed away at the age of 31. On Sunday, the Rockland County District Attorney's Office announced the passing of Rockland County District Attorney's Office Detective Xavier Fernandez. Rockland County, New York...
hudsonvalleypost.com
New York Man Shot Inside Hudson Valley Home, Shooter At Large
A Hudson Valley man is fighting for his life after he was shot inside a home. Police say the shooter is still on the loose. Over the weekend the City of Newburgh Police Department confirmed one resident was shot inside a home. Newburgh, New York Man Shot Inside Orange County,...
Big Hotel Renovation In Poughkeepsie Asking for Public Suggestions
If you are a long-time resident of the Hudson Valley chances are at one time or another you have spent time at the Poughkeepsie Grand Hotel. It has been a focal point in Poughkeepsie for many years. Thinking back on all the times I have been to the Poughkeepsie Grand...
This Mystical Orange County Shop is Awesome All Year, Especially Now
I know I’ve told the story about how I grew up in New Windsor in Orange County. And when I was old enough to drive my friends and I would often head to Sugar Loaf, In the late 1970s Sugar Loaf was an artist’s town with a cool hippie vibe. Exactly the kind of place I liked to hang out.
Fishkill Police Donate Bike to Boy Who Had His Stolen
If you are looking for an example of phenomenal police work look no further than this!. The feeling of having your bicycle stolen isn't a feeling any of us wants to experience. Just imagine one day you leave your bike somewhere and come back a short time later and it's gone!
‘Mischief Night’ Fatal Stabbing Forces Residents to Stay Indoors
Reports say police were combing a Hudson Valley neighborhood and residents were unable to leave their homes after a fatal stabbing on the night before Halloween. According to Rockland Video, a Hudson Valley resident has been stabbed to death. The scene unfolded on Sunday evening in a small, residential neighborhood in Orange County. An investigation into the incident appears to be ongoing, as police and investigators were on the scene into the early morning hours on Monday.
Help! Devastating Theft Shatters One Hudson Valley Business
The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is asking for public assistance after a recent theft happened in the area. Local businesses have had to go through a lot lately and some of them have just now been able to get back on their feet. When you hear stories about theft or burglary, it's just awful and it's terrible to think that there are people out in this world who steal from others.
Photos: New York Woman Crashes Into Hudson Valley Creek
Police are trying to determine how a Hudson Valley woman ended up driving into a creek. The Saugerties Police Department responded after a car ended up driving into a creek. Saugerties, New York Police Respond After Car Drives Into Plattekill Creek. On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 4:06 p.m., Saugerties...
TSA: New York Man Caught With Loaded Gun At Hudson Valley Airport
A Hudson Valley man was arrested after he was allegedly caught trying to bring a loaded gun onto his flight. On Monday, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) confirmed TSA officers prevented an Orange County, New York man from carrying a loaded handgun onto a flight at Westchester County Airport. TSA:...
Missing Upstate New York Man Found Stealing Plant ‘Creating Wild West’
A missing New York State man likely didn't want to be found. That's because he was allegedly illegally harvesting a plant that's creating a new "wild west." On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released a new Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC reported on a missing New York man who " may not have wanted to be found."
Discover the Best Breakfast Spots in Middletown, New York
I'm sure something popped in your head the moment you read that. When I'm at home, I don't go too crazy. I like a nice bowl of Honey Nut Cheerios with milk, plus some fruit on the side. If I feel like putting in a little more work, I'll make some egg sandwiches on the stove.
1 Severely Injured After SUV Drives Into Hudson Valley Firehouse
Police in the Hudson Valley are trying to figure out how an SUV ended up driving into a local firehouse. One person was badly hurt. During the late afternoon hours on Thursday, a vehicle crashed into a firehouse in the Village of Chester. SUV Crashes Into Village of Chester, New...
Hudson Valley Post
Poughkeepsie, NY
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0