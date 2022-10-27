Read full article on original website
Infinite Bookkeeping and Business Services' Founder, Elisabeth Derksen, Launches New Healing Program
Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2022) - Elisabeth Derksen, the founder of Infinite Bookkeeping and Business Services, has recently launched an inspiration and energy healing coaching program that teaches entrepreneurs and single parents to let go of old experiences and make room for new ones. Elisabeth Derksen. To...
Immuta Awarded Snowflake Financial Services Competency Badge for Accelerating Innovation in the Financial Services Data Cloud
Immuta provides secure data access for joint customers. Immuta, the leader in data access and data security, today announced it has been awarded the Snowflake Financial Services Competency Badge for its innovation in the Snowflake Financial Services Data Cloud. Immuta is extending the depth of its automated access control and data security capabilities, unlocking new ways to transform the industry and accelerate data-driven outcomes for customers.
What Can be Achieved Through a Construction Recruitment Agency
In a variety of ways, labour is critical to the success of construction companies. The staffing requirements are subject to change in tandem with the evolving project specifications. Building and construction-specific employment agencies can be of assistance. Hiring through a construction agency has a number of advantages which you will...
Weave Launches New Phone Reporting Analytics Feature for Multi-Location Practices
The latest platform enhancement for multi-location businesses is designed to drive operational efficiencies and a better patient experience. Weave, the all-in-one customer communications and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, has launched a new Phone Reporting Analytics feature to drive meaningful insights and efficiencies for multi-location practices. This press...
Humanigen Announces Retention of SC&H Capital as Financial Advisor
Short Hills, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2022) - Humanigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: HGEN) ("Humanigen"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating certain inflammatory and oncological conditions, today announced it has engaged SC&H Capital, an affiliate of SC&H Group, to advise Humanigen on exploration of strategic options. SC&H is an investment banking and advisory firm providing merger and acquisition (M&A), financial restructuring and related business advisory solutions to emerging and growing companies.
Marina Bay Capital Corp. Brings Asian Mid-Caps To IPO or Exit, And Now Lets Investors Participate
Marina Bay Capital Corp. offers investors a compelling opportunity to invest in mid-cap financial services for IPO-seeking Asian companies. Key are Marina Bay Capital’s strategic collaborating partners — leading financial institutions in Singapore, Middle East and North America. Closely-held private Marina Bay Capital Corp.’s Nick Standish, Executive Director,...
National Association of Realtors: What Types of Properties Qualify for a Like-Kind Exchange?
NEW YORK - October 31, 2022 - (Newswire.com) The 1031 exchange is an effective tool for real estate investors and property owners to exchange one property for another while deferring federal capital gains tax that would be due if the property were sold. As long as an investor is holding the exchanged property as an investment or it is being used in the owner's trade or business, they may be eligible to defer capital gains on the sale.
Yorkshire Roof Company Encouraging Homeowners To Reduce Heat Loss
Yorkshire Warm Roofs Limited is encouraging homeowners to take the right steps to reduce levels of heat loss in their conservatory. The company is keen to ensure people can keep their home warm this winter. Barnsley, England - November 1, 2022 — Yorkshire Warm Roofs Limited, is working to encourage...
BOC Sciences Extends Capabilities to Include Microbial GMP Manufacturing
BOC Sciences, a global leading CDMO, announces that 4 state-of-the-art GMP factories have come into service, extending its capabilities to microbial GMP manufacturing. New York, United States - November 1, 2022 /MarketersMEDIA/ — BOC Sciences operates leading Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) production facilities to provide custom microbial fermentation services...
GreenEnergyBreaks – Astra Energy Inc. (ASRE) Announces Partnership to Commercialize Clean-Energy Generator
Astra Energy (OTC: ASRE), a renewable and waste-to-energy project developer and technology acquisition company, has entered a joint venture with Holcomb Energy Systems LLC (HES) designed to commercialize the HES In-Line Power Generator (“ILPG”). HES created its proprietary Holcomb Energy System technology, which is a patent-protected, scientific breakthrough in clean-energy production, consisting of a suite of pioneering, patented technologies. The joint venture, Astra-Holcomb Energy Systems LLC (“A-HES”), will focus on the ILPG, which features innovative new clean-energy technology that takes power input from any source and magnifies power output by more than half; the generator has no moving parts, is totally silent, has zero emissions and is scalable everywhere electricity is needed. According to the announcement, A-HES will manufacture and distribute the HES ILPG, which can be used in residential, commercial and industrial buildings along with renewable energy projects, electric vehicle charging stations and power grid applications. “The global energy crisis requires bold, pioneering solutions, and I am proud to lead this new company in providing desperately needed relief for so many people around the globe,” says Astra-Holcomb Energy Systems president and CEO Daniel Claycamp in the press release. “Astra’s existing energy infrastructure projects throughout the African continent and beyond will benefit greatly from the addition of this incredible new technology. We plan to change lives for the better.”
NexerBit has launched VIP system service
On October 27, NexerBit, a global derivatives exchange, announced that it had launched a VIP system service. The 'Nexer bit VIP Club' service recently launched by NexerBit is a service for users with high transaction volume. VIPs are graded according to trading volume, and grades are given from Levels 1...
Buying a Car Without Paying Thousands in Interest
Savings.club finally offers an alternative to paying car loans with sky-high interest rates. savings.club, the company that offers car payment plans without interest payments, is welcoming new members. As it launches in Texas, savings.club will be looking to expand across the U.S. As inflation has caused vehicle costs and loan interest rates to skyrocket, savings.club arrives just in time. This revolutionary way to buy a car saves people from countless hard credit checks and high loan interest rates.
Valux Digital Becomes a Trusted Member of Rare360
NEW YORK - October 31, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Valux Digital, a digital marketing and PR agency and a member of the Forbes Communications Council, is proud to announce it has been accepted into rare360. Rare 360 is a Rare Advocacy Movement (RAM) program dedicated to strengthening, protecting and unifying community-based rare disease patients, their families, allied patient advocates and community-focused stakeholders.
H.I.G. Capital Completes the Sale of Lipari Foods
H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $52 billion of equity capital under management, is pleased to announce the sale of its portfolio company, Lipari Foods (the “Company”) to an affiliate of Littlejohn & Co. (“Littlejohn”). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Amanda Kijek Coaching Launches an Innovative Coaching Program for Women Coaches
Amanda's program enables women entrepreneurs to grow organically and succeed in their practice without ads or a huge following. Running a business as a woman can be an overwhelming, tiresome, and stressful ordeal. They have to juggle the responsibilities of a business owner, wife, and parent while meeting the demands of the other aspects of their lives. As a result, many women entrepreneurs experience burnout, unable to show up in their practice and families. Amanda Kijek, a seasoned business coach, lifetime entrepreneur, and proud mother of two offers a breakthrough solution.
India Cold Chain Market Report 2022: Increased Demand from Food, Healthcare & Retail Industries Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Cold Chain Market in India 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The cold chain market in India was valued at INR 1.54 Trn in 2020 and is expected to reach INR 4.09 Trn by 2026, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~17.80% during the 2021 - 2026 period. Increasing demand for cold storage facilities from the food, healthcare, and retail sectors, and the evolving lifestyle of consumers, mainly in terms of food habits and awareness about wellness, are the significant factors fueling the growth of the cold chain market in India.
Anglepoint Acquires Fisher Information Technology Services
SAN FRANCISCO - November 1, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Anglepoint, the leading provider of Software Asset Management (SAM) Managed Services for the Global 2000, is announcing the completed acquisition of UK-based Fisher Information Technology Services (FisherITS). FisherITS brings a 10-year track record of providing high-quality SAM consulting and Managed Services to large and midsize clients in the UK, USA, Canada, and EMEA.
Home Bancorp Wisconsin, Inc. Announces Expected Distribution of $28.15 per Share to Stockholders and the Termination of Trading in its Stock on the OTC Market in Connection with Its Plan of Dissolution
Home Bancorp Wisconsin, Inc. (“the Company”) (OTCPK: HWIS), is the former holding company of Home Savings Bank. The Company is in dissolution and today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a distribution of $28.15 per share to its stockholders effective on or about November 21, 2022. This distribution will be made in accordance with the Company’s previously announced voluntary Plan of Dissolution approved on March 8, 2022.
Insights on the Forensics Technology Global Market to 2030 - Proactive Initiatives Taken by Government Organizations, Such as Funding to Support Forensic Research Drive Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Forensics Technology Market By Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The forensics technology market was valued at $15,216.14 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $44,251.15 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.2% from 2021 to 2030. The...
Baron Weather Joins the Esri Partner Network - Empowering Users with Effortless Access to Weather Intelligence
Baron Weather, Inc., the world leader in superior weather intelligence joins the Esri Partner Network (EPN) with packages that provide location-specific past, present, and forecast weather data with unparalleled accuracy. As an EPN silver partner, Baron’s solutions will empower businesses, government agencies, and other Esri users by enabling effortless implementation of Baron’s weather intelligence within the Esri suite of products. This offering couples the advantages of Esri’s easy-to-use GIS solutions, visualization and location intelligence with Baron’s current weather conditions, major perils detection and historical datasets within the various ArcGIS products.
