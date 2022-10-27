Astra Energy (OTC: ASRE), a renewable and waste-to-energy project developer and technology acquisition company, has entered a joint venture with Holcomb Energy Systems LLC (HES) designed to commercialize the HES In-Line Power Generator (“ILPG”). HES created its proprietary Holcomb Energy System technology, which is a patent-protected, scientific breakthrough in clean-energy production, consisting of a suite of pioneering, patented technologies. The joint venture, Astra-Holcomb Energy Systems LLC (“A-HES”), will focus on the ILPG, which features innovative new clean-energy technology that takes power input from any source and magnifies power output by more than half; the generator has no moving parts, is totally silent, has zero emissions and is scalable everywhere electricity is needed. According to the announcement, A-HES will manufacture and distribute the HES ILPG, which can be used in residential, commercial and industrial buildings along with renewable energy projects, electric vehicle charging stations and power grid applications. “The global energy crisis requires bold, pioneering solutions, and I am proud to lead this new company in providing desperately needed relief for so many people around the globe,” says Astra-Holcomb Energy Systems president and CEO Daniel Claycamp in the press release. “Astra’s existing energy infrastructure projects throughout the African continent and beyond will benefit greatly from the addition of this incredible new technology. We plan to change lives for the better.”

17 HOURS AGO