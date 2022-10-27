Read full article on original website
Personalis Grows Leadership Team with Appointment of Christopher Hall as Senior Vice President and Head, Diagnostics Business
Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for cancer, today announced the appointment of Christopher Hall as SVP and Head, Diagnostics Business. As part of the executive leadership team, Hall will drive the vision and strategy for commercializing Personalis’ diagnostic product offerings. “We are excited to welcome...
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Announces an Agreement with Janssen for the Evaluation of Three Sonnet Product Candidates
Sonnet's three products, SON-1010, SON-1210 and SON-1410 to be evaluated in combination with Janssen's cell therapy assets. In vitro and in vivo evaluations to be conducted by Janssen in preclinical models. Subject to successful results, Sonnet could seek an expanded collaboration. PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2022 /...
Endava Announces New Member of Board of Directors
Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA), a leading next-generation technology service provider, announced today the appointment of Kathryn Hollister to its Board of Directors. Ms. Hollister has served as a member of the board of directors of Clear Secure, Inc. and as a member of the board’s audit and compensation committees since June 2021. From March 2021 to May 2022, Ms. Hollister served as a member of the board of directors of First Solar, Inc. and as a member of the board’s audit and compensation committees. Ms. Hollister was an active partner at Deloitte for over 25 years until September 2020, where she served as the Chief Strategy Officer of Deloitte Global Tax and Legal practice from 2015 until 2019 and in a variety of leadership roles, including Chief Strategy Officer of Deloitte Tax LLP (USA), managing partner of the U.S. Business Tax Service line, and served both public and private clients. Ms. Hollister was a member of the Board of Directors of Deloitte U.S. from 2008 to 2015 and of Deloitte’s Global Board of Directors from 2010 to 2015. In the community, Ms. Hollister served multiple academic and charitable organizations and currently serves on the boards of trustees of Duke University, University of Cincinnati Health Foundation, and the Cincinnati Museum Center. A lawyer (licensed, registered inactive, in State of Ohio) and a certified public accountant (licensed, active in the State of Ohio), Ms. Hollister holds a B.A. from Duke University and a J.D. from the University of Cincinnati College of Law.
Infinite Bookkeeping and Business Services' Founder, Elisabeth Derksen, Launches New Healing Program
Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2022) - Elisabeth Derksen, the founder of Infinite Bookkeeping and Business Services, has recently launched an inspiration and energy healing coaching program that teaches entrepreneurs and single parents to let go of old experiences and make room for new ones. Elisabeth Derksen. To...
Home Bancorp Wisconsin, Inc. Announces Expected Distribution of $28.15 per Share to Stockholders and the Termination of Trading in its Stock on the OTC Market in Connection with Its Plan of Dissolution
Home Bancorp Wisconsin, Inc. (“the Company”) (OTCPK: HWIS), is the former holding company of Home Savings Bank. The Company is in dissolution and today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a distribution of $28.15 per share to its stockholders effective on or about November 21, 2022. This distribution will be made in accordance with the Company’s previously announced voluntary Plan of Dissolution approved on March 8, 2022.
Thunder Gold Corp. Announces Bonnie Lyn de Bartok as a Director
Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2022) - Thunder Gold Corporation (formerly White Metal Resources Corp) (TSXV: TGOL) (FSE: CGK1) (OTC Pink: TNMLF) ("Thunder Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Ms. Bonnie-Lyn de Bartok has agreed to join the Company's Board of Directors effective immediately. Ms....
Addex Increases Issued Share Capital to Create Treasury Shares
Geneva, Switzerland, November 1, 2022 - Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN and Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development (the Company), announced today that it has issued 32,636,476 new registered shares at a nominal value of CHF 0.01 each to Addex Pharma SA, its 100% wholly-owned subsidiary. The new shares, issued from the Company’s authorized capital, are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The transaction has been executed to provide the Group with additional future financing flexibility. The total number of issued shares increased to 97,909,428 at a nominal value of CHF 0.01 each, whilst the outstanding shares remain unchanged.
IronNet Announces Receipt of Continued Listing Standard Notice from NYSE
IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) (“IronNet”) announced today that on October 25, 2022 it received written notice from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) that the Company is not in compliance with the continued listing standards set forth in Rule 802.01C of the NYSE Listed Company Manual that requires listed companies to maintain an average closing share price of at least $1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period (the “Notice”). The NYSE rules require the Company to notify the NYSE, within 10 business days of receipt of the Notice, of its intent to cure this deficiency. The Company has six months following the receipt of the Notice to cure the deficiency and regain compliance. The Company’s common stock will continue to be listed and trade on the NYSE during this period, subject to the Company’s compliance with other NYSE continued listing standards.
NexerBit has launched VIP system service
On October 27, NexerBit, a global derivatives exchange, announced that it had launched a VIP system service. The 'Nexer bit VIP Club' service recently launched by NexerBit is a service for users with high transaction volume. VIPs are graded according to trading volume, and grades are given from Levels 1...
Anglepoint Acquires Fisher Information Technology Services
SAN FRANCISCO - November 1, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Anglepoint, the leading provider of Software Asset Management (SAM) Managed Services for the Global 2000, is announcing the completed acquisition of UK-based Fisher Information Technology Services (FisherITS). FisherITS brings a 10-year track record of providing high-quality SAM consulting and Managed Services to large and midsize clients in the UK, USA, Canada, and EMEA.
GreenEnergyBreaks – Astra Energy Inc. (ASRE) Announces Partnership to Commercialize Clean-Energy Generator
Astra Energy (OTC: ASRE), a renewable and waste-to-energy project developer and technology acquisition company, has entered a joint venture with Holcomb Energy Systems LLC (HES) designed to commercialize the HES In-Line Power Generator (“ILPG”). HES created its proprietary Holcomb Energy System technology, which is a patent-protected, scientific breakthrough in clean-energy production, consisting of a suite of pioneering, patented technologies. The joint venture, Astra-Holcomb Energy Systems LLC (“A-HES”), will focus on the ILPG, which features innovative new clean-energy technology that takes power input from any source and magnifies power output by more than half; the generator has no moving parts, is totally silent, has zero emissions and is scalable everywhere electricity is needed. According to the announcement, A-HES will manufacture and distribute the HES ILPG, which can be used in residential, commercial and industrial buildings along with renewable energy projects, electric vehicle charging stations and power grid applications. “The global energy crisis requires bold, pioneering solutions, and I am proud to lead this new company in providing desperately needed relief for so many people around the globe,” says Astra-Holcomb Energy Systems president and CEO Daniel Claycamp in the press release. “Astra’s existing energy infrastructure projects throughout the African continent and beyond will benefit greatly from the addition of this incredible new technology. We plan to change lives for the better.”
Westlake Chemical Partners LP Announces Third Quarter 2022 Distribution
$0.4714 cents per unit distribution declared payable on November 28, 2022. The Board of Directors of Westlake Chemical Partners GP LLC, the general partner of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (the "Partnership") (NYSE:WLKP), has declared a distribution of $0.4714 per unit. This is the 33rd quarterly distribution announced by the Partnership since its initial public offering. The distribution will be payable on November 28, 2022, to unit holders of record on November 10, 2022.
Wyllie Spears Offers Comprehensive, Hands-on Services in all aspects of Labour and Employment Law
Wyllie Spears LLP team represents unions before boards of arbitration, federal and provincial labour boards, other administrative tribunals, as well as courts at every level. Their lawyers are proactive in resolving legal matters and in providing practical and economical counsel and representation in the following Labour Law areas:. Collective agreement...
Port Covington developers announce construction workforce training partnership
Port Covington developers plan to work with Baltimore nonprofit Project JumpStart to train and place workers in construction jobs for the growing mixed-use waterfront community and elsewhere in the city. Up to 22 students at a time will be enrolled in a 15-week construction training program that will get financial support from Sagamore Ventures, the privately held investment company of Under ...
J.P. Morgan Goes Live in Denmark With Proxymity's Full Digital Proxy Voting Service, Vote Connect
LONDON - October 31, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Proxymity, the leading digital investor communication platform, announced today that J.P. Morgan has gone live with its digital proxy voting service, Vote Connect, in Denmark. The successful deployment follows similar rollouts in Belgium, France, Australia, and New Zealand. Proxymity Vote Connect is the...
Immuta Awarded Snowflake Financial Services Competency Badge for Accelerating Innovation in the Financial Services Data Cloud
Immuta provides secure data access for joint customers. Immuta, the leader in data access and data security, today announced it has been awarded the Snowflake Financial Services Competency Badge for its innovation in the Snowflake Financial Services Data Cloud. Immuta is extending the depth of its automated access control and data security capabilities, unlocking new ways to transform the industry and accelerate data-driven outcomes for customers.
H.I.G. Capital Completes the Sale of Lipari Foods
H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $52 billion of equity capital under management, is pleased to announce the sale of its portfolio company, Lipari Foods (the “Company”) to an affiliate of Littlejohn & Co. (“Littlejohn”). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
The Worldwide Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Industry is Expected to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market Research Report by Technology, Offering, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market size was estimated at USD 508.89 million in 2021, USD 697.59 million in...
Weave Launches New Phone Reporting Analytics Feature for Multi-Location Practices
The latest platform enhancement for multi-location businesses is designed to drive operational efficiencies and a better patient experience. Weave, the all-in-one customer communications and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, has launched a new Phone Reporting Analytics feature to drive meaningful insights and efficiencies for multi-location practices. This press...
St. Cloud city council: Candidates differ on growth management plans
St. Cloud voters will select two members of the City Council when they go to the polls Nov. 8. Seat 4 candidates Ken Gilbert and Tom Lord are running to fill a post currently held by Council Member Dave Askew, who is not running for reelection after serving a four-year term. Similarly, Seat 5 candidates Shawn Fletcher and Jeffrey Rivera are competing for Keith Trace’s current position as he is ...
