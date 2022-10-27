Read full article on original website
BHP and Rio Tinto to collaborate on new tailings technology
Global miners BHP and Rio Tinto have formed a partnership agreement to accelerate the development of technology that could significantly increase water recovery from mine tailings, and in turn reduce potential safety risks and environmental footprints associated with tailings storage facilities. The first project will involve testing the application of...
Thunder Gold Corp. Announces Bonnie Lyn de Bartok as a Director
Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2022) - Thunder Gold Corporation (formerly White Metal Resources Corp) (TSXV: TGOL) (FSE: CGK1) (OTC Pink: TNMLF) ("Thunder Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Ms. Bonnie-Lyn de Bartok has agreed to join the Company's Board of Directors effective immediately. Ms....
GreenEnergyBreaks – Astra Energy Inc. (ASRE) Announces Partnership to Commercialize Clean-Energy Generator
Astra Energy (OTC: ASRE), a renewable and waste-to-energy project developer and technology acquisition company, has entered a joint venture with Holcomb Energy Systems LLC (HES) designed to commercialize the HES In-Line Power Generator (“ILPG”). HES created its proprietary Holcomb Energy System technology, which is a patent-protected, scientific breakthrough in clean-energy production, consisting of a suite of pioneering, patented technologies. The joint venture, Astra-Holcomb Energy Systems LLC (“A-HES”), will focus on the ILPG, which features innovative new clean-energy technology that takes power input from any source and magnifies power output by more than half; the generator has no moving parts, is totally silent, has zero emissions and is scalable everywhere electricity is needed. According to the announcement, A-HES will manufacture and distribute the HES ILPG, which can be used in residential, commercial and industrial buildings along with renewable energy projects, electric vehicle charging stations and power grid applications. “The global energy crisis requires bold, pioneering solutions, and I am proud to lead this new company in providing desperately needed relief for so many people around the globe,” says Astra-Holcomb Energy Systems president and CEO Daniel Claycamp in the press release. “Astra’s existing energy infrastructure projects throughout the African continent and beyond will benefit greatly from the addition of this incredible new technology. We plan to change lives for the better.”
Skeena Announces Senior Management & Board Appointments
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2022 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX:SKE)(NYSE:SKE) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the planned transition of Randy Reichert to the position of Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"). Mr. Reichert will now hold the position of President, CEO & Director while Walter Coles will continue to remain actively involved with the Company in his new role as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.
Implenia Orders TECO 2030 Fuel Cells for Construction Sites
LYSAKER, NORWAY / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2022 / Infrastructure contractor Implenia Norway has placed an order for their HydroPilot project of two (2) FCM400 hydrogen fuel cell modules from TECO 2030 ASA (OSE:TECO)(OTCQX:TECFF). The initial order is worth NOK 20 million, with an option of installing two (2) additional FCM400 systems with complete power and automation equipment. If option is exercised the total contract value is NOK 30 million.
India Cold Chain Market Report 2022: Increased Demand from Food, Healthcare & Retail Industries Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Cold Chain Market in India 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The cold chain market in India was valued at INR 1.54 Trn in 2020 and is expected to reach INR 4.09 Trn by 2026, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~17.80% during the 2021 - 2026 period. Increasing demand for cold storage facilities from the food, healthcare, and retail sectors, and the evolving lifestyle of consumers, mainly in terms of food habits and awareness about wellness, are the significant factors fueling the growth of the cold chain market in India.
PropertyGuru Group Limited to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 21, 2022
PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE: PGRU) (“PropertyGuru” or “the Company”), Southeast Asia’s leading1 property technology company, today announced that it will report third quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, November 21, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, November 21 at 8:00am Eastern Standard Time (EST) / 8:00pm Singapore Standard Time, following the release of its earnings materials, to discuss the Company's financial results and outlook.
Endava Announces New Member of Board of Directors
Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA), a leading next-generation technology service provider, announced today the appointment of Kathryn Hollister to its Board of Directors. Ms. Hollister has served as a member of the board of directors of Clear Secure, Inc. and as a member of the board’s audit and compensation committees since June 2021. From March 2021 to May 2022, Ms. Hollister served as a member of the board of directors of First Solar, Inc. and as a member of the board’s audit and compensation committees. Ms. Hollister was an active partner at Deloitte for over 25 years until September 2020, where she served as the Chief Strategy Officer of Deloitte Global Tax and Legal practice from 2015 until 2019 and in a variety of leadership roles, including Chief Strategy Officer of Deloitte Tax LLP (USA), managing partner of the U.S. Business Tax Service line, and served both public and private clients. Ms. Hollister was a member of the Board of Directors of Deloitte U.S. from 2008 to 2015 and of Deloitte’s Global Board of Directors from 2010 to 2015. In the community, Ms. Hollister served multiple academic and charitable organizations and currently serves on the boards of trustees of Duke University, University of Cincinnati Health Foundation, and the Cincinnati Museum Center. A lawyer (licensed, registered inactive, in State of Ohio) and a certified public accountant (licensed, active in the State of Ohio), Ms. Hollister holds a B.A. from Duke University and a J.D. from the University of Cincinnati College of Law.
I toured an abandoned New Zealand WWII complex. Take a look inside the overgrown bunkers, lookouts, and tunnels built in complete secrecy.
In 1942, fearing a WWII attack, the New Zealand military built underground tunnels and bunkers at Fort Stony Batter that were abandoned for 60 years.
More Hydrogen Refuelling Stations Are on Their Way for Melbourne and Sydney
MELBOURNE, Australia - October 31, 2022 - (Newswire.com) As Australia's automotive industry calls for solutions for a more sustainable future, Clara Energy has partnered with Hydrogen Fuels Australia (H2FA) to provide Melbourne and Sydney with even more hydrogen refuelling stations. Experts in car removal, Melbourne-based auto recyclers It Matters To You, explains why this is a significant step toward a greener auto industry.
Small Satellite Global Market Report 2022: Rising Need for Remote Sensing and Earth Observation Services Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Small Satellite Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global small satellite market size reached US$ 3.68 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 8.84 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.73% during 2021-2027.
J.P. Morgan Goes Live in Denmark With Proxymity's Full Digital Proxy Voting Service, Vote Connect
LONDON - October 31, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Proxymity, the leading digital investor communication platform, announced today that J.P. Morgan has gone live with its digital proxy voting service, Vote Connect, in Denmark. The successful deployment follows similar rollouts in Belgium, France, Australia, and New Zealand. Proxymity Vote Connect is the...
Best’s Market Segment Report: AM Best Maintains Negative Outlook on Indonesia Non-Life Insurance Market
AM Best is maintaining its negative market segment outlook on the Indonesia non-life insurance segment, citing challenges in credit and motor insurance and ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties. Claims frequency normalization, which has the potential to dampen the segment’s profitability, also underpins the negative outlook. In a new Best’s Market Segment...
AVANGRID’s Digital Summit Showcases Latest in Disruptive Technology
Top technology leaders – such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Deloitte and IBM – demonstrate innovations to support customer service, operations and smart grids. A diverse array of technology leaders converged at the Connecticut headquarters of AVANGRID (NYSE: AGR) last week to showcase the latest in digital solutions for the energy sector as part of AVANGRID’s second annual Digital Summit.
Global Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) Market to Reach $292.1 Billion by 2027 at a 31.4% CAGR - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Graphic Processing Unit (GPU): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) Market to Reach $292.1 Billion by 2027. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) estimated at $46.4 Billion in the year...
