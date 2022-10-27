Read full article on original website
Marina Bay Capital Corp. Brings Asian Mid-Caps To IPO or Exit, And Now Lets Investors Participate
Marina Bay Capital Corp. offers investors a compelling opportunity to invest in mid-cap financial services for IPO-seeking Asian companies. Key are Marina Bay Capital’s strategic collaborating partners — leading financial institutions in Singapore, Middle East and North America. Closely-held private Marina Bay Capital Corp.’s Nick Standish, Executive Director,...
Beauty Industry Leader ALIVER Cosmetics Enlarges Territory with Southeast Asia Launching
New York, NY - ALIVER Cosmetics is once again the leader of the pack in the beauty industry, with its launching of two more overseas warehouses in Malaysia and Indonesia on October 19, 2022. They are a household name in the United States and acknowledged across Britain, Poland, Australia, Indonesia, France, and other locations. This venture completes their worldwide logistics system, providing better service to their local customers in Southeast Asia.
PropertyGuru Group Limited to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 21, 2022
PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE: PGRU) (“PropertyGuru” or “the Company”), Southeast Asia’s leading1 property technology company, today announced that it will report third quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, November 21, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, November 21 at 8:00am Eastern Standard Time (EST) / 8:00pm Singapore Standard Time, following the release of its earnings materials, to discuss the Company's financial results and outlook.
Strategy Analytics: vivo Topped China Smartphone Market in Q3 2022
According to new research from Strategy Analytics, China smartphone shipments fell -16% YoY to 67 million units in Q3 2022. vivo regained the top position with 21% market share, followed by OPPO (including OnePlus), Honor, Apple, and Xiaomi. Within Top 5 players, only Apple delivered the annual growth this quarter.
India Cold Chain Market Report 2022: Increased Demand from Food, Healthcare & Retail Industries Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Cold Chain Market in India 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The cold chain market in India was valued at INR 1.54 Trn in 2020 and is expected to reach INR 4.09 Trn by 2026, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~17.80% during the 2021 - 2026 period. Increasing demand for cold storage facilities from the food, healthcare, and retail sectors, and the evolving lifestyle of consumers, mainly in terms of food habits and awareness about wellness, are the significant factors fueling the growth of the cold chain market in India.
Endava Announces New Member of Board of Directors
Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA), a leading next-generation technology service provider, announced today the appointment of Kathryn Hollister to its Board of Directors. Ms. Hollister has served as a member of the board of directors of Clear Secure, Inc. and as a member of the board’s audit and compensation committees since June 2021. From March 2021 to May 2022, Ms. Hollister served as a member of the board of directors of First Solar, Inc. and as a member of the board’s audit and compensation committees. Ms. Hollister was an active partner at Deloitte for over 25 years until September 2020, where she served as the Chief Strategy Officer of Deloitte Global Tax and Legal practice from 2015 until 2019 and in a variety of leadership roles, including Chief Strategy Officer of Deloitte Tax LLP (USA), managing partner of the U.S. Business Tax Service line, and served both public and private clients. Ms. Hollister was a member of the Board of Directors of Deloitte U.S. from 2008 to 2015 and of Deloitte’s Global Board of Directors from 2010 to 2015. In the community, Ms. Hollister served multiple academic and charitable organizations and currently serves on the boards of trustees of Duke University, University of Cincinnati Health Foundation, and the Cincinnati Museum Center. A lawyer (licensed, registered inactive, in State of Ohio) and a certified public accountant (licensed, active in the State of Ohio), Ms. Hollister holds a B.A. from Duke University and a J.D. from the University of Cincinnati College of Law.
AVANGRID’s Digital Summit Showcases Latest in Disruptive Technology
Top technology leaders – such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Deloitte and IBM – demonstrate innovations to support customer service, operations and smart grids. A diverse array of technology leaders converged at the Connecticut headquarters of AVANGRID (NYSE: AGR) last week to showcase the latest in digital solutions for the energy sector as part of AVANGRID’s second annual Digital Summit.
Best’s Market Segment Report: AM Best Maintains Negative Outlook on Indonesia Non-Life Insurance Market
AM Best is maintaining its negative market segment outlook on the Indonesia non-life insurance segment, citing challenges in credit and motor insurance and ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties. Claims frequency normalization, which has the potential to dampen the segment’s profitability, also underpins the negative outlook. In a new Best’s Market Segment...
