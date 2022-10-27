In terms of pure pace at Mexico City, Ferrari had one of its worst Formula 1 weekends of the 2022 F1 season. Ferrari qualified only fifth and seventh—seven-tenths of a second off Max Verstappen’s pole time—while in the race it was nowhere to seen. Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc settled into a rhythm in fifth and sixth place respectively, but if you were following the leaders, you’d have had a hard job noticing the red cars at all.

