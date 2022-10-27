Read full article on original website
Most Dominant F1 Season Ever? Max Verstappen Wins F1 Mexican Grand Prix
Formula 1’s Mexico City Grand Prix started with promise but fizzled out into a drab encounter, as World Champion Max Verstappen made history with win number 14 of his championship season. Max-ico again!. Verstappen was undoubtedly the favorite heading into the weekend in Mexico, having taken three victories in...
F1 Mexican Grand Prix Leftovers: Paddock Overcrowding, Hamilton Takes Dig at Alonso
Fans didn't notice, but Formula 1 drivers have had enough with overcrowded conditions in the paddock in Mexico City. That, along with American Logan Sargeant falling just one lap shy of a Super License point lead the day-after leftovers from a busy F1 Mexican Grand Prix. Autoweek rounds up some...
Slumping Ferrari Once Again Non-Factor in F1 Mexican Grand Prix
In terms of pure pace at Mexico City, Ferrari had one of its worst Formula 1 weekends of the 2022 F1 season. Ferrari qualified only fifth and seventh—seven-tenths of a second off Max Verstappen’s pole time—while in the race it was nowhere to seen. Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc settled into a rhythm in fifth and sixth place respectively, but if you were following the leaders, you’d have had a hard job noticing the red cars at all.
Ferrari 499P Hypercar Set to Take On the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2023
Ferrari officially unveiled its 499P Le Mans Hypercar and details of the car’s powertrain. Ferrari officially returns to the 24 Hours after 50 years away. The Italian automaker holds 20 world endurance titles and nine overall victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Ferrari has officially unveiled its...
