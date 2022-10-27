ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Autoweek.com

Most Dominant F1 Season Ever? Max Verstappen Wins F1 Mexican Grand Prix

Formula 1’s Mexico City Grand Prix started with promise but fizzled out into a drab encounter, as World Champion Max Verstappen made history with win number 14 of his championship season. Max-ico again!. Verstappen was undoubtedly the favorite heading into the weekend in Mexico, having taken three victories in...
Slumping Ferrari Once Again Non-Factor in F1 Mexican Grand Prix

In terms of pure pace at Mexico City, Ferrari had one of its worst Formula 1 weekends of the 2022 F1 season. Ferrari qualified only fifth and seventh—seven-tenths of a second off Max Verstappen’s pole time—while in the race it was nowhere to seen. Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc settled into a rhythm in fifth and sixth place respectively, but if you were following the leaders, you’d have had a hard job noticing the red cars at all.
Ferrari 499P Hypercar Set to Take On the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2023

Ferrari officially unveiled its 499P Le Mans Hypercar and details of the car’s powertrain. Ferrari officially returns to the 24 Hours after 50 years away. The Italian automaker holds 20 world endurance titles and nine overall victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Ferrari has officially unveiled its...

