Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio artists create music posters, contribute to the Columbus music sceneThe LanternColumbus, OH
What It Feels Like To Be The Caretaker For Your Emotionally And Verbally Abusive BrotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
📈 By The Numbers: Buckeyes Set New FBS Record
Ohio State’s 44 points vs. Penn State last Saturday was the fewest points vs. a Big Ten team this year, but it was the seventh consecutive game with at least 40 points for Ohio State on Saturday at Penn State, and that’s a new Big Ten record per the BTN.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
A Closer Look: Ohio State vs. Northwestern
Ohio State and Northwestern last met in the regular season in 2019: a Friday evening contest at Ryan Field won by the Buckeyes, 52-3. Ohio State has outscored Northwestern, 191- 53, in the last four games at Ryan Field. The game will be the 80th in the series that began...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Eight in Double Figures Power Ohio State Exhibition Win
COLUMBUS, Ohio. – The No. 15/14 Ohio State Buckeyes beat Notre Dame College by a 118-33 margin in an exhibition game on Monday evening at Value City Arena in the Schottenstein Center. Ohio State was impressive in all stages of the game with eight players scoring in double figures...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
JT Tuimoloau Earns Honors for Performance at Penn State
COLUMBUS, Ohio – For his efforts in Saturday’s 44-31 win at No. 13 Penn State, Ohio State defensive lineman JT Tuimoloau is the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week and Bednarik Award Player of the Week. Additionally, Tuimoloau was also announced on Sunday as the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week on Sunday.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 6 Ohio State Wins at No. 11 Penn State in Five-Set Thriller
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (15-5, 11-1 B1G) beat No. 11 Penn State (17-6, 6-6 B1G) in a five-set thriller (19-25, 27-25, 26-28, 25-14, 17-15) on Saturday night. The first set was close throughout, but Penn State scored the final five points to earn...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes a Perfect 12-0 in Ohio State Duals
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State fencing programs were undefeated inside French Field House Sunday, as the men’s and women’s teams each picked up six dual match wins. Ohio State topped Oberlin, Denison, Michigan, Purdue, Indiana and Michigan State. The men combined to beat their opponents, 150-12, while the women notched had a combined mark of 140-22.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
WCHA Awards Jaques Defender of the Week Honors
COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the third time this season, Ohio State women’s hockey’s Sophie Jaques has earned Defender of the Week honors by the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA). Jaques led the Buckeyes with three goals and eight blocked shots in last weekend’s top-ranked series against Minnesota.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Badgers Edge No. 13 Ohio State 3-2, Buckeyes Earn No. 3 Seed in BTT
COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 13 Ohio State (9-2-5, 4-2-2) concluded the 2022 Big Ten regular season with a 3-2 loss at Wisconsin (6-6-3, 3-4-1) Sunday at the McClimon Soccer Complex in Madison. Ohio State finished the Big Ten regular season race in third place. Ohio State will be the...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Entertain Chaminade in Exhibition Game Tuesday
TICKETS: Season, single-game, group and mini plans are available men’s basketball games this season. Visit OhioStateBuckeyes.com or call the Ohio State Athletics Ticket Office in the Schottenstein Center at 1-800-GOBUCKS. COLUMBUS, Ohio – The final week of preparation for the 2022-23 college basketball season is underway and Ohio State...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Hosts Notre Dame College in Monday Exhibition
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 14/15 Ohio State women’s basketball team hosts Notre Dame College on Monday evening for an exhibition game prior to the start of the regular season. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. in a game broadcast on B1G+. The Buckeyes open the season against...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 11 Buckeyes Fall to No. 1 Gophers, 4-2, for Series Split
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 11 Ohio State men’s hockey team fell to No. 1-ranked Minnesota, 4-2, Saturday in Value City Arena. The teams end the weekend with a split after a 6-4 Buckeye win Friday. Ohio State is now 7-2-1 on the year and 3-1-0 in the Big Ten, while the Gophers move to 5-3-0 and 1-1-0 in B1G play. The loss was the Buckeyes’ first at home this season (5-1). The teams were tied at one after the first period but two Minnesota goals in just over a minute late in the second gave the Gophers the lead and Ohio State was unable to rally. Each team scored once in the third – Minnesota on the power play and Ohio State shorthanded.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Lutschaunig and Tracy Set for Fall Nationals
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State’s JJ Tracy and Andrew Lutschaunig have headed west to San Diego and are set to compete at the ITA Fall Nationals at the Barnes Tennis Center. The Buckeye duo reached the semifinals of the ITA Midwest Regional Championship and would earn a wild card selection into this week’s event. They are the No. 4 seed in the draw.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Record Top Finishes at Ohio State Open
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State fencing program hosted the OSU Open Saturday in French Field House. In all, 23 Buckeyes recorded Top 8 finishes, with 17 reaching at least the semifinals. Montserrat Viveros (women’s epee), Dariia Myronius (women’s foil), Roscoe Swartz (men’s sabre) and Paul Veltrup (men’s epee) all won gold. For the women, Yeva Mazur (epee), Alina Lee (foil) and Julieta Toledo (sabre) were silver medalists, along with Diego Cervantes (foil) on the men’s side.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 1 Ohio State Ties No. 2 Minnesota, 4-4
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 1 Ohio State women’s hockey team battled back from a two-goal deficit in the third period to tie No. 2 Minnesota, 4-4. The Buckeyes went on to win the shootout, 2-1, in four rounds to earn two conference points over the Gophers. How...
