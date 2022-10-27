COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 11 Ohio State men’s hockey team fell to No. 1-ranked Minnesota, 4-2, Saturday in Value City Arena. The teams end the weekend with a split after a 6-4 Buckeye win Friday. Ohio State is now 7-2-1 on the year and 3-1-0 in the Big Ten, while the Gophers move to 5-3-0 and 1-1-0 in B1G play. The loss was the Buckeyes’ first at home this season (5-1). The teams were tied at one after the first period but two Minnesota goals in just over a minute late in the second gave the Gophers the lead and Ohio State was unable to rally. Each team scored once in the third – Minnesota on the power play and Ohio State shorthanded.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO