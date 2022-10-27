ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

Carrie Underwood Spotlights Eye-Popping Fashion Moments On Her Tour

By Kelly Fisher
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bJiGX_0ipIGAOa00
Photo: Getty Images

Carrie Underwood ’s wardrobe has undoubtedly been on-point for her ongoing “ Denim & Rhinestones Tour ,” marking the release of her latest album earlier this year. But Underwood is loving the fact that she’s not the only one dressing the part… Legions of fans have been showing up to Underwood’s concerts decked in fringe, cowboy hats, and — of course — denim and rhinestones.

“You guys understood the assignment!” Underwood gushed as she captioned a reel on her social media channels on Thursday (October 27), giving glimpses of some of her most fashionable fans. “Loving all these amazing outfits and hearing you sing along to every word. Keep that sparkle coming!”

The clip was set to the energetic title track of Denim & Rhinestones , the 12-track project that released in June. Underwood previously explained that she knew she wanted the album packed with “‘throwback’ type songs, but they sound so super fresh. …I really just wanted to make an album that just felt like fun .” Since hitting the road, Underwood has performed on her tour with Las Vegas-worthy elements — which is fitting, following the first leg of her Vegas residency — including breathtaking aerial work and pyrotechnics.

See how Underwood’s fans “understood the assignment” here , and see her upcoming tour dates below.

2022

October 27 — Grand Forks,ND

October 31 — Tulsa, OK

November 2 — Austin, TX

November 3 — Houston, TX

November 5 — New Orleans, LA

November 7 — St. Louis, MO

November 12 — Moline, IL

November 13 — Kansas City, MO

November 15 — Denver, CO

November 17 — Salt Lake City, UT

November 19 — San Francisco, CA

2023

February 2 — Miami, FL

February 4 — Tampa, FL

February 6 — Jacksonville, FL

February 7 — Atlanta, GA

February 8 — Charlotte, NC

February 10 — State College, PA

February 11 — Uncasville, CT

February 14 — Charleston, WV

February 15 — Washington DC

February 17 — Boston, MA

February 18 — Newark, NJ

February 21 — New York, NY

February 22 — Philadelphia, PA

February 24 — Charlottesville, VA

February 25 — Pittsburgh, PA

February 26 — Detroit, MI

March 1 — Nashville, TN

March 2 — Cincinnati, OH

March 4 — Columbus, OH

March 8 — Dallas, TX

March 11 — Glendale, AZ

March 13 — Los Angeles, CA

March 14 — Sacramento, CA

March 16 — Portland, OR

March 17 — Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Carrie Underwood Sets The Stage On Fire In The Shortest Denim Cutoffs For Her 'Denim & Rhinestones' Tour—Her Legs Are Insane!

Carrie Underwood is back at it with yet another killer onstage concert get-up this week! While singing her heart out at the Lexington, Kentucky stop for her “Denim & Rhinestones” tour, the Grammy winner, 39, showed off her epically toned legs with the help of classic black denim short-shorts and black-and-white cowgirl boots.
LEXINGTON, KY
DawgsDaily

JUST IN: Georgia's OLB Room Takes Yet Another Hit vs Florida

Georgia outside linebacker Darris Smith has exited the game against the Florida Gators on Saturday afternoon. The injury appeared to occur during the kickoff to start the second half. Smith suffered a rather gruesome hit, fell to the ground immediately, and then was helped off the field by the ...
ATHENS, GA
E! News

Katy Perry Pokes Fun at Her Eye Glitch in Las Vegas

Watch: Katy Perry Pokes Fun at Her Viral Eye Glitch. Katy Perry wants you to witness her infamous eye glitch. As the "Teenage Dream" singer announced 14 more dates for her 2023 Las Vegas concert series, titled Katy Perry: PLAY, she seemingly addressed one viral clip that left fans with questions over her health.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

HARDY & Caleigh Ryan Share Details Of Their Heartwarming Nashville Wedding

The award-winning singer-songwriter tis the knot with Caleigh Ryan, his longtime girlfriend who became his fiancée more than a year ago. Ryan told PEOPLE, which shared photos of the newlyweds on Sunday (October 30), that the couple chose a venue in Nashville, Tennessee, Diamond Creek Farms, because it was “brand new and absolutely stunning… It's a beautiful stone venue. It has an outside ceremony space that looks out to all the trees and Tennessee landscape.” Ryan married her husband in a gorgeous custom-designed gown, which “came out so beautifully, and I'm so excited about it.”
NASHVILLE, TN
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

Nashville, TN
11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville #1 For New Country

 https://thebig98.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy