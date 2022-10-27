Read full article on original website
Related
US school criticizes Republican Senate candidate for repeating false litter box claim
Don Bolduc, who is running in New Hampshire against Democrat Maggie Hassan, spreads anti-trans rightwing trope
US futures advance ahead of Fed open policy meeting
Wall Street pointed higher in premarket trading ahead of this week's policy meeting of the Federal Reserve with most economists expecting the sixth hike this year for the central bank's main borrowing rate. Futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.9% Tuesday and futures for the Dow rose 0.6%. Stubborn inflation,...
Iran's currency hits new low against the dollar amid unrest
Iran's currency has dropped to its lowest value against the dollar, as nationwide unrest and a stalemate in negotiations to revive Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers have been weighing heavily on the rial
Comments / 0