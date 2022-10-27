Exchange Giant Coinbase Adds Custody Support for 14 Ethereum (ETH)-Based Altcoins, Spurring Rallies Up to 20%

Read full article on original website
cryptoglobe.com
$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC
Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: $70,000 is probable for BTC if…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In the third quarter of 2022, Bitcoin (BTC) managed to beat stocks and the majority of major fiat currencies, except the U.S. Dollar Index, despite severe macroeconomic headwinds and a stagnating cryptocurrency market.
cryptoglobe.com
Is Coinbase Going Bankrupt?
Rumours of Coinbase going bankrupt persist, even after the company had dismissed such claims and is actively expanding its business offshore. In July 2022, Coinbase suspended its Affiliate Program. A month before it shut down Coinbase Pro —its advanced trading arm of Coinbase— it announced a similar feature called Advanced Trade. These two announcements, plus the merger of its USD with USDC order books, sparked a swirl of rumours about Coinbase becoming insolvent.
dailyhodl.com
Investing Legend Paul Tudor Jones Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Go Much Higher in Price – Here’s Why
Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones says the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) will eventually rise from their current bear market ranges. In a new interview, the Tudor Investment Corporation founder tells CNBC that he believes the US has likely already entered a recession or is about to enter one.
NEWSBTC
8 Top Cryptocurrency Under $1 to Invest in 2022
While Bitcoin trades for thousands of dollars, some of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in right now change hands at just a few cents per token. Therefore, the purpose of this article is to discuss the best cryptocurrency under $1 to buy today. The 8 Best Crypto Under $1 to...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Insights Firm Says Shiba Inu Could Abruptly Follow Dogecoin Rally As SHIB Gains Steam Against Bitcoin
A leading crypto analytics firm says dog-themed coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) could be playing a game of follow the leader with fellow meme token Dogecoin (DOGE). Santiment says that Shiba Inu is starting to gather some momentum after displaying strength in its Bitcoin pair (SHIB/BTC). “Whatever side of the fence...
u.today
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) Just Dropped to Intraday Lows
The Bitcoin price dropped to a fresh intraday low of $18,183 at 12:30 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. It reached the lowest level since Sept. 21. Leading altcoins are also getting hammered, failing to decouple from Bitcoin. Cardano (ADA) dropped to a new intraday low of $0.3490 on the Binance exchange. Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) bottomed out at $0.00000924.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Strategist Forecasts Massive Rallies for Ethereum, Avalanche and One Red-Hot Altcoin – Here Are His Targets
A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting epic rallies for a trio of altcoins that includes smart contract platforms Ethereum (ETH) and Avalanche (AVAX). The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Kaleo tells his 537,300 Twitter followers that Ethereum is likely gearing up for a massive rally that’ll see its value rise above $4,000 by July 2023.
Dogecoin Up 44% In A Week As Elon Musk Buys Twitter, CZ’s Binance To Provide Blockchain Support
Memecoin leader Dogecoin rallied over 44% this week while Elon Musk finalized his $44 billion Twitter acquisition. DOGE stayed green at press time on speculation that Musk might unveil integrations between the ninth-largest cryptocurrency and the social network. CZ’s crypto exchange Binance revealed plans to support Elon’s battle against Twitter’s...
zycrypto.com
Ripple’s XRP Hits Remarkable Decentralization Milestone As SEC Lawsuit Heads For Conclusion
XRP holders have a good reason to be cheerful. Distributed ledger startup Ripple now holds less than half of the total XRP supply in its wallets — a huge milestone in the company’s efforts to distance itself from the cryptocurrency in order to “desecuritize” it as the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit approaches final ruling.
bitcoinist.com
Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in Q1 2023 Alongside the Ethereum Price – Altcoin Season Incoming
Alongside the Ethereum price increase in October 2022, Dash 2 Trade (D2T) has the potential to become the next big crypto altcoin to explode as we enter into 2023. Offering investors the opportunity to join the initial token offering via a 9-stage presale, D2T is an ERC-20 token that boasts deflationary tokenomics and multiple use cases.
dailyhodl.com
Top 100 DeFi Crypto Project Suffers 20-Hour Network Outage Due to Technical Issue
THORChain (RUNE), a decentralized cross-chain liquidity protocol, announced on Thursday afternoon that its chain had halted. On Friday morning, the project said the network was operational again after a 20.5-hour outage. THORChain developers said a full post-mortem will be released next week, but on Thursday evening, amid the outage, they...
dailyhodl.com
New Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 119,118% After Vitalik Buterin Jokes About Creation of Crypto Protocol
A new Ethereum-based (ETH) altcoin is seeing a colossal spike in price after ETH co-creator Vitalik Buterin joked on social media about its potential creation. Last week, Buterin made a Twitter joke that someone should create a project called “THE protocol” to take advantage of how common the word “the” is used.
Crypto Whales Abruptly Moves $412M in Ethereum, Bitcoin, And Dogecoin In A Single Day
According to the Whale Alert report, various cryptocurrency whales have moved Ethereum ETH/USD, Bitcoin BTC/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD, and XRP XRP/USD in a 24-hour period, amounting to $412,300,000. Whales send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange...
u.today
Ripple CTO Claims XRP Is Performing in Line with Bitcoin and Ethereum
David Schwartz, Ripple’s chief technology officer, has defended XRP’s price performance in a recent tweet. After a disgruntled investor called the cryptocurrency’s price “a disgrace,” Schwartz explained that the Ripple-affiliated token is actually performing in line with other major cryptocurrencies. The Ripple executive has noted...
dailyhodl.com
Dogecoin’s (DOGE) Explosive 114% Rally Is Not Over Yet, According to Top Analyst
Benchmark meme token Dogecoin (DOGE) is spearheading an altcoin market bounce, clocking in gains of 114% in the last seven days. DOGE first started moving on news that tech billionaire Elon Musk, one of Dogecoin’s most prolific supporters, had successfully taken over social media giant Twitter. Dogecoin rallied over...
dailyhodl.com
$500,000,000,000 Asset Manager Apollo Launches New Crypto Custody Service for Institutional Investors
$500 billion asset management giant Apollo Global Management is launching a new cryptocurrency custody service for its clients through a partnership with digital asset platform Anchorage Digital. According to a press release, Apollo is partnering with Anchorage to become one of the largest private investment firms to offer crypto custody...
dailyhodl.com
Ripple’s XRP Holdings Sink Below 50% of the Outstanding Supply for the First Time, According To Quarterly Report
Ripple’s holdings of XRP have sunk for the first time ever below 50% of the total outstanding token supply, a new report says. Ripple has faced criticism for owning a large amount of XRP with some arguing it gives the group too much control over the XRP Ledger (XRPL), a decentralized public blockchain.
When You Die, What Happens to Your Bitcoin?
Without your private key, your heirs are locked out of your digital wallet. Being prepared, though, ensures they can gain access to your assets when the time comes.
dailyhodl.com
Seasoned Trader Tone Vays Reverses Stance on Bitcoin After Latest Rally – Here’s His New Outlook
Veteran trader Tone Vays is reversing his outlook on Bitcoin (BTC), no longer forecasting an imminent collapse as he had earlier this month. In a new strategy session, Vays tells his 123,000 Youtube subscribers that he is now leaning bullish after Bitcoin and the crypto market traded higher in recent days.
