Missoula County sheriff lawsuit estimated between $4 million and $7 million

Brooks St. northbound traffic at Reserve St. being rerouted to 39th St.
MISSOULA, Mont. - Northbound traffic at Brooks Street and Reserve Street is being rerouted to 39th Street Friday, Missoula County said in an alert. Drivers should expect delays.
'We need to address this now': Local leaders discuss crisis impacts in downtown Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - On Thursday, local leaders talked about the devastating impacts of the mental health crisis, the uptick in homelessness and substance abuse. Tackling those staggering crisis numbers has been the top priority for Missoulians, especially for those who operate in downtown Missoula. Like the mobile support team and local business owners who've worked side by side over the last two years to help those in crisis.
No. 11 Montana Grizzlies lose third-straight game at hands of No. 5 Weber State
OGDEN, Utah — It looked almost exactly like last weekend at Sacramento State. The Montana defense made stop after stop and cracked only a few times. But those cracks were enough for Weber State to win as the UM offense sputtered under backup quarterback Kris Brown. The Griz lost...
Florence's Harrison Shepp Perseveres With Positive Outlook
Harrison Shepp is a middle linebacker for the Florence Falcons. he is third on the team in tackles and is a straight A student. He was born with Symbrachydactyly, leaving him without hands, but his persistent smile and positive outlook on life hasn't slowed him down.
