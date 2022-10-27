ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula County, MT

Missoula County sheriff lawsuit estimated between $4 million and $7 million

By BRET ANNE SERBIN bret.serbin@missoulian.com
montanarightnow.com
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
montanarightnow.com

'We need to address this now': Local leaders discuss crisis impacts in downtown Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - On Thursday, local leaders talked about the devastating impacts of the mental health crisis, the uptick in homelessness and substance abuse. Tackling those staggering crisis numbers has been the top priority for Missoulians, especially for those who operate in downtown Missoula. Like the mobile support team and local business owners who've worked side by side over the last two years to help those in crisis.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Florence's Harrison Shepp Perseveres With Positive Outlook

Harrison Shepp is a middle linebacker for the Florence Falcons. he is third on the team in tackles and is a straight A student. He was born with Symbrachydactyly, leaving him without hands, but his persistent smile and positive outlook on life hasn't slowed him down.
FLORENCE, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy