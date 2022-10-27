Missoula County sheriff lawsuit estimated between $4 million and $7 million

MISSOULA, Mont. - On Thursday, local leaders talked about the devastating impacts of the mental health crisis, the uptick in homelessness and substance abuse. Tackling those staggering crisis numbers has been the top priority for Missoulians, especially for those who operate in downtown Missoula. Like the mobile support team and local business owners who've worked side by side over the last two years to help those in crisis.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO