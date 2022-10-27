Read full article on original website
Related
Ron John owns the left — yet again — in Wisconsin
Democrats are spending big for Mandela Barnes. But the MAGA-friendly conservative up for a third term could end up with a better record than Aaron Rodgers.
UPDATED: A list of all donors who have given the maximum to Derrick Van Orden, Republican candidate for Congress in western Wisconsin
Notable donors include Diane Hendricks of ABC Supply Co., John Menard, Dick and Liz Uihlein of ULINE, casino magnate Steve Wynn and Chicago Bears minority owner Pat Ryan. Derrick Van Orden, Republican candidate for the 3rd Congressional District in western Wisconsin, has raised more than $6 million for his 2022 campaign, according to filings with the Federal Elections Commission. That’s compared to about $1.6 million for his Democratic opponent state Sen. Brad Pfaff. Van Orden’s fundraising total is almost certainly the largest haul of campaign donations for a single candidate in the history of the district.
Democrats relish chance to knock off Ron Johnson, but their odds look long
For the third time in roughly 12 years, Democrats are watching their chances of defeating Sen. Ron Johnson (R) slip away in Wisconsin, a state that otherwise has a strong track record of voting for Democrats. Political handicappers are giving Democratic candidate Mandela Barnes, the state’s lieutenant governor, less chance...
‘It Feels Like We’re Being Punished for Something’: Life Inside Wisconsin’s Most Polarized and Predictive County
The residents of Sauk County, Wisconsin’s premier bellwether, aren’t crazy partisans, but Republicans and Democrats treat them that way.
Pentecostal Leaders Disavow Christian Nationalism in Stark Statement
A new statement by Pentecostal leaders condemns rising Christian nationalism in their ranks and connections to 'NAR' theology
MSNBC
Christian nationalism is a racist, ahistorical ideology of violence
One of the longest-standing principles of American democracy — the separation of church and state— is under attack by people embracing Christian nationalism. That ideology says that the U.S. is and should remain a Christian nation and that Christianity should be prioritized by the state. Even when it is not stated, Christian nationalism implicitly calls for the U.S. to be a white Christian nation.
Boebert tells Republican dinner guests they’re part of ‘second coming of Jesus’
Colorado representative told Tennessee members ‘there is a calling’ and that ‘it is an honor to serve in this time’
Opinion: Society Must Pressure the White Christian Community to Help Fight Racism
Racism is a major problem in the United States of America. Shamefully, some people deny that the problem even exists. There is a lot of denial in the United States. People deny the outcome of the 2020 election. People deny that climate change is a problem. People deny that the national debt is becoming an overwhelming concern. People deny that massive tax cuts to the rich caused inflation. People deny that the Civil War was fought over white supremacy.
The dangerous paradox of the religious polarization of American politics
A key factor driving political polarization in the United States today is religion — not what religion you are, but how religious you are. Here’s the paradox: Americans have been losing their religion for years. The Pew Research Center reports that “the country has been growing less religious...
Would Jesus vote? Here's what Christians should consider this election season
Some Christians are all in on voting when election time arrives but others have a disdainful view of the process and ignore it. Here's what Jesus told his followers about it.
America is built on a racist social contract. It’s time to tear it up and start anew
The current social contract in America is not an expression of our deepest values, greatest hopes and highest ideals. Quite the contrary: it is the result of a centuries-long series of compromises with white supremacists. In his original draft of the Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson included a forceful denunciation...
Young immigrants are looking to social media to engage in politics and elections – even if they are not eligible to vote
Immigrants’ political power is on the rise in the United States. The number of eligible immigrant voters nearly doubled from about 12 million in 2000 to more than 23 million in 2020. Immigrant voters tend to be older than U.S.-born voters, but immigrants ages 18 to 37 still made up 20% of all immigrant voters in 2020. We are a team of scholars and students across disciplines and universities researching immigrant youths’ civic development – and we think it’s important to recognize that young immigrants are also playing a key role in galvanizing older immigrants to vote, primarily by connecting...
Suspect in 'politically motivated' attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband set to make first court appearance
Prosecutors on Monday charged David DePape with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and burglary, among other counts.
Hurting Democracy Won’t Help the Economy
This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. The races in the midterm are tightening up, but everyone who cares about democracy...
Washington Examiner
Today's Marxist leftists want to keep minorities trapped in perpetual victimhood
Sometime about half a century ago, the Marxist Left , determined to force a revolution, came up with what it thought was a fail-proof strategy: Get minorities to believe they are victims, a people oppressed by U.S. society, and they will gladly enlist in the campaign to transform society’s culture completely.
How Old Is Too Old in Politics?
This is an edition of Up for Debate, a newsletter by Conor Friedersdorf. On Wednesdays, he rounds up timely conversations and solicits reader responses to one thought-provoking question. Later, he publishes some thoughtful replies. Sign up for the newsletter here. Last week, I asked: “How should voters assess the physical...
Former President Barack Obama visiting Milwaukee today
Former President Barack Obama is visiting Milwaukee on Saturday to help boost the campaigns of fellow Democrats in Wisconsin.
Hate In America: The Many Faces Of White Supremacy
Nothing blinds you more than hate and fear, the two traits that best describe white supremacy. The post Hate In America: The Many Faces Of White Supremacy appeared first on NewsOne.
WISN
'UPFRONT' recap: Wisconsin's U.S. Senate race enters final sprint
GOP Sen. Ron Johnson says if reelected and Republicans regain control of the U.S. Senate, he would likely chair the permanent subcommittee on investigations within the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. "I've said I would be like a mosquito in a nudist colony," Johnson said on WISN's "UPFRONT"...
Washington Examiner
We’re all tired of the Left’s politics, but parents are fed up with their children being the casualties
Make no mistake: Parents will play a major part in this year’s midterm elections , which may well upend current dynamics and potentially recast the direction and priorities of the nation. Throughout our nation’s history, mothers and fathers have served as something of a bellwether in America. Political elites...
Comments / 0