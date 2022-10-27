ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Carroll High School head football coach, Brandon Landers, suspended for the remainder of the season after altercation

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) announced the suspension of Carroll High School’s head football coach, Brandon Landers, after a physical altercation took place during a game against Franklin Parish High School on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Landers was suspended for the remainder of the season and playoffs. Also, 7 other coaches of Carroll High School were suspended.

According to reports, an appeal to the decision is expected by next week. During the altercation, fans, coaches, and law enforcement were involved. Charges and arrests are expected to be made soon.

The Carroll Bulldogs are undefeated with a 7-0 record. Their last two regular season games are against the Richwood Rams and Union Parish Farmers.

MONROE, LA
