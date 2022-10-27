Read full article on original website
Hialeah apartment building deemed unsafe after partial collapse
HIALEAH, Fla. – A Hialeah apartment building has been deemed unsafe after a partial structural collapse Monday morning, officials said. Crews responded to the small apartment building, located at 2350 Palm Ave., across from Hialeah Park Casino, at around 10 a.m. The damage appeared to stem from the underside...
State regulators order South Florida pool company operator to forfeit his license
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – According to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, nearly 40 cases against Sunshine Pools and Contracting Group, Inc. were presented to the State Construction Industry Licensing Board. The board, which regulates construction contractors and their businesses, ordered Sixto Muñoz to relinquish his license....
Search ongoing for driver who fatally struck woman in Miami street and then took off
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are searching for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred in Miami-Dade County. According to Miami police, a woman was struck by a car on Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 22nd Street in the early morning hours on Sunday. The car then...
Rescue workers search for missing diver off Hollywood Beach
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities are searching for a diver who was reported missing in waters off Hollywood Beach. The diver has been identified as 36-year-old Vitali Kremez, who was last seen wearing a black wetsuit and scuba tank. Police said Kremez went in the water around 9 a.m. and...
Man arrested in shooting at southwest Miami-Dade strip mall
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Homestead man is facing an attempted murder charge after police said he shot a man outside of a southwest Miami-Dade strip mall Thursday. Officers responded to the strip mall, located near the corner of Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 114th Avenue in the county’s South Miami Heights area, at around 2 p.m. following the shooting.
Miami Seaquarium ‘welcomes’ more county oversight after inspection fallout
MIAMI – After the U.S. Department of Agriculture made public an alarming report revealing that the diets of dolphins at Miami Seaquarium were drastically cut, Miami-Dade County officials issued the park’s new owners, The Dolphin Company, a formal notice of noncompliance. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniela Levine Cava now...
This Week in South Florida: Donna Korn and Allen Zeman
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – School board races generally don’t get much attention. They’re mostly free of drama or controversy, or partisanship. But not these days however, and certainly not in Broward County. One of the four school board members suspended by the governor in the wake of...
Police: Miami security guard arrested over stolen car, theft of 192 beers
MIAMI – A stolen car and the theft of 192 beers and toilet paper recently stained the record of a Miami man who recently told police officers he works as a security guard, according to the arrest report. Videos show Manuel Cevallos stealing the beer and the toilet paper...
Fort Lauderdale officer who shoved protester will soon go on trial
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale police officer charged with battery after he was caught on camera shoving a Black Lives Matter protester in 2020 will soon go on trial. The video shows Officer Steven Pohorence shoving a woman during the time when what had been a peaceful...
Rubio canvasser attacked in Hialeah speaks at Miami Springs GOP event
MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – The man attacked while canvassing for Sen. Mario Rubio spoke publicly on Sunday. Christopher Monzon was attacked in Hialeah last week by two men who have since been arrested and charged. On Sunday, the Miami Springs Republican Club held a rally on Curtis Parkway. Speaking...
Protesters gathered outside Miami Seaquarium following report of dolphins being underfed
KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. – Dozens of PETA supporters protested outside Miami Seaquarium Saturday. They were urging Miami-Dade County to shut down the Seaquarium. Reports obtained by PETA allegedly say that employees at the Seaquarium have been starving dolphins into submission and forcing them to perform more often, causing them to attack trainers and bite visitors out of stress.
FHP seeks suspect who shot at driver on I-95
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect who shot at another driver on Interstate 95 in Broward County overnight Monday. According to Lt. Indiana Miranda, an agency spokesperson, at around 1:30 a.m., the suspect fired “several shots” into another vehicle traveling northbound on the freeway just south of Davie Boulevard and continued on.
Messages of racism, antisemitism spray-painted at Weston playground
WESTON, Fla. – A calm upper-middle class neighborhood in Weston has been targeted for the second time by a vandal that left racist and antisemitic hateful messages behind. To make it worse, they were spray painted on and around a children’s playground. Neighbors in the Hunter’s Point gated...
Powerball prize sits at $1 billion for second time ever
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – One lucky lottery player could be in for a very big treat this Halloween. Monday’s Powerball jackpot is standing at a staggering one billion dollars!. That’s because nobody claimed Saturday’s jackpot of $835 million. This marks the second time the jackpot has...
15-year-old charged as adult in southwest Miami-Dade double homicide
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 15-year-old boy is being charged as an adult in a double homicide in the Leisure City area of southwest Miami-Dade earlier this month. Erick Vanegas now joins 27-year-old Brayan Aviles in facing second-degree murder charges in the shooting deaths of Alejandro Nunez Medina and Jorge Nunez Medina.
Police arrest man accused of shooting at wife in Pembroke Lakes Mall parking lot
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A Miami man faces charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say he shot at his wife in the parking lot of Pembroke Lakes Mall overnight Friday. According to Pembroke Pines police, officers with the Miami Police Department arrested...
This Week in South Florida: Rene Garcia
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The combination of politics and violence are a troubling concept, with current apparent examples indicating an increasing trend. A canvasser for Sen. Marco Rubio was beaten on the campaign trail in Hialeah last week. Two people were arrested and are facing charges. That came days...
Police investigating after man shot, injured in Liberty City
MIAMI – Miami police are investigating after a man was shot in Liberty City on Friday night. Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said officers received a ShotSpotter alert around 8 p.m. near a home located in the area of Northwest 13th Avenue and 67th Street.
Investigation underway after video shows rough arrest of teen at Tropical Park football game
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old boy was violently arrested and removed from the stands of a high school football game. Video recorded of the incident shows the teen initially being escorted away but at some point a Miami-Dade Schools police officer appears to grab the teen by his neck and then shove him down a flight of stairs.
Remembering fallen hero Sgt. LaDavid Johnson 5 years later
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – We met the Johnson family during their darkest days. The family, shattered, after having to do what no parent should – bury a child. “That was the worst day I have ever experienced,” Cowanda Johnson said. It’s been five years since Sgt. LaDavid...
