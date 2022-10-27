ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

Hialeah apartment building deemed unsafe after partial collapse

HIALEAH, Fla. – A Hialeah apartment building has been deemed unsafe after a partial structural collapse Monday morning, officials said. Crews responded to the small apartment building, located at 2350 Palm Ave., across from Hialeah Park Casino, at around 10 a.m. The damage appeared to stem from the underside...
HIALEAH, FL
State regulators order South Florida pool company operator to forfeit his license

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – According to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, nearly 40 cases against Sunshine Pools and Contracting Group, Inc. were presented to the State Construction Industry Licensing Board. The board, which regulates construction contractors and their businesses, ordered Sixto Muñoz to relinquish his license....
FLORIDA STATE
Rescue workers search for missing diver off Hollywood Beach

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities are searching for a diver who was reported missing in waters off Hollywood Beach. The diver has been identified as 36-year-old Vitali Kremez, who was last seen wearing a black wetsuit and scuba tank. Police said Kremez went in the water around 9 a.m. and...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Man arrested in shooting at southwest Miami-Dade strip mall

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Homestead man is facing an attempted murder charge after police said he shot a man outside of a southwest Miami-Dade strip mall Thursday. Officers responded to the strip mall, located near the corner of Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 114th Avenue in the county’s South Miami Heights area, at around 2 p.m. following the shooting.
HOMESTEAD, FL
This Week in South Florida: Donna Korn and Allen Zeman

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – School board races generally don’t get much attention. They’re mostly free of drama or controversy, or partisanship. But not these days however, and certainly not in Broward County. One of the four school board members suspended by the governor in the wake of...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Rubio canvasser attacked in Hialeah speaks at Miami Springs GOP event

MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – The man attacked while canvassing for Sen. Mario Rubio spoke publicly on Sunday. Christopher Monzon was attacked in Hialeah last week by two men who have since been arrested and charged. On Sunday, the Miami Springs Republican Club held a rally on Curtis Parkway. Speaking...
HIALEAH, FL
Protesters gathered outside Miami Seaquarium following report of dolphins being underfed

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. – Dozens of PETA supporters protested outside Miami Seaquarium Saturday. They were urging Miami-Dade County to shut down the Seaquarium. Reports obtained by PETA allegedly say that employees at the Seaquarium have been starving dolphins into submission and forcing them to perform more often, causing them to attack trainers and bite visitors out of stress.
MIAMI, FL
FHP seeks suspect who shot at driver on I-95

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect who shot at another driver on Interstate 95 in Broward County overnight Monday. According to Lt. Indiana Miranda, an agency spokesperson, at around 1:30 a.m., the suspect fired “several shots” into another vehicle traveling northbound on the freeway just south of Davie Boulevard and continued on.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Messages of racism, antisemitism spray-painted at Weston playground

WESTON, Fla. – A calm upper-middle class neighborhood in Weston has been targeted for the second time by a vandal that left racist and antisemitic hateful messages behind. To make it worse, they were spray painted on and around a children’s playground. Neighbors in the Hunter’s Point gated...
WESTON, FL
Powerball prize sits at $1 billion for second time ever

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – One lucky lottery player could be in for a very big treat this Halloween. Monday’s Powerball jackpot is standing at a staggering one billion dollars!. That’s because nobody claimed Saturday’s jackpot of $835 million. This marks the second time the jackpot has...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
15-year-old charged as adult in southwest Miami-Dade double homicide

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 15-year-old boy is being charged as an adult in a double homicide in the Leisure City area of southwest Miami-Dade earlier this month. Erick Vanegas now joins 27-year-old Brayan Aviles in facing second-degree murder charges in the shooting deaths of Alejandro Nunez Medina and Jorge Nunez Medina.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
This Week in South Florida: Rene Garcia

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The combination of politics and violence are a troubling concept, with current apparent examples indicating an increasing trend. A canvasser for Sen. Marco Rubio was beaten on the campaign trail in Hialeah last week. Two people were arrested and are facing charges. That came days...
HIALEAH, FL
Police investigating after man shot, injured in Liberty City

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating after a man was shot in Liberty City on Friday night. Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said officers received a ShotSpotter alert around 8 p.m. near a home located in the area of Northwest 13th Avenue and 67th Street.
MIAMI, FL
Investigation underway after video shows rough arrest of teen at Tropical Park football game

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old boy was violently arrested and removed from the stands of a high school football game. Video recorded of the incident shows the teen initially being escorted away but at some point a Miami-Dade Schools police officer appears to grab the teen by his neck and then shove him down a flight of stairs.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Remembering fallen hero Sgt. LaDavid Johnson 5 years later

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – We met the Johnson family during their darkest days. The family, shattered, after having to do what no parent should – bury a child. “That was the worst day I have ever experienced,” Cowanda Johnson said. It’s been five years since Sgt. LaDavid...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL

