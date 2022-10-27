We can all agree that car prices are going nuts even without the obscene dealership markups. Unfortunately, the same is true, not just for brand-new cars, but also for used cars. Enthusiasts who are looking to find the best deal on the used car market are having an increasingly hard time as plenty of young timers have already become unattainable, a case in point being the Mercedes W124 500E and Porsche 928. Speaking of Porsche, just two years ago, the 944 was cheap and one of the most attainable classics. This, however, is no longer the case, as prices have started going up. We are trying to answer, is it still worth looking at Porsche’s affordable, front-engine sports car from the 1980s given prices have gone up by almost double?

14 HOURS AGO