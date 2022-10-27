Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
Bentley Continental "Mulliner Riviera Collection" Requires Very Deep Pockets
With a history of more than 500 years, Mulliner is launching some of the best-looking Bentley models out there. The company started back in the 1500s and later began creating luxurious, horse-drawn carriages in England. Now, it is now building models like the Bacalar or the Batur that have simply amazed the world. But, with the two models being exclusive, expensive Bentley supercars, Mulliner is also creating special editions addressed to more, regular people. Well those at least with at least $500,000 to spend on a car, that is. Its latest creation, the exquisite Mulliner Riviera Collection is based on the Continental GT Convertible and will only be available through Bentley Monaco. As its name suggests, the car pays tribute to the best of the yachting industry.
Top Speed
Watch A Tuned Honda Civic School an Audi TT RS
Another day, another unique drag race has been brought to you by Hoonigan. This time, it is between a 1994 Honda Civic hatchback and a 2018 Audi TT RS coupe. Of course, they are powered by built engines, but unlike the Civic, which hardly has any original parts apart from the body, the TT RS still has the stock engine block with fewer aftermarket parts. Both cars have an all-wheel-drive system, so launching these beasts wouldn’t be a problem. The 2.5-liter inline-five Audi engine in the TT RS is a caged beast with tons of unleashed power, as shown by this drag race, yet the Civic is a clear winner in terms of power output.
Top Speed
BMW 1 Series M Coupe - Performance, Price, And Photos
Most people like things that differ from the norm. If anything, the BMW 1M Coupe (referred to as 1M) is just that. It was a standout vehicle for the German luxury brand when new. Now, nearly a decade since its release, BMW enthusiasts still pine over these rare 1 Series models. So much so that you can find the same generation E9x M3 for tens of thousands of dollars cheaper than a 1M.
Top Speed
10 Reasons Why The BMW M1000RR Is The Ultimate Superbike
BMW certainly made the motorcycle world sit up and take notice with the first-generation S1000RR in 2009: at a stroke, it re-wrote many of the sports bike rules. Designed specifically to give BMW an entry into the World Superbike Championship, it failed to garner any significant success, but BMW is committed, and its next weapon is the M1000RR, the first motorcycle to wear the famous BMW ‘M’ badge.
Top Speed
Sibling Battle: BMW M5 CS Drag Races A BMW M 1000 RR
Car and motorcycle drag races are super fun, regardless of who you’re cheering for. We’ve already seen some cracking ones recently, and the latest addition to this list is a sibling rivalry between two BMW M-badged vehicles - the BMW M5 CS and BMW’s first M-badged motorcycle, the M 1000 RR. Though the performance difference is massive between the two, the drag race is anything but one-sided.
Top Speed
The Super73 RX Is The Ultimate Mad Max-Inspired Electric Bike
Californa-based Super73 is a bit of a protagonist in the custom electric bike scene. It has whipped up several bikes for several leading companies and even partnered with Indian Motorcycles to give us the eFTR. Keeping the trend going, the team has now introduced a Mad Max-inspired electric bike that shouts extreme from every angle.
Top Speed
How The Dodge Charger Daytona EV Could Inspire A New Dodge Viper
For better or worse, Dodge’s first EV Muscle car is finally here. It’s called the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT, and it did four things for the brand: It allowed Dodge to establish a foothold into the performance EV market, it became the first retro-futuristic EV, it brought back an iconic old name from the 1960s, and it brought the Charger justice after it was turned into a four-door sedan. Chrysler is embracing electrification across the board and Dodge is not the only American brand under the Stellantis banner to do so. With that said, this new direction opens new opportunities to reimagine other iconic models, and if there’s one nameplate that deserves to make a comeback, we can all agree that it needs to be the Dodge Viper.
Top Speed
Next Toyota GR86 Could Feature A Hybrid Engine
The new generation Toyota GR86 has only been available on the North American market for just under a year, and yet rumors about the next generation are already reaching us. According to these rumors, the small sports car will lose its Subaru platform and boxer engine and will instead be powered by a Toyota hybrid powertrain for the first time.
Top Speed
Why The Honda Civic Type-R EP3 Is The Best Civic Ever Made
The Honda Civic is in its 11th generation, but it’s only the sixth generation of the Type-R model. The high-strung, EK9 Civic Type-R is one of the most iconic JDM cars ever made in the 1990s. Although the Civic Type-R started the tradition of Honda hot hatches, powered by psychotic inline-four engines, modern generations are a far cry from the once simple and lightweight Civic Type-R. With that said, the second-generation Civic Type-R is said to be the ultimate generation of the Japanese hot hatchback, and there are a few strong arguments in favor of that.
Top Speed
Fastest SUVs In The World
The general consensus is that SUVs are more practical vehicles than they are something that fills the adrenaline cravings. They’re also considered as big, bulky vehicles that can tow stuff or even be taken off-road. If you want the performance, you can get yourself sports cars or supercars, or even hot hatches, for that matter. But, there are some SUVs that can put even some of the world's best sports cars to shame with their performance. Automakers are creating straight-line monsters that can achieve speeds of well over 180 mph despite their big builds, poor aerodynamic efficiency, and heavy curb weights. Here’s a list of the fastest SUVs in the world in 2022:
Top Speed
2023 Toyota Supra GT4 EVO Race Car: Better and Faster Than Ever
Toyota initially unveiled the Supra GT4 as a concept car at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, and the production version followed in October of the same year. Sales began in March 2020, and since then, the maker sold more than 50 units that earned over 100 podium finishes and 50 class wins in 11 national and international GT4 championships. As a celebration of the car's 50th victory, Toyota also built the special GR Supra GT4 "50 Edition." Since the plan is to keep the Supra competitive against its main rivals, Toyota Gazoo Racing just launched the updated GR Supra GT4 EVO - a racer built according to feedback from current owners and that now offers improved brakes, handling, and performance.
Top Speed
Here's Why You Should Buy A Porsche 944 Now
We can all agree that car prices are going nuts even without the obscene dealership markups. Unfortunately, the same is true, not just for brand-new cars, but also for used cars. Enthusiasts who are looking to find the best deal on the used car market are having an increasingly hard time as plenty of young timers have already become unattainable, a case in point being the Mercedes W124 500E and Porsche 928. Speaking of Porsche, just two years ago, the 944 was cheap and one of the most attainable classics. This, however, is no longer the case, as prices have started going up. We are trying to answer, is it still worth looking at Porsche’s affordable, front-engine sports car from the 1980s given prices have gone up by almost double?
Top Speed
10 Companies With No Electric Vehicles Yet
The future is coming fast with electric vehicles popping up left and right. With new EV models each year, we now take a look at some companies that are lagging behind and have yet to release an electric vehicle of their own as of 2022. But not to worry, car enthusiasts! Many of these brands have EVs in the works and some of them will be released as early as 2023! From Trucks to sports cars - The future is definitely electric. Just to be clear, this list comprises companies that haven't announced anything electric whatsoever, and even those that are yet to release a 'production version' of their electric concepts.
Top Speed
Here's Why The 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Is More Than Just A "Raptor With A V-8"
For the past few years, the Ford Raptor has been missing a V-8. It’s not that the powerplant used is bad – in fact, it is quite good. However, when compared to something like the Ram TRX, it is a bit bland. There's not much in terms of noise or bragging rights with the V-6 Raptor, and when you own a pickup truck of this size and ability, you kind of want something to brag about, right? Anyhow, Ford has listened to the requests of customers and has come up with the Raptor R which takes the normal Raptor and makes it even more capable. Here's all that makes this new super truck tick.
Top Speed
Top 10 Most Expensive Motorcycles In 2022
There are some astonishingly good motorcycles out there that won't break the bank or end your marriage, but what about bikes that are as much about flaunting your status on the wealth ladder as they are riding? Cars may cross into the seven-figure range when you start talking about exotic brands, but when it comes to bikes, even the most expensive out there come won't necessarily empty your wallet. Here are the 10 most expensive bikes you can buy in 2022.
Top Speed
This Is Probably The Most Capable Audi Q7 Ever Built
A custom Q7 "Overland" is a far stretch from the typical Audi SUV. Instead of being just a luxury SUV, the Q7 Overland is a jacked-up, off-road beast with 43-centimeters, or 17-inches, of ground clearance. Auditography recently caught the Q7 Overland going through its paces in Kuwait City, Kuwait, and posted the results on YouTube for all to see. The Q7 Overland looks more like the souped-up Dodge Durangos and Jeep Cherokees found on North America’s back roads. The Q7 may be more at home taking the kids to soccer practice, but this custom version is more suited to taming the wilderness.
Top Speed
Spy Shots: An Early Look at the 2023 Porsche 911 GTS Hybrid
For months now Porsche has been working on updating its entire lineup. Our spy photographers have caught every single Porsche model out for testing in various European locations. The 911 is, of course, one of them, and, with the facelift, Porsche will also offer a hybrid 911. If earlier in 2022, the standard 911 Hybrid was caught testing in cold temperatures around Sweden, but this time our spy photographers caught a 911 Hybrid prototype testing around Nurburgring. And this is no ordinary 911: look at the central lock wheels, and you will easily determine that this is the 911 GTS. Also, if you are wondering how we know this is a hybrid model, the answer is simple: it wears a round yellow sticker on the rear window.
Top Speed
Here Are 10 Unique Things You Should Know About The R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R
The Nissan GTR is synonymous with ‘Godzilla’ for a good reason. While the R32 GT-R was not the first Nissan Skyline GT-R, it most definitely kick-started the GT-R brand into superstardom. The first skyline GT-R was unveiled in 1969 at the Tokyo Motorshow, named the Skyline 2000 GTR, it absolutely dominated in the Japanese domestic touring races with 52 wins. The 2000 GTR was nicknamed the “hakosuka” GTR which translates to “box-shaped GTR ''. Now, these cars are worth upwards of six figures. Well, enough about the R32 GTR’s great-grandparents, let's get down to the superstar. Here are 10 things everyone should know about the famous R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R.
Top Speed
2021 Yamaha YZF-R6: Performance, Price, and Photos
At a price just over the $12k mark, the Yamaha YZF-R6 claims over 120 horsepower with a host of features to help riders manage the tremendous forces this sportbike generates. The 600 cc-ish bracket has been getting a little stale as of late between competition from the liter category and the burgeoning interest in the 300 cc bikes, so the updated version of a proven mid-size racetrack champ is exciting news indeed.
Top Speed
This Is What A Subaru Impreza 22B Would Look Like Today
The Subaru Impreza WRX STI is a JDM rally icon that dates back to the early 1990s. It started with the 1992 WRX, and in 1994, the first, fully-blown STI model was introduced. It is the GC8 generation that is considered the most iconic of them all due in no small part due to it spawning the epic 1998 Subaru Impreza STI 22B, which is now a collector’s item. Unfortunately, at the time of writing this, the STI division is not doing much with its rich rally heritage. The latest generation doesn’t even have a full-on STI version. With that said, YouTube pixel master, TheSketchMonkey has decided to re-imagine the 22B as a 2022 model.
Comments / 0