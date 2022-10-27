Read full article on original website
Fixes finally planned for pair of dangerous Brandon intersections
Monday is the final day to submit feedback on Hillsborough County's plan to install two new traffic lights on Lumsden Road.
Teal pumpkins for Halloween? Here’s what it means for trick-or-treaters
Have you ever wondered what it means when you see a teal pumpkin at someone's house? The answer might be more important than you realize.
5 dead, including toddler, after horrific crash involving big rig in Hillsborough County
All those involved were wearing seatbelts, according to the report.
Trick or treat: Halloween events around the Tampa Bay area
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Whether you’re looking to get your fill of candy or to show off ghoulish costumes, we’ve got you covered on Halloween events around the Tampa Bay area!. Check out a couple of events going on this weekend down below. Halloween on Central. If...
Dog adoptions suspended for another 2 weeks in Pasco County
The Land O' Lakes Shelter said its from canine influenza virus. It's a highly contagious respiratory virus that causes sneezing, hacking, and reverse sneezing.
Siblings charged in Winter Haven apartment shooting
Two siblings were arrested after a dispute turned into a shooting on Saturday night.
St. Pete man held family captive for days, arrest records say
Arrest documents released Sunday revealed more information connected to a kidnapping and standoff that happened Tuesday morning in St. Petersburg.
Hillsborough Schools Transportation Job Fair held to address bus driver shortage
TAMPA, Fla. — The nationwide shortage of bus drivers is felt in the Tampa Bay area. The Hillsborough Schools Transportation Job Fair was held on Saturday to address the issue. What You Need To Know. The nationwide shortage of bus drivers is felt in the Tampa Bay area. The...
Escaped prisoner found after hours-long search in Pinellas County, deputies say
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Investigators in Pinellas County say they found a prisoner who escaped during a custody exchange after a search that lasted more than seven hours. Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the probation and parole office on Ulmerton Road after receiving reports that a prisoner escaped. Daniel...
Polk County teen threatened to blow up her school “because she was bored”, police say
A 13-year-old Polk County girl was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly threatening to blow up her middle school.
Central Florida Gang Bust: Guns, 1,800 Pounds of Marijuana, Heroin, Fentanyl, Cocaine
FDLE Tampa Bay was recently part of a task force that assisted the St. Petersburg Police Department in bringing down a violent gang operating throughout Central Florida. During six search warrants, investigators reported the seizure of 18 grams of heroin mixed with fentanyl, 1,800 pounds of marijuana (with a street value of $3 million), 42 grams of crack cocaine, 40 grams of powder cocaine and 15 guns. Here are some photos:
Tampa Bay family bringing Halloween magic to son with cerebral palsy
Everybody knows some super heroes can fly and this Halloween, one Tampa family isn't letting any physical limitation keep their son from taking off. In fact, they've transformed his wheelchair into the ultimate Halloween costume a F14 tomcat -- like the one in ‘Top Gun.’
2 arrested after putting half-eaten Walmart rotisserie chicken back on shelf, Largo police say
Two Largo residents were arrested Wednesday after police say they were caught partially eating a rotisserie chicken at Walmart and putting it back on a shelf.
Escaped Prisoner Found Hours Later In Pinellas County
Shooting in Tampa leaves 1 woman dead
(TAMPA, Florida)– A woman was shot to death in a car in North Tampa Saturday morning, according to police. The Tampa Police Department said officers responded to a call in…
Lithia man accused of stabbing girlfriend gets first look at potential juror pool
TAMPA, Fla. - A Hillsborough County man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death got a look Monday at the pool of jurors who could decide his fate. The death penalty is an option if Matthew Terry is found guilty of killing Kay Baker, who was his girlfriend before she was stabbed to death back in May 2022.
Tampa police looking for armed robber who killed man’s dachshund
Tampa police are looking for a man who shot another man's dog during a robbery Friday night.
Escaped felon out of Pinellas County recaptured, back in custody
Man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death heads to trial in Tampa
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Jury selection began Monday in the murder trial of Matthew Terry, the man accused of killing a Hillsborough County teacher in May. The Office of the State Attorney 13th Judicial Court on Aug. 8 announced that recently appointed Hillsborough State Attorney Susan Lopez filed notice that her office will seek the death penalty for Terry "because of his despicable murder" of 43-year-old Kay Baker.
Deputies: 5 men charged in 2021 gang-related killing out of Hernando County
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Five men were arrested by Hernando County deputies who say they were connected to a death that happened back in 2021. Arrest warrants were approved for 31-year-old Shayne White-Gracteroly, 29-year-old Jimmy Nguyen, 25-year-old Reynol Gonzalez, 46-year-old Hector Robles and 31-year-old Reynaldo Fonseca on Oct. 18 but it wasn't until nine days later they were arrested.
