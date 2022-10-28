Bishop Young, dead at 77, saw gap in mental health care and built a network

Bishop William Young saw the agony poor mental health caused for the countless patients he served as chaplain at Western Mental Health Institute in Bolivar, and that knowledge became the seed of his life’s work.

Bishop Young, who was also the first Black chaplain at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, died Oct. 10 of congestive heart failure. He was 77.

His funeral service was Oct. 22 at Brown Missionary Baptist Church in Southaven.

In partnership with his wife, Rev. Dianne Young, he founded Healing Word Counseling Center at 3915 Tchulahoma Rd. in 1991 on the grounds of the church they also started and co-led.

They set up counseling and mental health services that over time grew to serve thousands of African Americans who either had no insurance or chose to be cared for by the Youngs on the recommendation of friends.

Their work sounded the alarm for mental health awareness and suicide prevention in the African American community.

“My dad worked different jobs, including at Schlitz back in the day. But he ultimately landed on trying to heal the world through mental health, trying to address the pain and trauma that many of the people in our community deal with,” said his son, Paul Young, president and CEO of the Downtown Memphis Commission and a candidate for Memphis mayor.

Bishop Young’s outreach was profound, both as a man of faith and someone who helped people understand the power of healing and wellness, said Rev. Keith Norman, senior pastor at First Baptist Church Broad and vice president at Baptist Memorial Hospital & Health Care Services.

“William was very pivotal and instrumental in my ability to help congregants, family members, as well as myself, process issues of anger and protest,” Norman said.

“He helped me to understand, without it being a racist point of view, what it means for Black people to face and deal with the anger that is embedded within us as African Americans. There are things that we encounter on a regular basis, more than most others on the face of the earth, that deposit seeds of anger in our spirit.”

Bishop Young grew up in Foote Homes, the former public housing tract near Downtown. He graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in 1963 and headed off to college at Tennessee State in Nashville where he studied and joined fraternity Kappa Alpha Psi.

He was sent to Vietnam with the U.S. Army in 1969.

He finished his bachelor’s degree at LeMoyne-Owen College and later earned a Master of Divinity degree at Memphis Theological Institute and a doctorate in ministry at North Carolina Theological Seminary.

Bishop Young was licensed in marriage and family therapy, counseling and clinical pastoral therapy.

He started his career in the pulpit at Cummings Street Baptist Church while he worked other jobs, including in a meatpacking plant, to support his family.

In 1977, he took the chaplain position at the mental institute in Bolivar and saw firsthand the devastating results of untreated mental health conditions.

“He was definitely one of the pioneers doing the work that he was doing. We didn’t have many African Americans that were working in that space then,” Paul Young said.

Word was spreading about Young’s effectiveness in the pulpit and in people’s lives. In 1979, he was elected senior pastor of Greater Springfield Baptist Church in Bolivar, which he served around his weekday work at the mental health institution. He did the 90-minute, one-way drive from his home in Oakhaven to Bolivar six days a week.

On Sundays and church nights, the whole family went, said daughter Dorcas Young Griffin, director of the Shelby County Division of Community Services. She remembers those trips over 10-15 years as being formative in her life.

“That’s where I learned all my old-school songs. The conversations you’re forced to have in an hour and a half car ride. That’s huge,” she said.

“The whole family went. It was the family effort.”

Young’s other children are William Young Jr. and Rev. David Young, co-pastor of the church on Tchulahoma.

The family work is personal because the Youngs have a son with mental health issues who has been in and out of homelessness for years, Young Griffin said.

“That is another reason we are into mental health as a family.”

In 1991, Young and his wife decided to do full-time in Memphis what he had been doing in Hardeman County for more than decade. They opened the counseling center across the street from their Healing Center Full Gospel Baptist Church on Tchulahoma. In a nearby gym, they ran weekend programming, including basketball, for neighborhood children.

“We thought that you were just here to play basketball, but he had men that surrounded us. They ministered to us every Saturday,” said Paul Young, who hears frequently from friends and strangers how influential his father was in their lives.

“There were so many of my friends that didn’t have their fathers in their lives, at least not in the way they wanted them to be. He filled that role for so many people,” Paul Young said.

In 2003, the Youngs organized what became the biennial National Suicide and the Black Church Conference, designed to bring a roster of experts on the subject to Memphis.

In 2019, Gov. Bill Lee offered the opening remarks. Actress Kim Fields was the keynote speaker.

“This suicide issue is an epidemic in the Black community. It’s kind of an unspoken thing because often Black people of faith think you can just pray away your problems,” Paul Young said.

“Our dad always would tell us, ‘Yes, you have to pray, but you also have to take the medicines and the other avenues that God has put on earth for us.’ ”

The conference, born of a tragedy at the church, is an example of how Young saw a need and offered a solution, his children say.

In 2002, a woman who had been attending the church asked Dianne Young for help.

“My mom had just finished preaching and she said, ‘Yes, we’ll talk tomorrow morning,’ ” Paul Young said.

When the daycare children started arriving on the campus the next day, the woman, dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was lying on the church grounds.

Young knew Black people often didn’t trust mental health profession as a whole, but he also knew they would talk to their pastors.

The conference was his way of training ministers and lay leaders to recognize the signs of mental illness and to make referrals when necessary, his children said.

“William helped me to help others through his mental health work and suicide in the Black church work and all of that to say, ‘Hey, it’s OK to be angry,’ ” Norman said.

“You take your anger and you do something positive with it. You don’t let it run you into the walls of negativity.”

Young Griffin’s father taught her to meet people where they are.

“That doesn’t mean that you beat people over the head with what they should be doing, how they should be doing it, but that you just to hear them and listen.

“My dad had the gift of just letting you talk, letting you be and not making you feel judged. … Dad had a God-given gift to do that.”

Besides his wife and children, Young leaves 10 grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.