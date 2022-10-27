A nine-foot-tall bronze of Emmett Till was erected last week in Greenwood, Mississippi, just about 10 miles from where the 14-year-old boy was abducted and lynched when visiting relatives on summer vacation in 1955. His brutal murder, and his mother’s relentless fight to show Americans what their fellow citizens had done to her son, is recognized today as one of the galvanizing forces that sparked the Civil Rights Movement.

GREENWOOD, MS ・ 4 DAYS AGO