Biden paints oil firms as war profiteers, talks windfall tax

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Monday accused oil companies of “war profiteering” as he raised the possibility of imposing a windfall tax on energy companies if they don't boost domestic production. Biden in brief remarks criticized major oil companies for making record-setting profits while refusing to...
GOP seizes on voter hesitancy to attack EVs as costly to US

WASHINGTON — Heading into next week’s midterm elections, many Republican candidates are seeking to capitalize on voters’ concerns about inflation by vilifying a key component of President Joe Biden’s climate agenda: electric vehicles. On social media, in political ads and at campaign rallies, Republicans say Democrats’...
Fed expected to hike interest rates this week -- again

Wall Street futures pointed modestly lower and world stock markets were mixed on Monday ahead of what is expected to be a Federal Reserve decision this week to raise interest rates again. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials and futures for the S&P 500 each slipped 0.3%. The Fed is...
