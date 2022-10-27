ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

US to send Ukraine additional $275 million in military aid

By LOLITA C. BALDOR, MATTHEW LEE
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iz3pj_0ipI8QWJ00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Pentagon is sending Ukraine a new $275 million package of weapons and other aid, in a move to bolster the effort to drive Russian forces out of key areas in the south as the winter closes in, U.S. officials said Thursday.

Officials said there are no major new weapons in the U.S. package, which is expected to be announced on Friday. Instead, the U.S. aid is largely aimed at restocking thousands of rounds of ammunition for weapons systems already there, including for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, known as HIMARS, which Ukraine has been successfully using in its counteroffensive against Russia.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details of a package not yet made public.

The new aid comes as federal officials made public the U.S. government's efforts to ensure that weaponry transferred to Ukraine doesn’t end up in the hand of Russian troops, their proxies or other extremist groups. The plan, announced by the State Department on Thursday, notes that accounting for weapons is particularly difficult during an active war and when there is no major U.S. presence on the ground.

U.S. officials have faced persistent questions from some members of Congress over how the administration is accounting for the billions of dollars in arms that have been sent to Ukraine over the past year. But the administration had been reluctant to detail its work on that front due to concerns about the state of the conflict and fears it might tip off would-be smugglers to potential evasion techniques.

“As in any conflict, we remain vigilant to the possibility that criminal and non-state actors may attempt to illicitly acquire weapons from sources in Ukraine, including members of the Russian military, during or following the conflict,” the State Department said in a statement. The departments of State, Defense and Commerce are all involved in the accounting process.

The three-prong plan includes short-, medium- and longer-term initiatives to bolster U.S. and Ukrainian oversight of transferred materiel, particularly more advanced missile systems and anti-aircraft devices, as well as to improve Ukraine’s aviation and border security to combat the misuse of weapons and prevent possible arms trafficking, it said.

The State Department said that so far Ukraine's intense demand for weapons on the battlefield appears to be impeding black-market proliferation of small arms, portable air defense systems and anti-tank weapons such as Javelins. It said the main problem has been the seizure of weapons by Russian forces as they take ground, and warned that Moscow can use them to develop countermeasures or conduct false-flag operations.

The plan calls for increased border security, more training to improve accountability procedures and improved efforts to deter and interdict weapons trafficking.

Additional advanced weapons are also en route to Ukraine.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters Thursday that he expects the U.S. will deliver the highly anticipated advanced NASAM air defense systems to Ukraine early next month and train troops on them. The U.S. had committed to delivering two of the medium-range, surface-to-air missile systems to Ukraine soon. He said air defense remains the most critical capability that Ukraine needs right now.

The latest package of aid being announced Friday, according to officials, will be done under presidential drawdown authority, which allows the Pentagon to take weapons from its own stock and quickly ship them to Ukraine.

Including the new $275 million, the U.S. has now committed nearly $18 billion in weapons and other equipment to Ukraine since the war began on Feb. 24.

The aid comes as Ukrainian forces are fighting to surround the southern city of Kherson, attacking Russia’s foothold on the west bank of the Dnieper River, which divides the region and the country. Moscow-appointed authorities are reportedly abandoning the city, joining tens of thousands of residents who fled to other Russia-held areas.

__

Associated Press writer Tara Copp contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

UN agency inspecting Russia's unfounded 'dirty bomb' claim

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Experts from the United Nations' nuclear power agency inspected two sites in Ukraine on Tuesday that Russia identified in unfounded claims that Ukrainian authorities planned to set off radioactive "dirty bombs" in their own invaded country. Russian strikes targeting eight regions of southeastern...
Boston 25 News WFXT

UN nuclear agency starts probe of Russian dirty bomb claim

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Experts from the United Nations' nuclear power agency on Tuesday were inspecting two sites where Russia has made unfounded claims that Ukraine is manufacturing “dirty bombs.”. International Atomic Energy Agency Chief Rafael Grossi said in a statement that inspections had begun at...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Danish elections could pave way for a center government .

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Polling stations across Denmark opened Tuesday in a national election expected to change the Scandinavian nation’s political landscape, with new parties hoping to enter parliament and others seeing their support dwindle. Neither the center-left nor the center-right is expected to capture a...
Boston 25 News WFXT

S. Korea officials admit responsibility in Halloween tragedy

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korean officials admitted responsibility and apologized on Tuesday for failures in preventing and responding to a Halloween crowd surge that killed more than 150 people and left citizens shocked and angry. The government is facing growing public scrutiny over whether the...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Israeli election hopefuls: A look at the main contenders

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israel's election on Tuesday, the country's fifth since 2019, largely pits familiar faces against one another in a tight race. Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, now the opposition leader, is hoping to return to power and replace his main rival, interim Prime Minister Yair Lapid. The election is once again seen as a referendum on Netanyahu's fitness to rule while he faces corruption charges. One new player has burst onto the scene. Far-right politician Itamar Ben-Gvir has been surging in opinion polls and could be key to lifting Netanyahu to victory.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Biden aims to drive GOP contrast in Florida 1 week out

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden is heading to Florida to underline the contrast between the Democratic and Republican agendas, blasting the GOP over proposals to undo prescription drug price caps and change Social Security and Medicare. Biden's trip Tuesday will include taxpayer-funded remarks in Hallandale Beach,...
FLORIDA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

US futures advance ahead of Fed open policy meeting

Wall Street pointed higher in premarket trading ahead of this week's policy meeting of the Federal Reserve with most economists expecting the sixth hike this year for the central bank's main borrowing rate. Futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.9% Tuesday and futures for the Dow rose 0.6%. Stubborn inflation,...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Oil giant Saudi Aramco has $42.4B profit in third quarter

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Oil giant Saudi Aramco on Tuesday reported a $42.4 billion profit in the third quarter of this year, a 39% bump buoyed by the higher global energy prices that have filled the kingdom's coffers but helped fuel inflation worldwide. The oil...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
129K+
Followers
137K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy