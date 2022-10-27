Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
LeBron James (foot) probable for Lakers on Sunday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (foot) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. James has been probable with foot soreness for every game this season. In 33.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 49.8 FanDuel points. James' projection includes 28.5 points, 7.4 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Update: Ryan Tannehill (illness) ruled out for Week 8; Malik Willis to start
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill will not play Sunday in the team's Week 8 game against the Houston Texans. Just a half hour after it was announced Tannehill missed the team's walkthrough due to an illness, it is now being reported he will not play or travel with the team to Houston. Malik Willis, the rookie from Liberty, is going to start.
The Top Week 8 NFL Storylines: Frank Reich, Taylor Heinicke and Zach Wilson
With the final whistle blown on this week’s Monday Night Football matchup, the NFL’s regular season has nearly reached the halfway point. While we can’t get to everything — like the latest details in the Brett Favre welfare scandal — here are four of the top Week 8 NFL storylines and whether we’re buying or selling on ’em. (ICYMI, here’s what went down last week along with a clip of San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey, who became the fourth player in NFL history to throw for, run for and catch a touchdown in the same game, slinging a 34-yard TD to Brandon Aiyuk in a huge Week 8 win for the Niners.)
Chargers vs. Falcons Betting Odds: Atlanta Underdog at Home?
The Atlanta Falcons have won four of their last six games. But are they expected to win this weekend against the Los Angeles Chargers?
numberfire.com
Rams' Tyler Higbee (neck) questionable to return in Week 8
The Los Angeles Rams have labeled tight end Tyler Higbee (neck) as questionable to return to their Week 8 game against the San Francisco 49ers. Higbee took a big hit on a screen pass and appeared to be in significant pain afterwards. He is questionable to return to today's contest.
numberfire.com
Logan Thomas (calf) active for Commanders in Week 8
Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas will play Sunday in the team's Week 8 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Thomas missed Week 7 due to a calf injury. However, he's back in there one week later versus Matt Ryan and Indy. Our models project Thomas for 3.3 catches, 30.7 yards,...
numberfire.com
Rams' Cooper Kupp 'dodged a bullet' with ankle injury
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp injured his ankle late in Sunday's 31-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Kupp went down with less than two minutes remaining in the game. Afterward, he felt like he "dodged a bullet" in regards to the severity of the injury, but more testing will take place early in the week. The Rams' offense will take a big hit in Week 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if Kupp's injury is worse than the receiver believes. Allen Robinson and Tyler Higbee would be in line for more targets while there would be larger roles for wideouts Ben Skowronek and Van Jefferson.
numberfire.com
Bruce Brown coming off Nuggets' bench Sunday night
Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope recently missed time due to a sprained left anke. However, the medical staff has cleared him to return to the court, and he'll immediately return to the starting lineup. As a result, Brown is going back to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Herb Jones (knee) ruled out for Pelicans on Sunday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Jones isn't quite ready to return to the court as he deals with a hyperextended right knee. With him sidelined once again, expect Naji Marshall to remain in the starting lineup on the wing.
numberfire.com
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson (knee) will not return Monday
Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson (sore knee) will not return to Monday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Jackson injured his knee in the first half, but was able to gut it out and play a little bit longer. With the game heading towards the fourth quarter, the team decided to rule him out for the remainder of the contest.
numberfire.com
Robert Covington (health protocols) ruled out for Clippers Sunday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Robert Covington will not play Sunday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Covington has been placed in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. As a result, the veteran wing will be forced to miss Sunday's game - and likely more. In 5...
numberfire.com
Update: Jonathan Taylor (ankle) back in for Colts in Week 8
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is in the game Sunday in the team's Week 8 game against the Washington Commanders. Just five minutes after he was deemed questionable to return to Sunday's contest, Taylor is back in there. It's unclear if his workload will be limited going forward. Before...
numberfire.com
Mavericks starting Dwight Powell at center for inactive JaVale McGee (rest) on Saturday
Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell is starting in Saturday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Powell will take over the five position after JaVale McGee was ruled out for rest reasons. In 14.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Powell to score 12.4 FanDuel points. Powell's projection includes 6.1 points, 3.2...
numberfire.com
Aaron Nesmith (foot) out again Monday for Pacers
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith will not play Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Nesmith is dealing with a sore right foot. That's why he missed Saturday's game, and after entering the new week with a questionable tag, he has once again been ruled out. Expect Chris Duarte to remain in the lineup.
numberfire.com
Joel Embiid (injury recovery) not listed on 76ers' Saturday injury report
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is set to play Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Embiid missed Friday night's contest due to right knee injury recovery - the team is being cautious with the superstar on back-to-backs. But on Saturday, he does not carry any injury designation. Expect De'Anthony Melton to revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Indiana's Isaiah Jackson starting for inactive Myles Turner (injury management) on Saturday
Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson is starting in Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Jackson will make his third start this season after Myles Turner was held out for injury management reasons. In 22.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jackson to score 23.7 FanDuel points. Jackson's projection includes 9.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Joel Embiid (injury recovery) starting on Saturday, De'Anthony Melton to bench
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (injury recovery) is starting in Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Embiid will make his return after Philadelphia's star center missed Friday's contest for injury recovery reasons. In 35.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Embiid to score 51.7 FanDuel points. Embiid's projection includes 28.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Blake Wesley (knee) won't return for Spurs Sunday night
San Antonio Spurs guard Blake Wesley will not return Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Wesley suffered a knee injury. As a result, he will not return to the court for Sunday night's contest. Before exiting, Wesley had 6 points, 2 rebounds and 7.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Seth Curry (injury recovery) making season debut Saturday for Nets
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry will play Saturday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Curry has been out all season to this point due to left ankle injury recovery. However, the team has finally greenlit him to make his 2022/23 debut. Expect the veteran sharpshooter to be eased along.
numberfire.com
Tyler Lockett (hamstring, ribs) active for Seattle in Week 8
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (hamstring, ribs) will play in the team's Week 8 game against the New York Giants. Lockett is dealing with a hamstring strain and a rib injury, but will suit up today as the Seahawks try to give the Giants their second loss of the season.
