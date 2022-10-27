Read full article on original website
News On 6
OKC, Stillwater Police Searching For Missing Girls
Two Oklahoma girls are missing after taking vehicle from home in Stillwater. Officials said 15-year-old Persia Lalehparvaran drove from Stillwater in a family member's car to pick up her 13-year-old cousin Tsegan Jones in Oklahoma City. Family and police believe the pair could be driving out of state to Houston.
News On 6
What Caught Your Eye: OU, OSU & Thunder (Oct. 30)
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb share what caught their eye this weekend during the OU, OSU and Thunder games. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
News On 6
Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: Oct. 30
This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz, Dean Blevins and John Holcomb begin the show with their Opening Takes. What Caught Your Eye: OU, OSU & Thunder (Oct. 30) Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
KOCO
Oklahoma State falls in poll after shutout loss to K-State
Oklahoma State fell in the AP Top 25 poll after their shutout loss to Kansas State. Kansas State dealt Oklahoma State its first shutout loss since 2009 with a 48-0 victory Saturday, dropping OSU to No. 18 in the poll. Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders was just 13 of 26 for...
News On 6
Edmond Memorial Football Player Returns Home After Suffering Concussion During Game Against Union
An Edmond Memorial football player is at home recovering after suffering a concussion during Friday night's game against Union. In a post to Twitter, Vincent Mitchell thanked everyone for their thoughts and prayers saying he'd be back “better than ever.”
Take a Peek Inside This Multi-Million Dollar Oklahoma Mansion
Take a look inside this MEGA multi-million dollar mansion in Mustang, Oklahoma that's still on the market. That's right it's still for sale! I found it on Zillow.com a while back while browsing the interwebs looking at some of the biggest and best houses in the Sooner State. There are quite a few of them. This one, however, stood out among the rest and if you take a look at the photo gallery below you'll quickly see why.
News On 6
Sooner Football Breakdown Versus Iowa State
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb are joined by Dusty Dvoracek to break down the Sooners’ win over Iowa State. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
🏐 KU Plays Oklahoma in front of sold out crowd on Sunday
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 15-6 (5-4 Big 12) Kansas Jayhawks will take on the 11-10 (1-8 Big 12) Oklahoma Sooners on Sunday (October 30) for the Jayhawks for a Cure match in front of a sold out crowd in Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. The match will begin at 3 p.m. CT and will be broadcast by ESPNU.
KOCO
Several residents spot bull elk roaming Edmond
EDMOND, Okla. — A wild four-legged visitor was caught on camera roaming Edmond in October. Several residents spotted a bull elk. People have a doorbell camera to catch intruders, but one Edmond resident found something she didn’t expect. "I’m looking at it thinking it’s this huge deer, and...
OSU football coordinators Kasey Dunn, Derek Mason breakdown loss at Kansas State
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Oklahoma State football could not execute on both sides of the ball, which resulted in a 48-0 shutout loss at Kansas State on Saturday. The Cowboys were held scoreless for the first time since 2009 and allowed nearly 500 yards on defense for the fourth week in a row. Oklahoma State quickly fell into a deep hole as the Wildcats jumped out to an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Things went from bad to worse for the Pokes by halftime as they trailed 35-0 at the break.
sunflowerstateradio.com
No. 22 Wildcats Silence No. 9 Sooners 48-0
MANHATTAN, Kan. – The theme for Kansas State Homecoming week was “Wildcat Dreams.” K-State in dream-like fashion issued a statement across the college football world with one of the most lopsided victories in top-10 history. Will Howard threw for 296 yards and four touchdowns, and the defense...
Ponca City News
OU football: Thomas making impact in return from injury, getting closer to 100%
Body Oct. 27—As a four-star recruit coming out of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., it didn’t take long for players and coaches to start seeing the potential in true freshman R Mason Thomas. At 6-2, and an undersized 222 pounds, coaches spoke highly of Thomas’ quick burst and athleticism as...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Baylor vs. Oklahoma Kick Off Time Announced For Week 10
The Week 10 Big 12 football kick off times are beginning to be announced on Saturday as the Week 9 games close out. After Oklahoma beat Iowa State on Saturday, it was announced later in the day that OU’s home game against Baylor on Saturday, November 5th would kick off at 2:00 CT on ESPN+.
One injured in overnight stabbing in Oklahoma City
One person was rushed to a local hospital following an overnight stabbing in Oklahoma City.
College Football World Reacts To Nervous Quarterback's Video
Even some of the most talented players have nerves when they make the jump to the next level. In Saturday's game, Oklahoma State freshman QB Gunnar Gundy was visibly shaking as he took his first snaps as a Cowboy. Something that was caught by trainer Trey Hannam. "Whoa. Freshman at...
News On 6
Perfect Fall Weather Arrives Just In Time For Halloween
A perfect forecast for Halloween, trick-or-treating will be chilly with light winds and clear skies. Expect temps to rise into the 70s today, but should cool before trick-or-treating starts. Heavy rain with severe storms late this week. Storm chances go up in western Oklahoma on Thursday, and a very potent...
Oklahoma Certified Beef sent to Texas after Red River Rivalry loss
Oklahoma Certified Beef, donated by farmers across the state, is on its way to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s table. It’s all in recognition of the University of Texas’ win over the University of Oklahoma at the Red River Rivalry earlier this month. “Our Sooners will get the...
Did surveillance video record a ghost at Stillwater’s Atherton Hotel?
Video installers couldn't explain the phenomena.
OKC VeloCity
Manhattan Construction awarded for two Oklahoma City projects
Oklahoma-based and Chamber member Manhattan Construction Company has been awarded the 2022 Best Engineering News-Record Regional Project Award of Merit for two Oklahoma City projects. An independent panel of architecture, engineering and construction industry experts selected award winners from nearly 100 projects entered across 18 categories in the regional competition.
Early morning fire damages Wichita Falls home
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls fire officials are investigating an overnight housefire. According to WFFD fire investigator, James Gowen, the fire department responded to the 1000 block of Westerly Place around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 30, 2022. They found fire coming from the rear of the structure and brought it under control quickly. […]
