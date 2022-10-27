Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
No, I wouldn't let my children buy candies during my time in Los Angeles: What about you?Mark StarLos Angeles, CA
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and meMark StarLos Angeles, CA
Clippers’ Paul George is giving away three million dollars in free therapyB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
GGUSD beats county, state avg.
Garden Grove Unified School District has outperformed the state and county average on 2022 state standardized test scores for students who met or exceeded standards in both English Language Arts and Math. This week, the California Department of Education released statewide results which show GGUSD ranks No. 5 in California for public school districts of 35,000 or more students.
Takin’ it to the Streets – MWDOC Presents Latest Person-on-the-Street Video Series
This past September, the Municipal Water District of Orange County (MWDOC) took to the streets to ask everyday people about key water supply challenges facing California. From drought to recycled potty water, controversies in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, and more, local Orange County residents shared their candid opinions on how water is stored, treated, and delivered. Lighthearted yet illuminating, these videos not only serve as a powerful tool to gauge public awareness but also create a unique opportunity to engage real-world community members in a thoughtful discussion about their personal impact on our water supply.
Lampson Project evokes concern at first public hearing
A meeting to discuss a planned housing complex of 246 units proposed for a 12.3-acre tract along Lampson Ave. filled Los Al City Hall on Thursday as city officials and developers’ representatives took questions from citizens, most of whom live across the street from the proposed complex. With large...
SF accepts donation requests
Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Association producers of the venerable Garden Grove Strawberry Festival held annually every Memorial Day Weekend, are accepting applications for 2023 grants/donations from non-profit organizations, which serve the citizens of Garden Grove. Requests must be received no later than Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 to be considered. “Each...
Missing senior male is sought
A 60-year-old man residing in a senior living facility in Stanton has been reported missing. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department – which provides police services to Stanton – Steven Thompson left the facility “at an unknown time” on Sunday traveling in “an unknown direction.”
Platform takes aim at bullying
Garden Grove Unified School District has launched an anonymous reporting platform powered by Stopit Solutions, a leading technology for improving student safety and mental wellness on school campuses. The new platform was announced to parents during a “Parenting in the Digital World Workshop” held at Santiago High School recently and all families received a district message with information about how to use the new platform.
Playoffs for girls’ tennis, v-ball
November means the CIF-SS playoffs for fall high school sports. Here are the pairings, etc. for girls’ tennis and girls’ volleyball and cross country. Eight local teams have qualified for the playoffs starting on Friday, Nov. 4. The wild card games are set for Tuesday, Nov.1. Division 1.
