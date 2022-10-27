This past September, the Municipal Water District of Orange County (MWDOC) took to the streets to ask everyday people about key water supply challenges facing California. From drought to recycled potty water, controversies in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, and more, local Orange County residents shared their candid opinions on how water is stored, treated, and delivered. Lighthearted yet illuminating, these videos not only serve as a powerful tool to gauge public awareness but also create a unique opportunity to engage real-world community members in a thoughtful discussion about their personal impact on our water supply.

