FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food Truck'n in the Tri-cities Has Become a Phenomenon and is Taking Over the CountryJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Dry Weather in Region Forces Local Officials to Stop Outdoor Burning For nowJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Bluff City Coffee Shop Wins Best of the Tri-Cities Coffee Shop Contest Above CompetitionJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Spooky Delights Abound Throughout the Tri-cities As Halloween Is Almost Upon UsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Time is Running Out to Get In On Sullivan County Animal Shelter's Pumpkin Fest This YearJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
supertalk929.com
Sheriff’s office identifies victim found at Observation Knob Park
A homicide victim whose remains were discovered early Thursday at Bristol, Tennessee’s Observation Knob Park has been identified. A report from Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy says the victim was Brian L. Morrison, 45, of Kingsport. Two people have been charged in the case including Wanda Marie Ward who...
Kingsport PD: No serious injuries in 12-car crash on I-26
A crash involving 12 cars on I-26 westbound closed both lanes Monday morning, according to the Kingsport Police Department (KPD). The incident resulted from a four-vehicle collision.
Hawkins Co. Jail: Don Wells released early Sunday morning
The father of missing Summer Wells was released from Hawkins County Jail early Sunday morning, according to workers at the facility.
Police ID body found in South Holston Lake
Sullivan County authorities identified the body found in South Holston Lake last Thursday.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport man identified in second-degree murder
A Kingsport man was identified Monday as the body of a man found last week in South Holston Lake. Brian L. Morrison, 35, has been identified as the deceased man, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
Multiple crews respond to Kingsport house fire
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Multiple crews responded to a house fire on N. JB Dennis Road Monday at 8 a.m., according to the Kingsport Fire Department (KPD). A spokesperson told News Channel 11 that the home was a vacant structure, and volunteer firefighters with Warrior’s Path and Bloomingdale brought water tankers to assist with the […]
GPD: Investigation underway for shooting Greeneville Sunday morning
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — One person from a shooting at the 100 block of Old Asheville Highway has died from his wounds, according to the Greeneville Police Department. The victim is identified as 22-year-old Juan Tauscher. His body will be taken to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center for an autopsy, GPD said.
wjhl.com
Police investigating downtown Johnson City shooting
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in downtown Johnson City shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday morning. According to JCPD, they received a call of shots fired in the Downtown Square Parking at 105 West State of Franklin. JCPD says...
supertalk929.com
Holiday fun in the Tri-Cities
The holidays are fast-approaching, and there’s countless family-friendly events happening this season across the Tri-Cities. Along with annual parades– Christmas markets, tree lighting ceremonies, and more happen all winter long. Bristol: Dec. 1st, 7 PM. One of Bristol’s most anticipated celebrations, the Bristol Christmas parade takes places the...
WATE
Police searching for suspect after shooting on Old Asheville Highway
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Greeneville Police are investigating a shooting after one person died from their injuries on Old Asheville Highway early Sunday morning. According to police, officers were called to the 100 block of Old Asheville Highway around 3 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds.
1 dead after vehicle hits boulder during Scott Co. crash
One person was injured and another killed after a crash in Scott County, Virginia on Friday, police report.
1 dead, 1 injured after early morning shooting in Greeneville
UPDATE 3:12 p.m. Sunday, October 30: According to the Greeneville Police Department, one of the victims injured in the shooting has died at a local hospital. The victim was identified as Juan Tauscher, 22, of Greeneville. The investigation remains ongoing and the condition of the other victim injured in the shooting is unknown at this […]
Two people hospitalized following shooting in Greeneville Sunday morning
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Two people were hospitalized for gunshot wounds following a shooting at around 3 a.m. Sunday in Greeneville, according to Greeneville Police Capt. Timothy Davis. Greenville police responded to the shooting in the 100 block of Old Asheville Highway. The conditions of the victims are currently unknown,...
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. authorities warn parents about narcotics disguised as candy
GREENVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee authorities are warning parents about disguised narcotics ahead of Halloween festivities. The Greenville Police Department strongly encouraged parents to check their children’s Halloween candy thoroughly, as some can be deceiving. They stated that narcotics could be packaged to look like candy. “If you...
wcyb.com
Drug take-back event held at Sullivan County Sheriff's Office
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Sullivan County Sheriff's office participated in a national drug take-back day Saturday. People were encouraged to drop off their old and expired prescription medications. Leaders with the anti-drug coalition say it's an easy way to get rid of any unwanted medicine. The event is held in April and October each year.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: After 32 years, Fall Branch man reunited with stolen shotgun
FALL BRANCH — When two Greene County sheriff’s deputies pulled into the driveway of 90-year-old Kermit Stallard on Sept. 29, he was about to be reunited with his double-barrel shotgun stolen from that same residence on July 6, 1990. That was more than 32 years ago, and the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Fisherman spots human remains along Tennessee lake, cops say. Two arrested
Two people were arrested after human remains were found near a lake in Tennessee, according to officials. Sullivan County deputies say they arrested Wanda Marie Ward and James Edward Duncan III on Friday, Oct. 28. Ward is charged with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and sale and delivery of a schedule 1 substance, according to an Oct. 28 news release from the sheriff’s office. Duncan was arrested on an outstanding warrant and will be charged with accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence.
Johnson City Press
Haunts & Happenings 2022 (updated 10/31)
Here’s a look at the local haunts and happenings. Before venturing out, we always recommend checking in with hosting organizations for any weather updates or schedule changes:. • Jack-o-lantern Drive Thru (Jonesborough) featuring decorated pumpkins on display along Main Street will be held Oct. 31. There will be three...
Johnson City Press
JCPD investigating early morning shooting in downtown
The Johnson City Police Department is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that left two people injured. Shortly after 3 a.m., Johnson City police officers responded to a “shots fired” call in the area of Downtown Square at 150 W. State of Franklin Road, according to a JCPD news release. Officers found two victims with non-life threatening injuries.
wcyb.com
Man arrested after vandalizing multiple vehicles in Johnson City bar parking lot
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man was arrested after investigators say multiple vehicles were vandalized in a Johnson City bar parking lot on Sunday. According to police, officers responded to New Beginnings on Bristol Highway at around 1 a.m. Police say 37-year-old Joshua Williams was highly intoxicated and...
