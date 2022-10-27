ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

supertalk929.com

Sheriff’s office identifies victim found at Observation Knob Park

A homicide victim whose remains were discovered early Thursday at Bristol, Tennessee’s Observation Knob Park has been identified. A report from Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy says the victim was Brian L. Morrison, 45, of Kingsport. Two people have been charged in the case including Wanda Marie Ward who...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport man identified in second-degree murder

A Kingsport man was identified Monday as the body of a man found last week in South Holston Lake. Brian L. Morrison, 35, has been identified as the deceased man, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Multiple crews respond to Kingsport house fire

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Multiple crews responded to a house fire on N. JB Dennis Road Monday at 8 a.m., according to the Kingsport Fire Department (KPD). A spokesperson told News Channel 11 that the home was a vacant structure, and volunteer firefighters with Warrior’s Path and Bloomingdale brought water tankers to assist with the […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Police investigating downtown Johnson City shooting

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in downtown Johnson City shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday morning. According to JCPD, they received a call of shots fired in the Downtown Square Parking at 105 West State of Franklin. JCPD says...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

Holiday fun in the Tri-Cities

The holidays are fast-approaching, and there’s countless family-friendly events happening this season across the Tri-Cities. Along with annual parades– Christmas markets, tree lighting ceremonies, and more happen all winter long. Bristol: Dec. 1st, 7 PM. One of Bristol’s most anticipated celebrations, the Bristol Christmas parade takes places the...
BRISTOL, VA
WATE

Police searching for suspect after shooting on Old Asheville Highway

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Greeneville Police are investigating a shooting after one person died from their injuries on Old Asheville Highway early Sunday morning. According to police, officers were called to the 100 block of Old Asheville Highway around 3 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds.
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

1 dead, 1 injured after early morning shooting in Greeneville

UPDATE 3:12 p.m. Sunday, October 30: According to the Greeneville Police Department, one of the victims injured in the shooting has died at a local hospital. The victim was identified as Juan Tauscher, 22, of Greeneville. The investigation remains ongoing and the condition of the other victim injured in the shooting is unknown at this […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tenn. authorities warn parents about narcotics disguised as candy

GREENVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee authorities are warning parents about disguised narcotics ahead of Halloween festivities. The Greenville Police Department strongly encouraged parents to check their children’s Halloween candy thoroughly, as some can be deceiving. They stated that narcotics could be packaged to look like candy. “If you...
GREENEVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

Drug take-back event held at Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Sullivan County Sheriff's office participated in a national drug take-back day Saturday. People were encouraged to drop off their old and expired prescription medications. Leaders with the anti-drug coalition say it's an easy way to get rid of any unwanted medicine. The event is held in April and October each year.
Raleigh News & Observer

Fisherman spots human remains along Tennessee lake, cops say. Two arrested

Two people were arrested after human remains were found near a lake in Tennessee, according to officials. Sullivan County deputies say they arrested Wanda Marie Ward and James Edward Duncan III on Friday, Oct. 28. Ward is charged with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and sale and delivery of a schedule 1 substance, according to an Oct. 28 news release from the sheriff’s office. Duncan was arrested on an outstanding warrant and will be charged with accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Haunts & Happenings 2022 (updated 10/31)

Here’s a look at the local haunts and happenings. Before venturing out, we always recommend checking in with hosting organizations for any weather updates or schedule changes:. • Jack-o-lantern Drive Thru (Jonesborough) featuring decorated pumpkins on display along Main Street will be held Oct. 31. There will be three...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

JCPD investigating early morning shooting in downtown

The Johnson City Police Department is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that left two people injured. Shortly after 3 a.m., Johnson City police officers responded to a “shots fired” call in the area of Downtown Square at 150 W. State of Franklin Road, according to a JCPD news release. Officers found two victims with non-life threatening injuries.

