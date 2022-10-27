ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bridge renaming is drawing opponents to Augusta commission meeting

Augusta commissioner scheduled to vote to rename the 5th Street Bridge and to remove the Jefferson Davis plaques, but a half dozen are expected to speak out against the plan.
Bridge renaming from Jefferson Davis draws opponents

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The renaming of a new pedestrian bridge has some ready to go to battle. “We want to make sure our position is heard, and we’re determined to fight for our position under the law,” said Carl Mixon, of the Sons of Confederate Veterans.
