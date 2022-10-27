Read full article on original website
WJBF.com
Reverend Karlton L. Howard seeks election to fill late brother’s House seat
WJBF.com
Sunday early voting has begun in Richmond County
WJBF.com
Welcome Home, Grace Campbell!
WJBF.com
Delphi murders news conference
WJBF.com
Baby survives with help of new, life saving CHOG machine
Bridge renaming from Jefferson Davis draws opponents
The renaming of a new pedestrian bridge has some ready to go to battle.
WRDW-TV
New Columbia County school police chief discusses plans
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District has a new police chief who says he’s ready to pick up where the last chief left off. We sat down with Police Chief Gary Owens to talk about how he plans to lead the new police force. Owens is...
WRDW-TV
It’s time for families to choose their school in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Schools will begin accepting school choice applications from families, starting Tuesday. Families can look at which specialized program or magnet school is best for their children. According to officials, there will be various open houses next month and in December for the schools. Families...
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested in Circle K slaying; deputy recovering after shootout
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with an Oct. 10 fatal shooting at an Augusta Circle K – and that suspect is the same person taken into custody after a shootout with deputies in Aiken County. Meanwhile, a deputy injured in the shooytout is...
6 Things You Need To Know | Monday, October 31, 2022
Let's take a look at the 6 things you need to know before you head out the door, this morning.
wgac.com
Student Hit by Truck in Front of Evans High School
A 14-year old girl was hit by a pickup truck this morning in front of Evans High School on Cox Road. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says the girl was in the crosswalk at Knights Way when she was hit by a Toyota Tundra being driven by a 16-year-old student.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina: Candidates for SC State House District 12
MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. — Early voters in the Laurens County region are heading to the polls to decide House District 12. Democrat Rep. Anne Parks is being challenged by Republican candidate Daniel Gibson. Gibson is a former commercial pilot who is currently retired and is a newcomer to politics.
Pedestrian bridge renaming draws commission comments and ideas
A commission committee is recommending the full commission rename the new pedestrian bridge Freedom Bridge, not all commissioners are on board
WJBF.com
Taste-test time with The J.Renae Experience
(Augusta, GA): It’s finally time to taste-test the delicious food that Jennifer and Richard from The J.Renae Experience whipped up for us. Be sure to check out their social medias for their meal prep plans, catering, and more.
wfxg.com
Waynesboro murderer sentenced to life in prison
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Augusta District Attorney's Office announced Monday that one of the men responsible for a 2019 murder in Waynesboro will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Back in 2019,. participated in the murder of Harry Fleming, Jr., who was shot and killed on Savannah...
WRDW-TV
4 school districts across region win funds to buy electric buses
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several school districts across the region will share in millions of dollars of grants from the Environmental Protection Agency to buy electric school buses. Across Georgia, 15 school districts will be getting $50 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for 149 electric buses. Among those districts...
14-year-old student hit by vehicle outside Evans High School
EVANS — A 14-year-old student who was walking to school was hit by a car driven by another student Monday morning. The pedestrian was crossing the street on Cox Road at Knight’s Way, school officials said. Emergency crews responded to the scene to treat the student, who sustained...
WRDW-TV
Guilty verdict returned for Suspect 2019 Waynesboro murder
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The man responsible for the 2019 shooting death of Harry Fleming Jr. on Savannah Avenue in Waynesboro has been brought to justice, according to District Attorney Jared Williams. A Burke County jury found Cyrus Dion Mincey guilty of malice murder, felony murder and two firearms charges,...
wfxg.com
Some local leaders look to Board of Elections to correct what they're calling "voter suppression" in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Several Augusta commissioners spoke Wednesday afternoon to address what they're calling voter suppression in Richmond County. Early voting opened October 17th in Georgia, and Richmond County clocked just over 7,000 votes in the first week. This, with only one polling place open: the Beazley Room inside the municipal building on Telfair St.
Henry County Daily Herald
Rev. Calvin O. Butts III, community leader and longtime pastor in Harlem, dies at 73
The Rev. Calvin O. Butts III, a prominent faith leader who led Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem, died on Friday, the church said. He was 73. "The Butts Family and entire Abyssinian Baptist Church membership solicit your prayers for us in our bereavement," the church said in a statement about the passing of its beloved pastor.
