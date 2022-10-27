ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

WJBF.com

Reverend Karlton L. Howard seeks election to fill late brother’s House seat

Reverend Karlton L. Howard seeks election to fill late brother’s House seat. Reverend Karlton L. Howard seeks election to fill …. Reverend Karlton L. Howard seeks election to fill late brother’s House seat. Delphi murders news conference. Police announce charges filed against Richard Allen in the Delphi murders...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Sunday early voting has begun in Richmond County

Burke County football coach hospitalized after collapsing …. It got spooky in Patriots Park in Grovetown on Monday. NewsChannel 6 and our Giving Your Best partners hosted Halloween with a Heart, a 25+ year old trick-or-treating event for children from special education classes in the CSRA. Bridge renaming is drawing...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF.com

Welcome Home, Grace Campbell!

Police announce charges filed against Richard Allen in the Delphi murders investigation. Glenn Ave in Augusta filled with trick or treaters …. Burke County football coach hospitalized after collapsing …. Your latest local headlines at 10pm. Halloween with a Heart, back and better than ever. It got spooky in Patriots...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Delphi murders news conference

Police announce charges filed against Richard Allen in the Delphi murders investigation. Police announce charges filed against Richard Allen in the Delphi murders investigation. Delphi community reacts to arrest in murder case. Delphi community reacts to arrest in murder case. Glenn Ave in Augusta filled with trick or treaters …
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Baby survives with help of new, life saving CHOG machine

Laura and Dalton Langston will welcome their new baby, Vera, home soon. The family leaves Children's Hospital of Georgia with a new lease on life after earth shattering news right after delivery. Baby survives with help of new, life saving CHOG …. Laura and Dalton Langston will welcome their new...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

New Columbia County school police chief discusses plans

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District has a new police chief who says he’s ready to pick up where the last chief left off. We sat down with Police Chief Gary Owens to talk about how he plans to lead the new police force. Owens is...
EVANS, GA
WRDW-TV

It’s time for families to choose their school in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Schools will begin accepting school choice applications from families, starting Tuesday. Families can look at which specialized program or magnet school is best for their children. According to officials, there will be various open houses next month and in December for the schools. Families...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

Student Hit by Truck in Front of Evans High School

A 14-year old girl was hit by a pickup truck this morning in front of Evans High School on Cox Road. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says the girl was in the crosswalk at Knights Way when she was hit by a Toyota Tundra being driven by a 16-year-old student.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WYFF4.com

South Carolina: Candidates for SC State House District 12

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. — Early voters in the Laurens County region are heading to the polls to decide House District 12. Democrat Rep. Anne Parks is being challenged by Republican candidate Daniel Gibson. Gibson is a former commercial pilot who is currently retired and is a newcomer to politics.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
WJBF.com

Taste-test time with The J.Renae Experience

(Augusta, GA): It’s finally time to taste-test the delicious food that Jennifer and Richard from The J.Renae Experience whipped up for us. Be sure to check out their social medias for their meal prep plans, catering, and more.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Waynesboro murderer sentenced to life in prison

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Augusta District Attorney's Office announced Monday that one of the men responsible for a 2019 murder in Waynesboro will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Back in 2019,. participated in the murder of Harry Fleming, Jr., who was shot and killed on Savannah...
WAYNESBORO, GA
WRDW-TV

4 school districts across region win funds to buy electric buses

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several school districts across the region will share in millions of dollars of grants from the Environmental Protection Agency to buy electric school buses. Across Georgia, 15 school districts will be getting $50 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for 149 electric buses. Among those districts...
WILKES COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Guilty verdict returned for Suspect 2019 Waynesboro murder

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The man responsible for the 2019 shooting death of Harry Fleming Jr. on Savannah Avenue in Waynesboro has been brought to justice, according to District Attorney Jared Williams. A Burke County jury found Cyrus Dion Mincey guilty of malice murder, felony murder and two firearms charges,...
WAYNESBORO, GA
wfxg.com

Some local leaders look to Board of Elections to correct what they're calling "voter suppression" in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Several Augusta commissioners spoke Wednesday afternoon to address what they're calling voter suppression in Richmond County. Early voting opened October 17th in Georgia, and Richmond County clocked just over 7,000 votes in the first week. This, with only one polling place open: the Beazley Room inside the municipal building on Telfair St.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA

