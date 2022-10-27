Read full article on original website
Related
Trentonian
Saint Francis closure left residents out of the process (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)
Introspection exists as a wonderful self-improvement exercise provided the mirror and viewer offers an accurate assessment. Al Maghazehe made a self-observation last week as the closing of St. Francis Medical Center neared. Maghazehe, president and CEO of Capital Health, stepped out of the Trenton Central High School Auditorium after being...
Trentonian
Burlington County creating grant program to support affordable housing
MOUNT HOLLY – The Burlington County Commissioners approved the creation of a new grant program to support the development of much-needed affordable housing in the county. The board voted Oct. 26 to appropriate $3 million of the County’s federal American Rescue Plan Act allocation to fund the new Burlington County Affordable Housing Grant Program. Nonprofit organizations will be eligible to apply for a grant to support efforts to develop new affordable housing units within the county, including special populations such as families experiencing homelessness, housing instability or escaping a domestic violence situation.
Comments / 0