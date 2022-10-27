Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas secretary of state warns about wrong polling place texts
If you get a text message about where to vote, the Kansas secretary of state says it may be wrong.
After lines, miscues at polling sites, what can Sedgwick County voters expect Nov. 8?
The Aug. 2 primary featured record voter turnout and up to three-hour wait times for some Wichita voters.
Kan. woman used deceased personal care attendant’s ID number
WICHITA —A Kansas woman has been sentenced to repay the Kansas Medicaid system more than $15,000 for making false claims for services that were not provided, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Cynthia Fisher, 59, of Wichita, was sentenced in Sedgwick County District Court on felony charges of...
KAKE TV
Former Wichita officer gets probation in attempted child exploitation and stalking cases
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A former Wichita police officer has been sentenced to three years of probation for attempted child exploitation and stalking charges. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said 31-year-old Thomas Wallace pleaded guilty on August 4 to two counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a child and a misdemeanor count of stalking. District Judge Jeffrey Syrios sentenced him Monday.
sunflowerstateradio.com
Wichita woman ordered to repay Kansas Medicaid system more than $15,000 for making false claims
WICHITA – (October 27, 2022) – A Wichita woman has been sentenced to repay the Kansas Medicaid system more than $15,000 for making false claims for services that were not provided, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today. Cynthia Fisher, 59, of Wichita, was sentenced Tuesday in Sedgwick...
Wichita woman sentenced for defrauding Medicaid
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman has been ordered to repay the Kansas Medicaid system over $15,000 over false claims for services she never received. Fifty-nine-year-old Cynthia Fisher was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty in September in Sedgwick County District Court to felony charges of making a false claim, statement, or representation to the […]
Sheriff’s office identifies inmate who died in Sedgwick County Jail on Monday morning
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Benjamin Blick said in an email Monday morning that a man “was found unresponsive in his cell this morning.”
WIBW
Woman to pay $15K+ after using dead attendant’s information for Medicaid
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita woman has been ordered to pay back more than $15,000 after she used her dead care attendant’s information to continue to receive Medicaid benefits. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says that on Tuesday, Oct. 25, Cynthia Fisher, 59, of Wichita, was sentenced to...
Unsolicited text messages amplify Derek Schmidt’s lies about Kansas drag show
TOPEKA — Derek Schmidt’s lies about a nonexistent connection between Gov. Laura Kelly and a Wichita drag show are being amplified through unsolicited text messages to Kansas voters. Schmidt, the GOP candidate for governor, has used a false story from a U.K. tabloid to attack his Democratic rival as their bitter campaign enters the final […] The post Unsolicited text messages amplify Derek Schmidt’s lies about Kansas drag show appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Drag show claims ‘blatantly false’ says Kansas Dept. of Commerce
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The governor has asked the state’s ethics commission to review a mass text message blast accusing her of using state money to sponsor drag shows. Governor Laura Kelly’s campaign spokeswoman called the accusation false, and a desperate stunt. “Derek Schmidt should be embarrassed. First, he’s ‘unable to provide evidence about his own […]
Kansas Republicans seize on false report about drag show to attack Gov. Laura Kelly
TOPEKA — Kansas Republicans were so excited by a drag performance, they didn’t bother to question false reporting that said the state provided funding for the event. Instead, they seized an opportunity provided by the U.K. Daily Mail to bash Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly during the final stretch of a tightly contested race for governor. […] The post Kansas Republicans seize on false report about drag show to attack Gov. Laura Kelly appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KWCH.com
Wichita mayor hears citizens’ concerns over confrontation with WPD officer
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple on Thursday night held a live question and answer session with residents about happenings in and around the City of Wichita. During the virtual town hall, “What’s up Wichita,” many expressed concerns with how Whipple handed the situation at a September neighborhood cleanup event at which he was involved in a verbal confrontation with a Wichita Police Department officer.
KAKE TV
Kansas Water Office to discuss water issues in south-central Kansas, state
Kansas (KAKE) - The Kansas Water Office’s (KWO) Equus-Walnut Regional Advisory Committee (RAC) will hold a meeting on Thursday, November 3rd at 1:000 p.m. This meeting have a meeting to discuss current water issues affecting the region as well as the state. The meeting is open to the public,...
Charges filed in Reno County rape case
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Charges have been filed against a 30-year-old Hutchinson man in a rape case in Reno County. According to court filings, Anthony O Krause is alleged to have had sex with a child under 14 on May 11th and to have committed aggravated indecent liberties with that same child on May 17th.
Mother of Sedgwick County inmate calls for change after son’s death
TOPEKA — Joseph Earl Brueggemann had green eyes, sandy brown hair and loved fishing. He left behind a 15-year-old daughter and beloved elderly cat when he died on the floor of the Sedgwick County Jail at age 38, alone and with an untreated skull fracture. “He didn’t deserve this,” his mother, Pat Brueggemann said. “He […] The post Mother of Sedgwick County inmate calls for change after son’s death appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Sheriff finds more counterfeit $100 bills in Kansas
NORTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating counterfeit cash in northwest Kansas. According to the Norton County Sheriff, counterfeit $100.00 bills are circulating here in Norton County, according to a social media report from the Norton County Sheriff. Please be on the lookout for these counterfeit bills. If you...
Why the Harvey County driver’s license office is closing
Harvey County says its driver's license office will close on Nov. 8, and officials do not know when it will reopen.
kfdi.com
Three dead in Kansas Turnpike crash
Three people were killed in a crash on the Kansas Turnpike about five miles south of Mulvane, just north of the Belle Plaine service area in Sumner County. One other person had serious injuries and three people had possible serious injuries after the crash. The accident happened around 1:30 p.m....
KAKE TV
3 dead in Sumner County wreck
SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) reports that a three-vehicle accident took place just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon along I-35, at mile marker 26.4 northbound in Sumner County. According to the KHP report, a Honda Accord driven by 37-year-old Sheena Nicole Harroald of Wichita was...
DUI check lane in Harvey County this weekend
HARVEY COUNTY —The Harvey County Sheriff's Office, along with local law enforcement agencies in Harvey County and the Kansas Highway Patrol, will partner to conduct a DUI check lane this weekend. The check lane will begin Saturday evening and continue into Sunday. The intent of the check lane is...
Comments / 1