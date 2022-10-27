ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown clears protocol, active against Dolphins

Detroit — The Detroit Lions offense is getting another key piece back for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown clearing concussion protocol and active for the matchup. The record-setting receiver has struggled with injuries in recent weeks, missing one game and being limited...
Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Jared Goff bounces back while defense flops again

Detroit — Justin Rogers of The Detroit News grades the Detroit Lions' performance in their 31-27 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. This felt like Jared Goff's best game of the season. Coming off a pair of dud performances, the Lions quarterback discovered his deep ball against the Dolphins, hitting Kalif Raymond and T.J. Hockenson for a trio of big gains in the first half as the Lions posted 27 points through the first two quarters.
Lions' Dan Campbell stays mum on team's trade-deadline approach

Allen Park — The NFL's trade deadline arrives Tuesday at 4 p.m. and it's unclear what moves, if any, the Detroit Lions are considering. The team is in obvious need of talent, but sitting with a 1-6 record through seven games, you can easily make a stronger case they'd be better off selling talent at the deadline and accumulating additional draft picks to fuel the franchise's rebuild.
Four Downs: Another close Lions loss, future options at DB and looking forward to Jameson Williams

Allen Park — Here are four observations after having a night to ponder the Detroit Lions' 31-27 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Last year, around this time, Lions coach Dan Campbell had a postgame revelation that he needed to get rookie receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown more involved in the offense. It took a couple more weeks to fully execute that plan, but by the end of the campaign, St. Brown was established as the go-to weapon in the passing attack, hauling in eight or more receptions the final six weeks of the season.
Pistons go wire-to-wire with Bucks but fall short, 110-108

Milwaukee — After trailing by as many as 16 points at the end of the third quarter, the Pistons showed resilience and battled back against the undefeated Milwaukee Bucks in a wire-to-wire game on Monday night. Cade Cunningham, who led his team with 27 points, had two prime looks...
Report: Bojan Bogdanovic agrees to 2-year extension with Pistons

Detroit — Bojan Bogdanovic's short-term future in Detroit is no longer in question. The eight-year veteran forward has reportedly agreed on a two-year, $39.1 million extension with the Pistons, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The move is a clear message that Bogdanovic is an integral piece in the Pistons'...
Tigers pluck amateur scouting director Mark Conner from San Diego

Detroit — From 2017 through 2021, the San Diego Padres could boast a farm system that was ranked in the top 10 by industry experts. The man in charge of those drafts, Mark Conner, is now the Tigers’ director of amateur scouting. The Tigers announced the hiring of...
House of horrors: Dolphins' Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle torture Lions

Detroit — It's hard to imagine a spookier sight on Halloween eve than the one the Detroit Lions' secondary saw on Sunday. Miami Dolphins receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle rolled into town looking like the set of twins from "The Shining" — and they ran forever, and ever, and ever and ever; 294 yards between them, to be exact, to go with 20 combined catches, as Miami had more tricks than treats for the Lions and escaped with a 31-27 victory at Ford Field.
Five things to watch: Lions vs. Dolphins

If the season ended after last week, the Detroit Lions would have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. It certainly wouldn't hurt to have that to look forward to, but many fans were hoping for some sort of progress this season. To be fair, there's still...
Hard conversations part of Lalonde's dealings with Red Wings players

Detroit — There's been some tough discussions in the Red Wings' meeting rooms this week. Bad losses to New Jersey (6-2) and Boston (5-1) exposed a variety of issues, and coach Derek Lalonde has had to address it with different players. "I had some hard conversations with a lot...
Selfless Adam Erne jumps onto top line, provides 'heavy game' for Red Wings

Detroit — There was no automatic belief that Adam Erne was going to be a regular in the Red Wings lineup heading into this season. On paper, there were a lot more forwards than roster spots. Though Erne appeared likely of getting a spot on the roster, it might have been as an extra forward, getting into the lineup sparingly.
