Lions sign Badgley off practice squad, temporarily elevate pair of receivers
Allen Park — Following a two-week audition, the Detroit Lions have officially added Michael Badgley to the main roster, signing the veteran kicker off the team's practice squad. "He knows exactly who he is," Lions special teams coordinator Dave Fipp said earlier this week. "He doesn’t try to be...
Detroit News
Father: Michigan's Gemon Green suffered concussion, facial cuts in tunnel incident
Ann Arbor — George Green, the father of Michigan defensive back Gemon Green — who was injured in a Michigan Stadium tunnel incident Saturday night after the Michigan-Michigan State game — said his son is in concussion protocol and has a cut over his right eye. He...
Detroit News
Lions announce bronze statue of Barry Sanders will be unveiled at Ford Field in 2023
Detroit — As part of the team's annual homecoming game, the Detroit Lions announced at halftime of Sunday's matchup with the Miami Dolphins that the franchise will unveil an 8-foot bronze statue of Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders in front of Ford Field next year. "Thank you...
Detroit News
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown clears protocol, active against Dolphins
Detroit — The Detroit Lions offense is getting another key piece back for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown clearing concussion protocol and active for the matchup. The record-setting receiver has struggled with injuries in recent weeks, missing one game and being limited...
Detroit News
Lions dismiss defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant as defensive woes persist
Allen Park — A day after the Detroit Lions surrendered more than 30 points for the third time this season, the team has fired defensive backs coach and defensive passing-game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant. "I think Aubrey is a hell of a coach, I have a ton of respect for...
Detroit News
Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Jared Goff bounces back while defense flops again
Detroit — Justin Rogers of The Detroit News grades the Detroit Lions' performance in their 31-27 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. This felt like Jared Goff's best game of the season. Coming off a pair of dud performances, the Lions quarterback discovered his deep ball against the Dolphins, hitting Kalif Raymond and T.J. Hockenson for a trio of big gains in the first half as the Lions posted 27 points through the first two quarters.
Detroit News
Four Michigan State football players suspended for roles in Michigan tunnel incident
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker promised swift action in the wake of a fight between Michigan State and Michigan players in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium Saturday night immediately after the Wolverines’ 29-7 victory over the Spartans. And by late Sunday night, Tucker had begun to act, announcing the...
Detroit News
Lions' Dan Campbell stays mum on team's trade-deadline approach
Allen Park — The NFL's trade deadline arrives Tuesday at 4 p.m. and it's unclear what moves, if any, the Detroit Lions are considering. The team is in obvious need of talent, but sitting with a 1-6 record through seven games, you can easily make a stronger case they'd be better off selling talent at the deadline and accumulating additional draft picks to fuel the franchise's rebuild.
Detroit News
'Probably our best win to date': Raymond supplies offense as Red Wings beat Wild
Detroit - Lucas Raymond was going to score goals, you figured it would simply be a matter of time. From the Red Wings' perspective Saturday, it couldn't have come at a better time. Raymond scored both goals as the Wings defeated the Minnesota Wild 2-1 and ended a brief two-game...
Detroit News
Four Downs: Another close Lions loss, future options at DB and looking forward to Jameson Williams
Allen Park — Here are four observations after having a night to ponder the Detroit Lions' 31-27 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Last year, around this time, Lions coach Dan Campbell had a postgame revelation that he needed to get rookie receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown more involved in the offense. It took a couple more weeks to fully execute that plan, but by the end of the campaign, St. Brown was established as the go-to weapon in the passing attack, hauling in eight or more receptions the final six weeks of the season.
Detroit News
Pistons go wire-to-wire with Bucks but fall short, 110-108
Milwaukee — After trailing by as many as 16 points at the end of the third quarter, the Pistons showed resilience and battled back against the undefeated Milwaukee Bucks in a wire-to-wire game on Monday night. Cade Cunningham, who led his team with 27 points, had two prime looks...
Detroit News
Mike's mailbag: Pistons-Bucks matchups, Cunningham's assertiveness and rotations
Milwaukee — The Pistons are coming off their best win of the season after snapping a five-game losing streak with a victory over the defending-champion Golden State Warriors. Now, they're setting their sights on their road series against the undefeated Milwaukee Bucks (5-0), whom they'll play twice this week...
Detroit News
Report: Bojan Bogdanovic agrees to 2-year extension with Pistons
Detroit — Bojan Bogdanovic's short-term future in Detroit is no longer in question. The eight-year veteran forward has reportedly agreed on a two-year, $39.1 million extension with the Pistons, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The move is a clear message that Bogdanovic is an integral piece in the Pistons'...
Detroit News
Tigers pluck amateur scouting director Mark Conner from San Diego
Detroit — From 2017 through 2021, the San Diego Padres could boast a farm system that was ranked in the top 10 by industry experts. The man in charge of those drafts, Mark Conner, is now the Tigers’ director of amateur scouting. The Tigers announced the hiring of...
Detroit News
House of horrors: Dolphins' Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle torture Lions
Detroit — It's hard to imagine a spookier sight on Halloween eve than the one the Detroit Lions' secondary saw on Sunday. Miami Dolphins receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle rolled into town looking like the set of twins from "The Shining" — and they ran forever, and ever, and ever and ever; 294 yards between them, to be exact, to go with 20 combined catches, as Miami had more tricks than treats for the Lions and escaped with a 31-27 victory at Ford Field.
Detroit News
'We didn't show up': Thompson's six-point night leads Sabres past Wings, 8-3
Buffalo, N.Y. − The Red Wings didn't get any treats for Halloween, that's for sure. Tage Thompson, the rising young Buffalo Sabres star, kept delivering the Wings whatever candy it was you hated to get going door to door (candy corn obviously a popular answer), on a frustrating night in Buffalo.
Detroit News
Five things to watch: Lions vs. Dolphins
If the season ended after last week, the Detroit Lions would have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. It certainly wouldn't hurt to have that to look forward to, but many fans were hoping for some sort of progress this season. To be fair, there's still...
Detroit News
Hard conversations part of Lalonde's dealings with Red Wings players
Detroit — There's been some tough discussions in the Red Wings' meeting rooms this week. Bad losses to New Jersey (6-2) and Boston (5-1) exposed a variety of issues, and coach Derek Lalonde has had to address it with different players. "I had some hard conversations with a lot...
Detroit News
Selfless Adam Erne jumps onto top line, provides 'heavy game' for Red Wings
Detroit — There was no automatic belief that Adam Erne was going to be a regular in the Red Wings lineup heading into this season. On paper, there were a lot more forwards than roster spots. Though Erne appeared likely of getting a spot on the roster, it might have been as an extra forward, getting into the lineup sparingly.
Detroit News
The News' Justin Rogers and John Niyo analyze Lions' loss to Dolphins
The Lions lose, again. The Lions blow a lead, again. The Lions defense struggles, again. What's left to say? We try to figure that out.
