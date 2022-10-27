ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
lakeexpo.com

Clarence Lee Bohrn (March 6, 1935 - October 25, 2022)

Clarence Lee Bohrn, 87 of Olean, Missouri passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at his residence in Olean, Missouri. He was born March 6, 1935 in Aurora Springs, Missouri the son of the late Raymond Oliver and Zella (Duncan) Bohrn. On June 2, 1961 in Eldon, Missouri he was united in marriage to Jeanie (Gray) Bohrn who preceded him in death on December 7, 2015.
John Alfred Shrack (June 24, 1937 - October 25, 2022)

John Alfred Shrack brought joy to his parents, Frances Grainger Shrack and Philip Ovid Shrack (now deceased) even before he was born, June 24, 1937 in Atchison, Kansas. These stories and others were recently shared by his family encircling his bed as he peacefully passed into the arms of our Lord, October 25, 2022 at Lake Regional Health System, Osage Beach, Missouri.
