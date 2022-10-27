Read full article on original website
Clarence Lee Bohrn (March 6, 1935 - October 25, 2022)
Clarence Lee Bohrn, 87 of Olean, Missouri passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at his residence in Olean, Missouri. He was born March 6, 1935 in Aurora Springs, Missouri the son of the late Raymond Oliver and Zella (Duncan) Bohrn. On June 2, 1961 in Eldon, Missouri he was united in marriage to Jeanie (Gray) Bohrn who preceded him in death on December 7, 2015.
Amid Cop Shortage, Missouri Sets $1 Million In Scholarships For Law Enforcement Recruits
The State of Missouri has launched a new $1 million “Missouri Blue Scholarship” fund to attract more Missourians to law enforcement careers and address officer shortages in law enforcement agencies across Missouri. The Missouri Blue Scholarship pays $5,000 toward the cost of a Missouri resident attending a law...
It's Back! Sinkhole Along Lake Area Road Reappears After Heavy Rain
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. — A sinkhole that appeared earlier this year alongside Route TT, near Doctor's Lawn and Landscaping, appears to be reemerging and the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) says it may need more repairs. The sinkhole first appeared in August of this year and was found to...
John Alfred Shrack (June 24, 1937 - October 25, 2022)
John Alfred Shrack brought joy to his parents, Frances Grainger Shrack and Philip Ovid Shrack (now deceased) even before he was born, June 24, 1937 in Atchison, Kansas. These stories and others were recently shared by his family encircling his bed as he peacefully passed into the arms of our Lord, October 25, 2022 at Lake Regional Health System, Osage Beach, Missouri.
