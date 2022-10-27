John Alfred Shrack brought joy to his parents, Frances Grainger Shrack and Philip Ovid Shrack (now deceased) even before he was born, June 24, 1937 in Atchison, Kansas. These stories and others were recently shared by his family encircling his bed as he peacefully passed into the arms of our Lord, October 25, 2022 at Lake Regional Health System, Osage Beach, Missouri.

OSAGE BEACH, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO