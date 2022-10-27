GBIC names int’l business director

Jerry Briones

Jerry Briones has been named the new director of international business and industrial park development by the board of the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation.

He’ll be responsible for GBIC’s development, recruitment, expansion and workforce efforts in Mexico, Canada and other countries. The job will entail “fostering strong collaborative relationships with Matamoros and other strategic manufacturing hubs throughout Mexico,” according to GBIC.

GBIC Chairman and Brownsville City Commissioner John Cowen Jr. said Briones’ “growth mindset” makes him the natural choice for leading the economic development organization’s recruitment and industrial-park-development efforts.”

“He’ll be a valuable resource for site selectors and companies alike,” Cowen said.

GBIC Interim Executive Director Constanza Miner called Briones “a great asset to our team.”

“We look forward to the growth he will accomplish for the Brownsville community beginning with the development of GBIC’s 730-acre future industrial park on I-169,” she said.

Briones, a former Marine Corps sergeant, has previously served as business development and partnership manager for VTX1 Companies, executive director of workforce training and continuing education for Texas State Technical College, director of business recruitment for the Pflugerville Community Development Corporation, and director of global outreach and Development for the Brownsville Economic Development Council.

GBIC is a non-profit, Type-A economic development corporation funded by a quarter-cent city sales tax. It’s focus is facilitating economic growth by encouraging investment and working with regional and international partners in job creation, training innovation, business development and manufacturing.