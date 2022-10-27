ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Sales of Spam and fish heads soar as shoppers search for cheaper food

Sales of Spam and fish heads have both jumped by about a third, supermarket Waitrose said. The upmarket UK retailer says cash-strapped shoppers are "more mindful" about grocery costs. The food items are gaining popularity because of high inflation and the "use-it-all" trend. Shoppers hit by the cost-of-living crisis have...
Cadrene Heslop

Yet Another Snack Discontinued By Kroger

Do you shop at Kroger locations? You may have noticed fewer and fewer of your favorites on shelves each trip. It is not a shortage. Kroger has been discontinuing some of the brand options it offers.
GOBankingRates

11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Also: 9...
People

Shoppers Call This Convenient Bed in a Bag Set 'Soft and Amazing' — and It's on Sale for Only $56

 "Just what I was looking for in order to get that ‘hotel feel’ in my bedroom" If your bedding is worn out and not cutting it anymore, but shopping individually for a new comforter, sheets, and pillowcases sounds too time-consuming (and honestly, expensive), there's an easy (and comfy) alternative you should be aware of.  We're eyeing up the Cozylux 7-Piece Bed in a Bag Set, which is on sale with double discounts at Amazon right now, and has everything you need to totally update your bedding for the...
BBC

Cost of Living: Your money-saving tips for Christmas

With vanishingly few paydays left until Christmas and prices rapidly rising, we asked how you're preparing for the festive season. From homemade presents to bargain-hunting, you shared your tips on how you're planning a cheaper Christmas. And it's not all about personal savings, some of you are arranging to help...
Food & Wine

Target Will Sell Items from British Retailer Marks & Spencer This Holiday Season

Thanks to globalization, plenty of brands can be found on both sides of the pond. Londoners can chow down at Popeyes while New Yorkers can grab a sandwich at Pret a Manger. (Yes, despite the French name, it’s a British company.) Still, lots of shops only operate on their home turf. For instance, Brits won’t find a single Target in the U.K., and Americans are missing out on Marks & Spencer, a similar British retail chain that sells clothes and food and everything in between.
ZDNet

Supermarkets are taking laughable steps to stop self-checkout theft (customers hate it)

Sometimes, I don't realize how strong people's feelings are until I write about a seemingly innocuous subject. Like the deficiencies of Apple, for example. I was truly startled, however, at how strongly (some) people feel about supermarket self-checkout. Recently, I wrote about some humans' aversion to anything but a human...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi issues SpecialBuy recall urging customers not to use item

Aldi customers are being told to return one of the store's popular SpecialBuys. The autumnal product should be taken to their nearest store for a refund. The budget supermarket recently advertised its ceramic wax burner and tealight houses as a SpecialBuy item. It was available to buy online from Sunday, September 25 and in store on the Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy