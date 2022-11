Voters in the northeast corner of Lenawee County will have a new state senator in 2023, but that person might have 10 years of legislative experience. Democratic state Sen. Jeff Irwin of Ann Arbor is running against Republican challenger Scott Price of Ypsilanti in the 15th state Senate District race. The new 15th District covers Clinton, Macon and Tecumseh townships, the city of Tecumseh, and parts of Washtenaw and Monroe counties. It was created by the state's...

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI ・ 20 MINUTES AGO