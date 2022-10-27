Read full article on original website
Related
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights
Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights from the main event, courtesy of the Showtime, FITE TV, and other outlets. Paul vs. Silva took place Oct. 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Jake Paul (6-0) collided with the former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-2) in the main event. The fight aired live on Showtime pay-per-view.
Sporting News
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva results: Paul knocks down Silva late, takes controversial unanimous decision
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The unlikely boxing career of Jake Paul continues, but not without controversy. In the toughest fight of his career, Paul scored a late knockdown of Anderson Silva and then won a controversial unanimous decision to remain undefeated at 6-0. It wasn't the decision so much as...
worldboxingnews.net
Door opened for Deontay Wilder to get first shot at undisputed title
Deontay Wilder is a step closer to fighting for the WBC and undisputed heavyweight title after the WBO put a mandatory shot for Joe Joyce on hold. WBO President Paco Valcarcel is holding off on confirming a shot for Joyce in 2023 as current champion Oleksandr Usyk eyes a mandatory fight with Tyson Fury.
MMA Fighting
Video: Nate Diaz slaps member of Jake Paul’s team backstage at Paul vs. Silva
Nate Diaz got physical with a member of Jake Paul’s team prior to Paul’s matchup with Anderson Silva on Saturday. Backstage at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., following Diaz’s teammate Chris Avila’s dominant decision win over YouTube star Dr. Mike Varshavski, a skirmish broke out backstage.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Reflects On Being Beaten Up By Six Marines
Shawn Michaels will be the first to admit that he wasn't always the most mature person back in the day. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer may have come out the other side with a remarkable career, but he didn't take the easiest road to get there. Struggles with drug addiction took their toll, and on one October night in 1995, "The Heartbreak Kid" wound up on the receiving end of a real-life beatdown, purportedly by six Marines.
BoxingNews24.com
Vasyl Lomachenko can’t afford to start slowly against Devin Haney
By Jim Calfa: Vasyl Lomachenko’s slow start against his ex-sparring partner Jamaine Ortiz almost cost him the fight last Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York. If Loma has serious designs about challenging undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney next, he will need to come flying out of the gate and fight him the way he did Jamaine in the second half. The size difference between Lomachenkoa and Haney is enormous!
BoxingNews24.com
What time is Ramirez vs Bivol on Nov. 5 in Abu Dhabi?
Bivol vs Zurdo Ramirez: The main card is set to get underway at 1:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. GMT with the main event ringwalks scheduled for 5 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. GMT. The card will stream live on DAZN in multiple countries across the globe (except Russia, South Korea and MENA regions). Bivol vs Ramirez takes place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
BoxingNews24.com
Is Conor Benn’s career finished?
By Barry Holbrook: Conor Benn’s career could be on the ropes after his two positive tests for the banned PED clomiphene. A lengthy ban for the 26-year-old Benn would make it difficult for him to return to the form he’d enjoyed. Moreover, you’ve got to believe that when Conor is cleared to fight, fans, fighters & promoters will want him to be tested year-round to ensure that he’s a clean fighter.
BoxingNews24.com
Jermaine Franklin visualizes putting Dillian Whyte on the floor on Nov.26th
By Barry Holbrook: Jermaine Franklin views his fight against Dillian Whyte on November 26th as an opportunity to change his life by defeating him to get a chance to face Anthony Joshua. Franklin (21-0, 14 KOs) feels that he can create generational wealth for himself if he beats Whyte (28-3,...
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney unlikely to fight Lomachenko says Paulie Malignaggi
By Sam Volz: Paulie Malignaggi still believes Devin Haney will unlikely take the fight with Vasyl Lomachenko despite his his “suspect” performance against Jermaine Ortiz last Saturday night in New York. After the fight, a VERY large Haney went into the ring to build hype for a fight...
BoxingNews24.com
Comparing “Sugar” Ray Leonard & Floyd “Money” Mayweather, Jr.!
By Ken Hissner: Both “Sugar” Ray Leonard and Floyd “Money” Mayweather, Jr. brought a lot of interest to boxing. I once did an article, “When “Sugar” Ray Leonard beat Floyd Mayweather!” It was his fourteenth fight, and it was Floyd’s dad, 15-1, in 1978.
Jake Paul Imitates Triple H At Weigh In For Fight Against Anderson Silva
Jake Paul is ready to play the game. During the weigh-in for his fight against Anderson Silva, Jake Paul did his best Triple H imitation as he spit his water into the air. Triple H famously incorporated the water spit into his entrance when he was an active competitor. Paul...
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence to fight Keith Thurman on Dec.17th
By Chris Williams: Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman will reportedly be challenging Errol Spence Jr for his IBF, WBA & WBC welterweight titles on December 17th at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Spence-Thurman is a MUCH better fight on paper than Terence Crawford’s December 10th fight against David Avanesyan....
BoxingNews24.com
Ismael Salas slams Crawford for not fighting Spence, taking easy fight
By Chris Williams: Robeisy Ramirez’s trainer Ismael Salas slammed Terence Crawford for choosing to fight David Avanesyan instead of Errol Spence Jr. Salas pointed out that Crawford doesn’t look to fight the best the way that Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) does. He says Spence “never refused to fight with the top.”
MMAmania.com
Video: Uriah Hall calls out Jake Paul after pro boxing debut - ‘I’m going to be the one to f—k you up’
Uriah Hall cashed in on his professional boxing debut earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, when the former UFC middleweight contender defeated former NFL star Le’Veon Bell by unanimous decision and then issued a callout of Jake Paul.
MMAWeekly.com
Jake Paul decisions Anderson Silva in boxing match
YouTube content creator, social media personality, and undefeated professional boxer Jake Paul faced former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva on Saturday at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Paul entered the boxing match undefeated, having knocked out every opponent he’s faced. Silva transitioned to boxing after leaving the UFC in...
Comments / 3