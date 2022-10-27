Read full article on original website
New Specialty Taco Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale Coming Down Hard on AirbnbGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Obama Reportedly Looking to Buy NBA TeamNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Bob's Burgers Pop-Up Slinging Burgers For Limited TimeGreyson FMesa, AZ
‘Breakdown’ Episode 17: What Trump Knew
The 17th episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's podcast "Breakdown — The Trump Grand Jury" looks at the testimony from the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. Could any of the revelations help Fulton County prosecutors prove criminal intent in regards to former Donald Trump's interference with the 2020 elections in Georgia?
Five midterm races that will hold big lessons for 2024 and beyond
There is exactly one week to go before Election Day, and most of the attention is focused on the tightest races in the fierce fight for the Senate. But some contests will be important for other reasons, providing crucial snapshots of where American politics stand right now, or offering clues toward 2024 and beyond.
‘Burning the candle at both ends’: Inside one of the nation’s busiest elections offices
PHOENIX — During the first few days that Arizona’s Maricopa County began tabulating early votes, County Recorder Stephen Richer ran between interviews and meetings, responded on Twitter to dozens of voters with questions about the election and held a press conference for reporters. He managed this all while overseeing a staff and volunteers who were […] The post ‘Burning the candle at both ends’: Inside one of the nation’s busiest elections offices appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Fox News’s Laura Ingraham says GOP should follow Trump’s brand of populism
Fox News host Laura Ingraham says if the Republican Party remains focused on populist messaging put forth by former President Trump, it is likely to have success in future elections and will be in a strong position to take back the White House in 2024. In an interview with The...
Suspect in 'politically motivated' attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband set to make first court appearance
Prosecutors on Monday charged David DePape with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and burglary, among other counts.
Texas doctor tells Biden students being forced to practice abortions on papayas after Roe v Wade ban
A Texas doctor told Joe Biden that medical students were being forced to practice abortions on papayas as an “unintended consequence” of the overturning of Roe v Wade.Dr Danielle Mathisen, a doctor who studied obstetrics and gynaecology (OB-GYN) at the University of Texas Southwestern in Dallas, explained to President Biden how doctors are often unable to get clinical practice to conduct abortions in states where abortion is now banned or expected to be.In the NowThis News presidential forum on Monday, Mr Biden appeared shocked. “I didn’t realize that was the case,” he said, when he was told that several...
Federal prosecutors want Andrew Gillum, Sharon Lettman-Hicks tried together on corruption charges
Federal prosecutors are trying to block attempts by lawyers representing Andrew Gillum and Sharon Lettman-Hicks to secure separate trials for the pair on public corruption charges. The former Tallahassee mayor and his co-defendant both asked for their own trials in motions filed earlier this month. Gillum's lawyer said individual trials...
